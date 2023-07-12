OT Menu

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Queso Blanco

$8.00

With chips and salsa

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fire Balls

$8.00

Corndog Basket

$6.00

Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Chili

$5.00+Out of stock

Irish Egg Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, Cheddar Jack cheese, mushrooms, bacon, and croutons with your choice of dressing

Black N Blue Salad

$13.00

Prime Angus NY strip, baby spinach, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onions, and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese

Buff Tender Salad

$12.00

Large Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Side Caesar

$2.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Red, White, and Blueberry Salad

$11.00

Wraps

Raspberry Chipotle Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, bacon, and raspberry chipotle sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, pesto, garlic aioli and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Prime Dinners

8 Oz New York Strip

$15.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Topped with cream gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.00

Topped with cream gravy

Ala Carte 8oz Strip

$11.00

Ala Carte Gr Chkn

$9.00

Down South

Steak Quesadillas

$12.00

Fajita steak and Cheddar Jack cheese in a large flour tortilla, served with sour cream

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Two flour tortillas filled with fried catfish, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar jack cheese, red cabbage, and serrano pepper sauce. Served with chips and salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar Jack cheese, red cabbage, and serrano pepper sauce. Served with chips and salsa

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

With cream gravy

Fried Catfish

$12.00

With hush puppies and tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

With hush puppies and tartar sauce

Combo Basket

$12.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

With lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken fried chicken tossed in hot sauce, provolone cheese, onion, pickle, lettuce, and tomato

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Fajita steak, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese on a fresh hoagie roll

CFS Sand

$10.00

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Premium Burgers

Cheddar Burger

$10.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Main Street Burger

$12.00

American cheese and bacon topped with a fried egg

OT Burger

$12.00

American cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and serrano pepper sauce

Texas Patty Melt

$9.50

Grilled onions, American and provolone cheese on Texas toast

American Burger

$10.00

Mush Swiss Burger

$11.00

Jumbo Wings

5 Pieces Jumbo Wings

$5.00

10 Pieces Jumbo Wings

$10.00

20 Pieces Jumbo Wings

$20.00

Specials

Fried Catfish

$12.00

With hush puppies and tartar sauce

Chicken Parm

$9.00

CFS Special

$9.00

CFC Special

$9.00

Meatloaf

$9.00

Strip Special

$12.00

Hot Dog

$6.50

Old Town Dog

$8.00

Main Street Dog

$8.00

Kids OT

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.50

VOD

$2.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 4oz

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Wing Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Side Wing Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Hush Puppies

$1.50

Toast

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

3 Shrimp

$4.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Banana Fosters

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bomb Pop

$2.00

PC Menu

Appetizers

Scallops

$20.00

Scallops (4), smoked bacon, and garlic butter sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Mushroom caps, jumbo lump crab, and mornay sauce

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Jumbo lump crab and Mediterranean sauce

Shrimp Remoulade

$15.00

Chilled jumbo shrimp (6), iceberg lettuce, and remoulade sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Chilled jumbo shrimp (6) and cocktail sauce

Bruschetta

$15.00

Roasted baguette, fresh tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and garlic aioli

Soup & Salads

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red cabbage, bacon, croutons, and avocado ranch dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Beefsteak tomato slices (6), mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Lettuce Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and bleu cheese dressing

Beefsteak

$10.00

Baby spinach, beefsteak tomato slices, red onion, olive oil, pesto, and bleu cheese crumbles

Steakhouse Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, sliced apple, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, and citrus vinaigrette

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$10.00

Baby spinach, feta cheese, candied pecans, sliced strawberries, and raspberry vinaigrette

Entrées

Lamb Chops

$42.00

With mint jelly

Pork Chop

$26.00

With red wine reduction

Salmon

$34.00

Jumbo lumb crab, shrimp, capers, tomato, and white wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$34.00

With garlic butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Steaks

7 Oz Filet

$40.00

10 Oz Filet

$46.00

7 Oz Bacon

$42.00

10 Oz Bacon

$48.00

12 Oz Strip

$40.00

16 Oz Strip

$46.00

12 Oz Ribeye

$40.00

16 Oz Ribeye

$46.00Out of stock

Bone-In Ribeye

$46.00

Porterhouse

$48.00

Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Au Gratin

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Haricot Verts

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Crm Spinach

$10.00

Crab Mac & Chz

$12.00

French Fries

$6.00

Kids PC

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kid Burger

$10.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kid Corn Dogs

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

PC Bar Menu

Liquor

Basil Hayden

$9.50

Blantons

$12.00

Blanton's Gold

$28.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jeffers Creek

$6.50

Jeffersons

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

Knob Creek Rye

$7.50

Makers 46

$9.50

Markers Mark

$7.00

PiggyBack Rye

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$9.50

TX Bourbon

$9.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

WhistlePig

$8.00

WhistlePig Rye

$12.50

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

W.L. Weller

$5.50

Jameson Irish

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Paddy's

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$5.50

Seagrams V O

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Dewers

$7.00

Glenlivet

$6.00

Glenmorangie

$7.00

Hot Scotch

$7.00

J&B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Macallan 15

$19.00

Deep Eddy Sweat Tea

$6.50

FIX

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Monoplova

$5.50

Skyy

$6.50

Smirinoff

$6.50

Smirinoff Vanilla

$6.50

Stoli

$6.50

Well Vodka

$4.00

Three Olives Loopy

$6.50

Titos

$6.50

Western Sun Blue

$6.50

360 Choco

$5.50

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Absolut Mandrain

$6.50

Absolut Peppar

$6.50

Absolut Vanilla

$6.50

Belvedere

$8.00

Deep Eddie Lime

$6.50

Deep Eddy Cran

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.50

Barcardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Cuzen 151

$5.50

Kingston

$4.00

Malibu

$6.50

Meyers

$6.50

Rumchata

$8.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks Gin

$8.00

Indigo Gin

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

The Botanist

$8.00

Zephyr Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

St Germain

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.50

Triple Sec Juarez

$5.50

Tuaca

$6.50

Watermelon Pucker

$5.50

Luxardo

$8.00

Melon Liquer

$5.50

Paul Mason

$5.50

Peachtree

$5.50

Peppermint

$5.50

Pumpkin Pie

$5.50

Razzmatazz

$5.50

Remi Martain VS

$6.00

Remi Martain XO

$23.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Samvuca

$6.50

Skrewball

$8.00

Fireball

$6.50

Frangellico

$8.00

Galliano

$8.00

Goldschlager

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hazelnut

$5.50

Hennessy

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lillet

$6.50

Blue Curaco

$5.50

Buttershots

$5.50

Campari

$6.50

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Couvrosier VS

$8.00

Crème de Casis

$5.50

Crème de Coco

$5.50

Crème de Menth

$5.50

Disaronno

$8.00

Dows 10yr

$8.00

Dows 20

$11.00

Dows Ruby Port

$6.50

Drambure

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.50

43

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Banana Liquer

$5.50

Mohawk

$5.50

Well Tequila

$4.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Tequlia Rosa

$6.50

Tres Gen Anejo

$7.00

Tres Gen Silver

$8.00

Milagro Rep

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Abadando Anejo

$10.00

Abandonado Silver

$8.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Clase Azul Repo

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

DonJulio 1942

$30.00

Espalon Blanco

$6.50

Espalon Rep

$8.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Hornitos Repo

$8.00

Hot Cat Ciniman

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

1800 Rep

$8.00

Cocktails

Rye Old Fashioned

$12.50

Spiced Paloma

$12.50

Long Island

$10.50

Margarita

$10.00

White Russian

$8.50

Lemonberry

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

French 75

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Mimosa

$10.00

Wine

Chalk Hill, Chardonnay

$14.00+

Fleur de Mers, Rose

$8.00+

J Lohr Arroyo Seco Chardonnay

$13.00+

J Lohr “Riverbank” Riesling

$8.00+

J, Pinot Gris

$11.00+

Nimbus, Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Robert Mondavi, Fume Blanc

$13.00+

Saldo, Chinin Blanc

$16.00+

Santa Marina, Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Unshackled, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Gruet Brut Rose

$33.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$8.00+

Mionetto Prco, Rose

$34.00

LaMarca Proc, Rose

$36.00

Bertrand , Brut

$48.00

Albrecht Brut Rose

$56.00

Moet & Chandon

$121.00

A to Z, Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Banshee Mordecai, Proprietary

$13.00+

Big Smooth, Zinfandel

$10.00+

Brady, Zinfandel

$14.00+

Josh Legacy, Blend

$9.00+

Josh, Merlot,

$9.00+

Juggernaut

$14.00+

Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Mark West, Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Ravel & Stitch, Cabernet

$16.00+

Septima, Malbec

$8.00+

Serial, Cabernet

$16.00+

Simi Rebel Cask, Blend

$16.00+

Simi, Cabernet Suvignon

$14.00+

Unshackled Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Unshackled, Cabernet

$15.00+

Gust, Pinot Noir

$84.00

Saldo, Zinfandel

$60.00

Eight Years

$120.00

Charles Krug Generations

$124.00

Rodney Strong Symmetry

$132.00

The Prisoner, Cabernet

$90.00

Louis M Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon

$99.00

Double Diamond, Cabernet

$180.00

Rowen, Red Blend

$105.00

Bottled Beer

Austin Amber

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Lt

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Coors Lt

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Lt

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dos XX

$4.50

Free & Easy IPA NA

$5.00

Guiness

$5.50

Harp

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heinken 0.0 NA

$5.00

Hopadillo

$5.00

Lone Star Bottle

$3.50

Lone Star Can

$4.00

Love Street

$4.50

Love Street Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Mich Ultra Amber

$4.50

Mich Ultra Gold

$4.50

Mich Ultra Lime & Prickly Pear

$4.50

Miller Lt

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Shiner Lt Blonde

$4.00

Shiner Octoberfest

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Tx Beer Co Porter

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

Seltzer/Cider

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Austin East Cider Dry

$5.00

Austin East Blood Orange

$5.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Smirnoff Pineapple Coconut

$4.50

White Claw Blk Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

NA Beverages

Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Doppelgagger

$2.50

Mexican Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Lemon Lime

$2.50

Tex Red

$2.50

Peachy Keen

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Gigger Beer

$2.50

Pink Lemonaide

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

CranberryJuice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Draft Beers

Austin Amber Draft

$6.00

Red Ale - American Amber, 6% ABV, 32 IBU, 240 cal, Austin, TX. Inspired by its hometown-that oasis of good vibes, creativity, and independent thinkers Austin Amber's unique blend of caramel and toasted malts is balanced by an extra helping of American hops

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Lager - American Light, 4.2% ABV, 6 IBU, 110 cal, St. Louis, MO. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavou

Dos XX Draft

$5.00

Lager - Mexican, 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, 170 cal, Monterrey, Nuevo León. A crisp, refreshing, light-bodied malt-flavoured beer with a well-balanced finish. A lager that drinks like a pilsner. A liquid embodiment of living life to the fullest

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Lager - American Light, 4.2% ABV, 10 Ibu, 95 cal and 130 cal for pint, St. Louis, MO. A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain. The special choice of grains combined with

Shiner Draft

$5.00

Bock-Single, 4.4% abv, 13 Ibu, 1190 cal, Shiner, TX. Bock has a tan, dense head with a crystal-clear amber colour and a sweet aroma with a subtle roasted maltiness on the nose. The taste is slightly sweet with notes

Ziegen Draft

$4.00

Lager- American Amber, 4.9% ABV, 147 cal and 200 cal for pint, St. Louis, MO. Brewed in Houston, Ziegen Bock is a beer of the South. Only available in Texas, this American-Style Amber lager offers notes of roasted grains in the aroma and a sweet, smooth

Stella Draft

$6.00

Hopadillo Draft

$6.00

Love St Draft

$6.00

Coffee Drinks

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Mexican Coffee

$7.00

Jamaican Coffee

$7.00

Kioki Coffee

$7.00

Piney Creek Coffee

$9.00