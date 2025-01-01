Pink Willow Cafe 5523 Oak Street
Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso$3.00
A double shot of espresso (2oz)
- Cortado (4oz)$4.00
A traditional cortado. A double shot of espresso with 2oz of milk (Equal parts milk and espresso)
- Cappuccino$4.00
A traditional cappuccino. A double shot of espresso with 6oz of milk
- Americano$3.25+
A double shot of espresso with water (12oz or 16oz)
- Latte$4.25+
A double shot of espresso with milk (12oz or 16oz)
- Mocha Latte$5.00+
Double shot of espresso with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and milk (12oz or 16oz)
Brewed Coffee
Teas
- Masala Chai Latte$5.50+
Masala chai concentrate with whole milk (12oz or 16oz)
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.50+
A double shot of espresso with ___ concentrate and whole milk (12oz or 16oz)
- Turmeric Latte$4.75+
Turmeric powder and milk with a sprinkle of cinnamon (12oz or 16oz), does not come with espresso!
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
Matcha powder with milk (12oz or 16oz)
- Premium Black Tea$3.50
Edith Grey tea. Earl Grey made for romantics (12oz)
- London Fog$4.75
Edith Grey, vanilla syrup and milk (12oz)
- Cup of Love$3.50
A beautiful decaf blend of organic rose and tulsi (12oz)
- Royal Treatmint$3.50
Refreshing decaf mint and lavender (12oz)
Boozy Brew (21+)
Bubbles (21+)
- Classic Mimosa$10.00
- Mimosa Flight$30.00
4 full size pours: Orange, pineapple, mango, and seasonal
- Prosecco by the Glass$12.00
- Sparkling Rosé by the Glass$13.00
- Bottle of Bubbly
Choice of Flor Prosecco or Flor Veneto Brut Rosé. Served in a flower ice bucket
- Celebrating a Special Day$150.00
Splurge on a bottle of Veuve Clicquot! Served in a flower ice bucket
- Empress French 75$14.00
Champagne, Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup
Wine (21+)
Classic (21+)
- Ashford Knoll Sangria$11.00
Red wine, peach brandy, triple sec, orange and mango juice garnished with fruit
- Bloody Mary$12.00
Vodka, spicy bloody mary mix, salted rim, garnished with candied bacon, celery, olives, and a cheese cube
- Screwdriver Twist$10.00
Vodka, orange and lime juice
- Seasonal Beer Selection
- Drunken Leprechaun$13.00
Additional Beverages
Misc. Requests and Items
All Day Menu
All Day Menu
- Scratch Biscuit Basket (4)$9.99
Served with butter, honey, and house-made strawberry jam flight. Add a side of sausage gravy +$3.00
- Pink Willow Avocado Toast$11.99
Avocado, pickled red onions, feta cheese, lemon zest and topped with greens. Served on sourdough. Egg +$1.00, Candied bacon +$2.00. GF bread +$3
- Fried Egg Sandwich$12.99
Brioche bun or bagel, layered with fried egg, candied bacon or house-made sausage patty, tomato, cheese, greens, and garlic aioli. Served with a regular side item. Premium side +$2. GF bun substitution +$3.
- Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Scrambled eggs, sausage or bacon, cheese and rosemary potatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla with salsa. Served with a regular side item. Premium side +$2. Smother it in sausage gravy +$3. GF wrap substitution +$3.
- Greek Yogurt Granola Bowl$6.99
Topped with seasonal berries, honey, and house-made granola
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$4.99
- Mind Your Biscuits & Gravy$9.99
House-made biscuits, sausage gravy, and egg (your choice)
- Betcha Leave Toasted$10.99
Bougie Toast - Chef’s choice. Will change frequently
- Quiche Du Jour (Weekdays Only!)$11.99
Chef’s choice and side of dressed greens
Pastry Selection
Regular Sides
Retail
Coffee
- Landline 12oz Retail Bag$19.00
Whole bean bag of Messenger Coffee's Landline blend!
- Silhouette 12oz Retail Bag$17.00
Whole bean bag of Messenger Coffee's Silhouette blend!
- Pink Willow House Blend 12oz Retail Bag$17.50
Enjoy rich flavors of hazelnut, cinnamon, and vanilla with a comforting brewing fragrance.