Pinky's 269 Newbury Street
FOOD
Raw Bar
Small Plates
Confit Chicken Wangs
$14.00
Empanadas
$16.00
Petite Steak
$28.00
General Tso Brussel Sprouts
$14.00
Charred Edamame
$12.00
Lobster Roll Slider
$30.00
Hummus Board
$16.00
Dippy Dawg
$13.00
Shishito Peppers
$12.00
Skins & Caviar
$24.00
Shroom Potsticker
$15.00
Falafel Bites
$13.00
Street Tacos
$13.00
Mini-Macs
$14.00
Frito Misto
$22.00
Garlic Shrimp
$20.00
3-Way Slider
$15.00
Flatbreads
Sides
DRINK
Bottle Beer
Sips
Aperitivo Spritz
$13.00
Smokin'Frida Rita
$15.00
Watermelon Blossom
$14.00
Streaking in Oaxaca
$15.00
Maple Old Fashioned
$15.00
Capri Negroni
$15.00
The World is YA Oyster
$16.00
Rose Sangria
$13.00
Gone Shellin’
$32.00
The OG Espresso Martini
$16.00
Jalisco Perk Espresso Martini
$16.00
Irish Strong Espresso Martini
$16.00
Aperitivo Pitcher
$52.00
Zero Proof Cocktails
Wine
Bottle Wine
Spirits
Titos
$13.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Ostrieda
$12.00
ST George Citrus
$12.00
Deep Eddy
$12.00
Tanqueray
$13.00
Hendricks
$15.00
St George Botanivore
$12.00
Bacardi
$12.00
Captain Morgan
$14.00
Gosling
$11.00
Appleton Signature
$12.00
Diplomatico
$14.00
Clase Azul Plata
$35.00
Casamigos
$15.00
Casamigos Repo
$17.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio 1942
$50.00
Clase Azul Repo
$40.00
Mi Campo Blanco
$12.00
Tante Jalapeno
$14.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Montelobos Mezcal
$14.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$14.00
Bulleit Rye
$14.00
Jameson
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Makers Mark
$15.00
JW Black
$15.00
JW Blue
$60.00
Angels Envy
$20.00
Blantons
$20.00
Buffalo Trace
$20.00
Eagle Rare
$20.00
Laphroaig 10
Longbranch
$13.00
Macallan 12
Whistle Pig 10
$16.00
Hennessy VS
$16.00
Aperol
$13.00
Averna
Campri
Carolans Irish Cream
$10.00
Carpano Antica Vermouth
Triple Sec
Peach Schnaps
Del Professore Vermouth
Fernet Branca
Giffard Espelette
Caffe Borghetti
Giffard Framboise
Creme de cacao
Giffard ginger
Giffard Passionfruit
Grand Marnier
Lucano Cafe
Amaretto
Martini & Rossi Fiero
St George Pear
St George NOLA
St Germain
Splash
Cranberry
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Grapefruit
Sprite
Orange Juice
Pineapple
Redbull
$3.00
Redbull SF
$3.00
Tonic Water
Water
Lemonade
Lime Juice
Apple Juice
Grenadine
Soft Drinks
Pinky's 269 Newbury Street Location and Ordering Hours
(857) 239-9684
269 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
Closed