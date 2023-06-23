Pinky's 269 Newbury Street

FOOD

Raw Bar

East Coast Oysters

$21.00

Small Plates

Confit Chicken Wangs

$14.00

Empanadas

$16.00

Petite Steak

$28.00

General Tso Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Charred Edamame

$12.00

Lobster Roll Slider

$30.00

Hummus Board

$16.00

Dippy Dawg

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Skins & Caviar

$24.00

Shroom Potsticker

$15.00

Falafel Bites

$13.00

Street Tacos

$13.00

Mini-Macs

$14.00

Frito Misto

$22.00

Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

3-Way Slider

$15.00

Flatbreads

Margarita

$16.00

Bianco Flatbread

$17.00

Sides

Handcut Fries

$10.00

Sweets

Crème Brulee

$10.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

DRINK

Bottle Beer

Mich Ultra

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

FiddleHead IPA

$9.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Downeast

$9.00

Guinness

$8.00

High Noon

$9.00

Sam Seasonal

$8.00

Kronenbourg

$8.00

Rothaus

$8.00

Draft Beer

Castle Island

$10.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Cisco Shark Tracker

$8.00

Maine Lunch

$13.00

Sips

Aperitivo Spritz

$13.00

Smokin'Frida Rita

$15.00

Watermelon Blossom

$14.00

Streaking in Oaxaca

$15.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$15.00

Capri Negroni

$15.00

The World is YA Oyster

$16.00

Rose Sangria

$13.00

Gone Shellin’

$32.00

The OG Espresso Martini

$16.00

Jalisco Perk Espresso Martini

$16.00

Irish Strong Espresso Martini

$16.00

Aperitivo Pitcher

$52.00

Zero Proof Cocktails

Zilch Spritz

$12.00

No Regrets Margarita

$12.00

Wine

Prosecco

$13.00

Brut Rose

$12.00

Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Vermentino

$12.00

Gruner-Riesling

$14.00

Chardonnay

$16.00

Maison Saleya

$12.00

Whispering Angel

$17.00

Pinot Noir

$17.00

Nebbiolo

$15.00

Cabernet Sauv

$13.00

CA 15

$15.00

Bottle Wine

Prosecco

$52.00

Brut Rose

$48.00

Sauv Blanc

$52.00

Vermentino

$48.00

Gruner-Riesling

$56.00

Chardonnay

$64.00

Whispering Angel

$68.00

Maison Saleya

$48.00

Pinot Noir

$68.00

Nebbiolo

$60.00

Cabernet Sauv

$52.00

CA 15

$60.00

Spirits

Titos

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ostrieda

$12.00

ST George Citrus

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

St George Botanivore

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Gosling

$11.00

Appleton Signature

$12.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata

$35.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Clase Azul Repo

$40.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$12.00

Tante Jalapeno

$14.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

JW Black

$15.00

JW Blue

$60.00

Angels Envy

$20.00

Blantons

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Laphroaig 10

Longbranch

$13.00

Macallan 12

Whistle Pig 10

$16.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Aperol

$13.00

Averna

Campri

Carolans Irish Cream

$10.00

Carpano Antica Vermouth

Triple Sec

Peach Schnaps

Del Professore Vermouth

Fernet Branca

Giffard Espelette

Caffe Borghetti

Giffard Framboise

Creme de cacao

Giffard ginger

Giffard Passionfruit

Grand Marnier

Lucano Cafe

Amaretto

Martini & Rossi Fiero

St George Pear

St George NOLA

St Germain

Splash

Cranberry

Coke

Diet Coke

Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

Sprite

Orange Juice

Pineapple

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull SF

$3.00

Tonic Water

Water

Lemonade

Lime Juice

Apple Juice

Grenadine

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

GingerBeer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Shots

Green Tea

$12.00

White Tea

$12.00

Pinky’s UP!

$12.00

Mixers

Apple Juice

Coke

Cranberry

Diet Coke

Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruit

Grenadine

Lemonade

Lime Juice

Orange Juice

Pineapple

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull SF

$3.00

Splash

Sprite

Tonic Water

Water