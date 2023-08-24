Coffee

Drip

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Classics

Americano

$4.75

Shaken Espresso

$7.50

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Espresso soda

$5.50

Lattes

Latte

$5.50

The Pinky

$6.50

Honey Coconut

$6.50

Lavender Honey Vanilla

$6.50

Vanilla

$6.50

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Matcha Americano

$6.00

Strawberry Matcha

$6.50

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

No Espresso

Tea

$3.50

Cacao Water

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Hisbiscus Berry Sparkling Tea

$5.50

Pastry

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Bagel

$5.50

Cheese Danish

$5.30

Choc Croissant

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Cookie

$4.00

Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Donut

$3.50

Jalepeno Galette

$6.00

Muffin

$5.00

Scone

$4.00

Danish

$5.00

Specialty

$6.00

Bakon Hashbrown

$6.50

Bottled

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water

$2.57

Electrolit

$4.50

Poppi

$2.50

Coco Water

$4.30

Jones Soda

$2.50

Coke

$4.44

CBD

$5.16

Kombucha

$4.50

Juice

$8.00

Health Shot

$5.00

Grab & Go

Oatmeal

$4.85

Covered Almond

$3.00

Stroop

$1.00

Chips

$2.50

Kids

Kids Koffee

$3.25

Mocktail

Mimic-mosa

$7.00

Espresso Martini Mocktail

Elderberry Hibiscus Mocktail

Mango Mojito Mocktail

Sweets

Affogato

$6.00

The Sweetie

$4.50

Honey Coffee Shake

$12.00

Creme Soda Float

$7.50

Sugar Free Float

$7.00

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$8.00

Retail

Pinky's Shirt

$25.00

Dried Lavender Bundle

$8.00

Espresso Cup

$12.00

Cappuccino Cup

$15.00

Wooden Candle

$45.00

Glass Candle

$45.00

Bracelet

$18.00

Long beaded necklace

$95.00

Gold necklace- small penant

$30.00

Gold necklace- large penant

$65.00

Heart Crystal

$14.00

Sage

$30.00

Salt Candle

$15.00

Flower Bunch

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie board

$30.00