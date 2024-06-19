Pinos pizza Wakefield restaurant 306 North County Drive
Pizza/Stromboli
Mini Pizza
- Mini Cheese$8.99
- Mini One Topping$9.99
- Mini Two Toppings$10.99
- Mini Three to Five Toppings$11.99
- Mini Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon$12.99
- Mini Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers$12.50
- Mini Veggie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, olives$11.50
- Mini White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese, no sauce$9.99
- Mini Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple$11.99
- Mini Steak and Cheese
Grilled steak, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, and pizza sauce$11.99
- Mini Pepperoni Pineapple
Pepperoni, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce$10.99
- Mini Steak Fajita Pizza
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$12.99
- Mini Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$11.99
- Mini BBQ Chicken Bacon
Grilled chicken, topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon and a touch of pizza sauce$12.99
- Mini Pino's Stuffed Pizza
Fresh pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce and 1 regular topping$11.99
- Mini Taco Pizza
Ground beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, a touch of pizza sauce with salsa and sour cream on the side$11.99
- Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce and a side of bleu cheese$11.99
- Mini Fried Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, bacon and ranch$11.99
- Mini Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$11.99
- Mini Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, fresh tomatoes, black olives, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese$11.50
Small Pizza
- Small 12" Cheese$10.99
- Small 12" One Topping$11.99
- Small 12" Two Toppings$12.99
- Small 12" Three to Five Toppings$15.99
- Small 12" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon$16.99
- Small 12" Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers$15.99
- Small 12" Veggie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, olives$14.99
- Small 12" White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese, no sauce$11.99
- Small 12" Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple$13.99
- Small 12" Steak and Cheese
Grilled steak, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, and pizza sauce$13.99
- Small 12" Pepperoni Pineapple
Pepperoni, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce$12.99
- Small 12" Steak Fajita Pizza
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$16.99
- Small 12" Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$15.99
- Small 12" BBQ Chicken Bacon
Grilled chicken, topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon and a touch of pizza sauce$14.99
- Small 12" Pino's Stuffed Pizza
Fresh pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce and 1 regular topping$13.99
- Small 12" Taco Pizza
Ground beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, a touch of pizza sauce with salsa and sour cream on the side$14.99
- Small 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce and a side of bleu cheese$14.99
- Small 12" Fried Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, bacon and ranch$13.99
- Small 12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$14.99
- Small 12" Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, fresh tomatoes, black olives, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese$14.99
- Small 12" Deep Dish Pizza 1 Topping$13.99
- Small 12" Deep Dish Pizza 3-5 Toppings$18.99
Medium Pizza
- Medium 14" Cheese$11.99
- Medium 14" One Topping$12.99
- Medium 14" Two Toppings$14.99
- Medium 14" Three to Five Toppings$20.99
- Medium 14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon$21.99
- Medium 14" Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers$21.50
- Medium 14" Veggie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, olives$18.99
- Medium 14" White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese, no sauce$13.99
- Medium 14" Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple$18.99
- Medium 14" Steak and Cheese
Grilled steak, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, and pizza sauce$18.99
- Medium 14" Pepperoni Pineapple
Pepperoni, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce$14.99
- Medium 14" Steak Fajita Pizza
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$21.99
- Medium 14" Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$20.99
- Medium 14" BBQ Chicken Bacon
Grilled chicken, topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon and a touch of pizza sauce$19.99
- Medium 14" Pino's Stuffed Pizza
Fresh pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce and 1 regular topping$18.99
- Medium 14" Taco Pizza
Ground beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, a touch of pizza sauce with salsa and sour cream on the side$19.99
- Medium 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce and a side of bleu cheese$18.99
- Medium 14" Fried Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, bacon and ranch$18.99
- Medium 14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$19.99
- Medium 14" Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, fresh tomatoes, black olives, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- Medium 14" Deep Dish Pizza 1 Topping$18.99
- Medium 14" Deep Dish Pizza 3-5 Toppings$27.99
Large Pizza
- Large 16" Cheese$13.99
- Large 16" One Topping$14.99
- Large 16" Two Toppings$16.99
- Large 16" Three to Five Toppings$22.99
- Large 16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon$23.99
- Large 16" Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers$23.50
- Large 16" Veggie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, olives$20.99
- Large 16" White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese, no sauce$18.99
- Large 16" Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple$20.99
- Large 16" Steak and Cheese
Grilled steak, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, and pizza sauce$21.99
- Large 16" Pepperoni Pineapple
Pepperoni, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce$16.99
- Large 16" Steak Fajita Pizza
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$23.99
- Large 16" Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$22.99
- Large 16" BBQ Chicken Bacon
Grilled chicken, topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon and a touch of pizza sauce$22.99
- Large 16" Pino's Stuffed Pizza
Fresh pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce and 1 regular topping$20.99
- Large 16" Taco Pizza
Ground beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, a touch of pizza sauce with salsa and sour cream on the side$21.99
- Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce and a side of bleu cheese$21.99
- Large 16" Fried Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, bacon and ranch$21.99
- Large 16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$21.99
- Large 16" Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, fresh tomatoes, black olives, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese$21.99
Sicilian Pizza
- Sicilian Cheese$19.99
- Sicilian One Toppings$20.99
- Sicilian Two Toppings$22.99
- Sicilian Three to Five Toppings$26.99
- Sicilian Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon$27.99
- Sicilian Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers$27.50
- Sicilian Veggie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, olives$23.99
- Sicilian White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese, no sauce$20.99
- Sicilian Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple$23.99
- Sicilian Steak and Cheese
Grilled steak, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, and pizza sauce$26.99
- Sicilian Pepperoni Pineapple
Pepperoni, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce$22.99
- Sicilian Steak Fajita Pizza
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$26.99
- Sicilian Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce$25.99
- Sicilian BBQ Chicken Bacon
Grilled chicken, topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon and a touch of pizza sauce$25.99
- Sicilian Taco Pizza
Ground beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, a touch of pizza sauce with salsa and sour cream on the side$24.99
- Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce and a side of bleu cheese$25.99
- Sicilian Fried Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, bacon and ranch$25.99
- Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$25.99
- Sicilian Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, fresh tomatoes, black olives, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese$23.99
Small Rolls, Calzones & Stromboli
- Small Steak Roll
Prepared with chopped grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and rolled in fresh dough$11.99
- Small Chicken Roll
Prepared with grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and rolled in fresh dough$11.99
- Small Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese rolled in fresh dough$11.99
- Small Pino's Crazy Roll
Grilled pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, and light jalapeños rolled in fresh dough$12.99
- Small Hawaiian Roll
Ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese and rolled in fresh dough$11.99
- Small Baked Spaghetti Roll
Spaghetti, cheese, meat sauce topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese and rolled in fresh dough$10.99
- Small Sausage Parmigiana Roll
Sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese railed in fresh dough$11.99
- Small Meatball Parmigiana Roll
Sliced meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese rolled in fresh dough$11.99
- Small Shrimp, Steak Fajita Roll
Shrimp, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, rolled in fresh dough with a side of salsa and sour cream$13.99
- Small Steak Fajita Roll
Sirloin steak, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, rolled in fresh dough with a side of salsa and sour cream$12.99
- Small Chicken Parm Roll
Breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese, rolled in fresh dough with a side of tomato sauce$11.99
- Small Stromboli
Prepared with sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese and ham with a side of tomato sauce$14.50
- Small Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$14.99
- Small Calzone
Ricotta cheese, ham, and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$11.99
- Small Spinach Calzone
Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$11.99
- Small Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$12.99
- Small Pepperoni Pineapple Stromboli
Pepperoni, pineapple, mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$13.99
- Small Steak Fajita Stromboli
Grilled steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$13.99
Medium Rolls, Calzones & Stromboli
- Medium Steak Roll
Prepared with chopped grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and rolled in fresh dough$18.99
- Medium Chicken Roll
Prepared with grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and rolled in fresh dough$18.99
- Medium Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese rolled in fresh dough$18.99
- Medium Pino's Crazy Roll
Grilled pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, and light jalapeños rolled in fresh dough$19.99
- Medium Hawaiian Roll
Ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese and rolled in fresh dough$18.99
- Medium Baked Spaghetti Roll
Spaghetti, cheese, meat sauce topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese and rolled in fresh dough$16.99
- Medium Sausage Parmigiana Roll
Sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese railed in fresh dough$18.50
- Medium Meatball Parmigiana Roll
Sliced meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese rolled in fresh dough$18.50
- Medium Shrimp, Steak Fajita Roll
Shrimp, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, rolled in fresh dough with a side of salsa and sour cream$20.99
- Medium Steak Fajita Roll
Sirloin steak, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, rolled in fresh dough with a side of salsa and sour cream$19.99
- Medium Chicken Parm Roll
Breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese, rolled in fresh dough with a side of tomato sauce$18.99
- Medium Stromboli
Prepared with sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese and ham with a side of tomato sauce$20.50
- Medium Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$21.99
- Medium Calzone
Ricotta cheese, ham, and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$17.99
- Medium Spinach Calzone
Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$17.99
- Medium Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$19.99
- Medium Pepperoni Pineapple Stromboli
Pepperoni, pineapple, mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$20.99
- Medium Steak Fajita Stromboli
Grilled steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$20.99
Large Rolls, Calzones & Stromboli
- Large Steak Roll
Prepared with chopped grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and rolled in fresh dough$20.99
- Large Chicken Roll
Prepared with grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and rolled in fresh dough$20.99
- Large Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese rolled in fresh dough$20.99
- Large Pino's Crazy Roll
Grilled pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, and light jalapeños rolled in fresh dough$21.99
- Large Hawaiian Roll
Ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese and rolled in fresh dough$20.99
- Large Baked Spaghetti Roll
Spaghetti, cheese, meat sauce topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese and rolled in fresh dough$19.99
- Large Sausage Parmigiana Roll
Sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese railed in fresh dough$20.50
- Large Meatball Parmigiana Roll
Sliced meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter spread and parmigiana cheese rolled in fresh dough$20.50
- Large Shrimp, Steak Fajita Roll
Shrimp, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, rolled in fresh dough with a side of salsa and sour cream$22.99
- Large Steak Fajita Roll
Sirloin steak, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, rolled in fresh dough with a side of salsa and sour cream$21.99
- Large Chicken Parm Roll
Breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese, rolled in fresh dough with a side of tomato sauce$20.99
- Large Stromboli
Prepared with sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese and ham with a side of tomato sauce$22.99
- Large Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$23.99
- Large Calzone
Ricotta cheese, ham, and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$19.99
- Large Spinach Calzone
Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$19.99
- Large Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$21.99
- Large Pepperoni Pineapple Stromboli
Pepperoni, pineapple, mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$22.99
- Large Steak Fajita Stromboli
Grilled steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce$22.99
Main
Mexi-Italian
- Fajitas Texanas
Steak, chicken and shrimp served with grilled mixed bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with a side of rice, beans, sour cream, pic de gallo and 3 flour tortillas$17.99
- Fajitas Burritos
Burritos filled with grilled mixed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, rice, beans and topped with queso cheese and a side of lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream$12.99
- Fajitas
Served with mixed grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans and flour tortillas, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side$13.99
- Burritos Texano
Steak, shrimp and chicken. Burritos filled with grilled mixed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, rice, beans and topped with queso cheese and a side of lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream$15.50
- Burritos
Burritos filled with rice, beans, Cheddar cheese and topped with queso cheese and a side of lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Beef or chicken$11.50
- Tacos (3)
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream$8.99
- Quesadillas
Served with mozzarella cheese, and a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa$7.99
- Tortilla Chips
Served with 8 oz. Queso dip or white sauce$7.99
- Arroz Con Pollo
Rice with grilled chicken covered in cheese sauce and tortilla chips$11.99
- Fajita Quesadilla
Served with grilled onions, mixed bell peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and pico de gallo$11.50
- Seafood Quesadilla
Lump crab meat and shrimp, served with grilled onions, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa$13.99
- Quesadilla Texana
Shrimp, steak and chicken served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream$13.99
- Taco Salad Bowls
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, side of sour cream and a side of salsa$10.50
- Fajitas Taco Salad Bowl
Grilled onions, grilled mixed bell peppers, and tomatoes served over lettuce, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, a side of sour cream and salsa$14.99
Starters
- Garlic Bread$5.50
- Garlic Knots 8 Pieces$5.50
- Garlic Knots with Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella
8 pieces$6.99
- Small French Fries$3.99
- Large French Fries$6.99
- Small Cheese Fries$6.99
- Large Cheese Fries$7.99
- Small Bacon Cheese Fries$7.99
- Large Bacon Cheese Fries$8.99
- Small Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
- Large Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
- Toasted Ravioli 8 Pieces
Meat, cheese or jalapeño$8.99
- Fried Calamari$11.99
- Fried Pickles$8.99
- Prince Edwards Mussels
Sautéed in your choice of homemade marinara or scampi sauce. Served with garlic knots$13.50
- Prince Edwards Drunken Mussels
Sautéed with onions, garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce. Served with garlic knots$13.99
- Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
Served over a bed of lettuce with a side of remoulade sauce$13.99
- Small Curly Fries$4.99
- Large Curly Fries$6.99
- Small Cheese Curly Fries$6.50
- Large Cheese Curly Fries$7.99
- Small Cheese Bacon Curly Fries$7.99
- Large Cheese Bacon Curly Fries$8.99
- Small Onion Rings$4.99
- Large Onion Rings$6.99
- Cheese Sticks 6 Pieces$8.99
- Combo Sampler
2 cheese sticks, french fries, and two of each of our cheese, meat and jalapeño toasted ravioli$10.99
- 8 Pieces Buffalo Wings$9.99
- 16 Pieces Buffalo Wings$18.99
- 24 Pieces Buffalo Wings$24.99
- Boneless Wings 10 Pieces$10.99
- Naked Wings 10 Pieces$11.99
- Pino's Platter
3 wings, 3 cheese sticks, 3 poppers, 3 shrimp and french fries. No substitutions$12.99
- Pino's Breaded Sweet Chili Shrimp 10 Pieces$11.99
- Shrimp & Crab Dip$10.99
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.99
- Breaded Cauliflower$8.99
- Chicken & Shrimp Basket
3 chicken tenders, 6 shrimp & fries$13.99
- Fried Scallops 10 Pieces$12.99
- Shrimp & Fries$9.99
- Firecracker Shrimp
Lightly breaded fried shrimp served over a bed of lettuce and drizzled with our homemade boom beam sauce and sweet chill$13.99
- Mozz & Pops
3 cheese sticks & 3 poppers$8.99
- Platter #7
5 wings, breaded mushrooms, and cheese fries. No substitutions$10.99
- Jalapeño Poppers 6 Pieces$8.99
- 1/2 Lb Easy Peel Steam Shrimp$11.99
- 1 Lb Easy Peel Steam Shrimp$21.99
Salads
- Pino's Salad
4 shrimp, sirloin steak, grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese$12.99
- Shrimp Salad
7 shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, and cheese$11.99
- Steak Salad
Sirloin steak over lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, cheese and onions$11.99
- Surf & Turf Salad
4 shrimp & sirloin steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheese and olives$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers onions, olives and cheese$10.99
- Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken over lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers onions, olives and cheese$10.99
- Meat Lovers Salad
Grilled chicken, sirloin steak on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheese, and olives$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, croutons, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese$10.99
- Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
Fried chicken on a bed of lettuce, croutons, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese$10.99
- Deluxe Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, fresh mushrooms, cucumbers, pepperoni, pineapple and cheese$10.99
- Antipasto
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, ham, salami, cucumbers pickled vegetables and provolone cheese$11.99
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta cheese, cucumbers and pepperoncini$10.99
- Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, turkey, ham, cucumbers salami and mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Small House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and cheese$4.50
- Large House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and cheese$7.99
- Small Caesar Salad
Lettuce, croutons, parmigiana and mozzarella cheese$3.99
- Large Caesar Salad
Lettuce, croutons, parmigiana and mozzarella cheese$7.49
- Blackened Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese$11.99
- Blackened Salmon Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, and cucumbers$13.99
Soups
Specialties of the House (with side salad)
- Fettuccini Alfredo Crab$18.99
- Fettuccini Alfredo Chicken$17.99
- Fettuccini Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli$18.99
- Fettuccini Shrimp 8 Pieces$18.99
- Fettuccini Blackened Salmon
Served over ziti pasta in pink alfredo sauce$18.99
- Any Pasta with Alfredo Sauce
Fettucini, penne, spaghetti, linguini, angel hair$15.99
- Shrimp Vodka
Penne noodles with shrimp, garlic, tomatoes and a touch of vodka with red cream sauce$18.99
- Pino's Special Pasta
Bacon, mushrooms and pink alfredo sauce over bowtie noodles$16.99
- Blackened Chicken Primavera
Blackened chicken, zucchini, squash, broccoli, tomatoes over ziti, topped with alfredo sauce$18.99
- Creamy Chicken Pasta
Tomatoes, spinach, crispy bacon, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce with penne pasta$18.99
Baked Pastas (with side salad)
Pasta Specialties (with side salad)
- Tortellini with Alfredo Sauce$15.99
- Ravioli with Alfredo Sauce$15.99
- Ziti Ala Vodka
Ziti pasta tossed with mushrooms and ham in a pink Alfredo sauce with a touch of vodka$15.99
- Portobello Ravioli
Prepared with mushrooms, and ham sautéed in alfredo sauce$16.99
- Homemade Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese and side spaghetti$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Platter
Grilled chicken with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomato sauce, over spaghetti$15.99
- Sausage Platter
Sausage with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomato sauce, over spaghetti$15.99
- Pino's Garlic & Oil
Fresh garlic, olive oil, tomatoes over your choice of pasta$13.99
- Greek Spaghetti
Tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, black olives and feta cheese$15.99
- Meat Lover's Pasta
Any pasta with sausage, meatballs, pepperoni and meat sauce$16.99
- Cheese Tortellini Primavera
Peas, carrots, bacon in pink alfredo sauce$16.99
- Meat Tortellini Primavera
Peas, carrots, bacon in pink alfredo sauce$16.99
Specials
- Tour of Italy - Pick 3$14.99
- Hamburger Steak Dinner
Prepared with mushrooms, onions and a brown wine based gravy and served with french fries$14.99
- Chicken Tender Dinner
5 chicken tenders and served with french fries$14.99
- 12 Oz. Ribeye Steak Dinner (w/ 2 sides)
Served with 2 sides$19.99
- Chef's Special Linguini
Prepared with shrimp 8 pieces , tomatoes, squash, zucchini, broccoli, touch of Parmesan cheese in our delicious garlic sauce$14.99
Il Pesce - Seafood (with side salad)
- Shrimp Scampi
8 shrimp sautéed with lemon, fresh garlic, butter and white wine sauce$17.99
- Clam Special Pasta with White Sauce
Clams sautéed with fresh garlic and butter in a white wine sauce$17.99
- Clam Special Pasta with Red Sauce
Clams sautéed with fresh garlic and butter in a red sauce$17.99
- Seafood Alfredo
4 shrimp, 4 clams and 4 scallops in a pink alfredo sauce$18.99
- Grilled Shrimp Dinner
8 grilled shrimp, served with a side of grilled veggies and baked potato$16.99
- Grilled Tilapia
Served with grilled vegetables and baked potato$16.99
- Shrimp Carbonara
8 breaded shrimp, creamy alfredo sauce with bacon & mozzarella cheese over spaghetti$18.99
- Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
4 shrimp and 4 scallops sautéed with lemon, fresh garlic, butter and white wine sauce$18.99
- Seafood Scampi
4 shrimp, tilapia, 4 scallops sautéed with lemon, fresh garlic, butter & white wine sauce$19.99
- Seafood Linguini
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, and fresh garlic in a special red sauce$18.99
- Blackened Salmon Dinner
Served with your choice of 2 sides$17.99
- Lobster & Shrimp Mac N' Cheese
Fresh chunks of lobster and shrimp tossed in a creamy mozzarella sharp Cheddar, Parmesan cheese and topped with bread crumbs$24.99
Il Pollo - Chicken (with side salad)
- Creamy Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken with mushrooms, onions and chopped tomatoes in our creamy marsala sauce$17.99
- Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and a side spaghetti$16.99
- Chicken Florentina
Chicken sautéed in butter and fresh lemon white wine sauce$16.99
- Chicken Carbonara
Breaded chicken, creamy alfredo sauce with bacon & mozzarella cheese over a side of spaghetti$17.99
- Chicken Cacciatore
Sautéed chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers in a red marinara sauce$16.99
Seafood Platters
Sandwiches/Wraps
Wraps
- Pino's Firecracker Shrimp Wrap
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and our boom boom sauce$10.99
- Pino's Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese$9.99
- Pino's Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and Caesar dressing$9.99
- Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and Caesar dressing$9.99
- Steak and Cheese Wrap
Grilled steak, grilled onions, al sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese$9.99
- Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce$9.99
- Shrimp Fajita Wrap
Grilled shrimp, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese$10.99
- Steak Fajita Wrap
Sirloin steak, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese$10.99
- Italian Wrap
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing$10.99
8" Sandwiches, Subs & Hoagies
- 8" Cheese Steak Special
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mayo$9.99
- 8" Cheese Steak Hoagie
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo$9.99
- 8" Pizza Steak
Grilled steak, tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella cheese$9.99
- 8" Chicken Philly Hoagie
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$9.99
- 8" Chicken Philly Special
Grilled chicken lettuce, tomatoes, onions, preen peppers, mushrooms, and mayo$9.99
- 8" Combo Hoagie Sub
Prepared with ham, turkey, cheese, salami, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo$9.99
- 8" Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese$9.99
- 8" Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Home-breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese$9.99
- 8" Crispy Chicken Sub
Hame-fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese and ranch dressing$9.99
- 8" Italian Hoagie Sub
Prepared with ham, salami and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$9.99
- 8" Pino's Club Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$9.99
- 8" Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Prepared with ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$9.99
- 8" Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
Prepared with ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$9.99
- 8" Ham & Turkey Sub
Prepared with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$9.99
12" Sandwiches, Subs & Hoagies
- 12" Cheese Steak Special
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mayo$10.99
- 12" Cheese Steak Hoagie
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo$10.99
- 12" Pizza Steak
Grilled steak, tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella cheese$10.99
- 12" Chicken Philly Hoagie
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$10.99
- 12" Chicken Philly Special
Grilled chicken lettuce, tomatoes, onions, preen peppers, mushrooms, and mayo$10.99
- 12" Combo Hoagie Sub
Prepared with ham, turkey, cheese, salami, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo$10.99
- 12" Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese$10.99
- 12" Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Home-breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese$10.99
- 12" Crispy Chicken Sub
Hame-fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese and ranch dressing$10.99
- 12" Italian Hoagie Sub
Prepared with ham, salami and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$10.99
- 12" Pino's Club Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$10.99
- 12" Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Prepared with ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$10.99
- 12" Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
Prepared with ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$10.99
- 12" Ham & Turkey Sub
Prepared with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$10.99
Sandwiches, Subs & Hoagies
- Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$10.99
- Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served with french fries$10.50
- Fish Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce. Served with french fries$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Fillet Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese served with french fries$10.99
- Fried Chicken Fillet Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese served with french fries$10.99
- Shrimp Po' Boy 6" Sub
Fried shrimp, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and a side of remoulade sauce. Served with french fries$13.99
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Lamp crab cake meat mix topped with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of remoulade sauce. Served with french fries$14.99
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and light mayo served with french fries$8.99
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and our special fireball sauce. Served with french fries$10.99
- Chicken Tender Bacon Sandwich
Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese served with french fries$20.99
- Fish N' Chips Sandwich
Fried cod, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with firecracker sauce served with french fries$13.99
Burger
- Cheeseburger
Lean hamburger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$9.99
- Bacon Cheese Burger
Lean hamburger, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo$11.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Lean hamburger topped with Swiss cheese, and fresh mushrooms$9.99
- Steak Burger
It's a steak, no it's a burger, no it's both! Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, grilled onions, al sauce and cheese$10.99
- Jumbo Burger
2 patties, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo$11.99
- BBQ, Bacon, Onion Ring Burger
Lean hamburger, bacon, cheese, one onion ring, and BBQ sauce$10.99
- Pino's Big Mac
Lean hamburger topped with lettuce, pickles, cheese and 1000 island dressing$9.99
- Pino's Fire Burger
Lean hamburger topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños and our pino's sauce$10.99
- Mozzarella Stick Bacon Cheeseburger
Lean hamburger, mozzarella sticks, bacon and cheese with a side of tomato sauce$11.99
- Bourbon Cheeseburger
Lean hamburger topped with bourbon sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$9.99
- Surf & Turf Burger
Lean hamburger topped with grilled shrimp, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$11.99
- Sweet Chili Burger
Lean hamburger topped with sweet chili shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese$11.99
- Mexican Burger
Lean hamburger topped with sliced queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce$10.99