Borscht

$5.00

Attention all beet lovers! Our traditional borscht soup is a true masterpiece, made with the finest and freshest vegetarian ingredients, including the star of the show: beets! This vibrant and delicious soup is a vegan option, but for those who like to live life on the dairy-filled edge, we have a container of non-vegan sour cream ready and waiting (just keep it on the down-low from any vegan friends). And for our gluten-free friends, don't worry, we've got you covered. Our borscht soup is gluten-free, but we can't guarantee that the kitchen won't be playing host to some rogue flour particles. So, whether you're a die-hard beet fan or simply looking to try something new, come on in and enjoy a bowl of our delectable and traditional borscht soup!