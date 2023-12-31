Pinoyshki Org Piroshki on 3rd
Popular Items
- Borscht$5.00
Attention all beet lovers! Our traditional borscht soup is a true masterpiece, made with the finest and freshest vegetarian ingredients, including the star of the show: beets! This vibrant and delicious soup is a vegan option, but for those who like to live life on the dairy-filled edge, we have a container of non-vegan sour cream ready and waiting (just keep it on the down-low from any vegan friends). And for our gluten-free friends, don't worry, we've got you covered. Our borscht soup is gluten-free, but we can't guarantee that the kitchen won't be playing host to some rogue flour particles. So, whether you're a die-hard beet fan or simply looking to try something new, come on in and enjoy a bowl of our delectable and traditional borscht soup!
Pinoyshki
Meat Pinoyshki
- Chicken Adobo and Rice (Pinoyshki)$8.55Out of stock
Chicken thighs braised in tangy, garlicky adobo sauce
- Pork Sisig (Pinoyshki)$8.55Out of stock
Brined pork belly that's been roasted and then braised in aromatic spiced soy sauce, then sauteed with onions, chiles, and calamansi juice.
- Garlic Beef "Asado" (Pinoyshki) - A Guy Fieri favorite$8.55Out of stock
Piroshki? Or Pinoyshki? We took a leaf out of our Filipino comrades's book and made a special Piroshki! The world's first-ever Garlic Beef "Asado" Piroshki is filled with a saucy soy-sauce-based beef filling that's garlicky and slightly sweet. As seen on Food Network's Diners Drive-ins and Dives.
- Cornpilog (Pinoyshki)$8.55Out of stock
Filipino Style Corned beef hash. Corned beef Piroshki.
- Pork Bicol Express (Pinoyshki)$8.55Out of stock
Each bite is a delicious combination of succulent pork in a fiery Bicol sauce, nestled in a warm, soft pastry. It's the perfect mix of spice and comfort, guaranteed to leave your taste buds dancing with joy.
- Cheesy Kaldereta (Pinoyshki)$8.55Out of stock
Tender beef and veggies simmered in a tangy tomato sauce, topped with gooey cheese.
- Grilled Liempo & Atchara$8.55Out of stock
Vegan Pinoyshki
- Vegan Tofu Sisig (Pinoyshki)$8.85Out of stock
Looking for a snack that packs a punch? Look no further than our Vegan Tofu and Mushroom Sisig Pinoyshki! We've taken the classic flavors of the Philippines and turned them into a tasty little bomb that's ready to explode in your mouth. Our secret weapon? A crispy tofu and juicy portobello mushroom filling that's been marinated in a spicy soy sauce and sautéed with onions, chiles, and a touch of calamansi juice. And it's all wrapped up in a soft and buttery bread that's like a hug from your favorite Filipino grandma. So what are you waiting for? Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Vegan Tofu and Mushroom Sisig Pinoyshki!
- Vegan Laing (Pinoyshki)$8.85Out of stock
The delectable Laing Piroshki, made with collard greens simmered in a mildly spicy ginger coconut cream sauce.
- Jackfruit Kare-Kare (Pinoyshki)$8.85Out of stock
Sweet caramelized jackfruit immersed in a rich vegan peanut sauce.
Piroshkies
Meat Piroshkies
- Beef & cheese Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
A Beef and Cheese Piroshki is a decadent delight, with a soft and buttery exterior that envelops a savory filling of juicy beef and melted cheese. It's like a warm and comforting embrace in every bite. Perfect for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, these piroshki are a symphony of flavor that will have you coming back for more.
- Beef & cabbage Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
A Beef and Cabbage Piroshki is a tasty twist on a classic. With a soft and buttery exterior, it's packed with a delicious filling of tender beef and crisp cabbage. Each bite is a harmonious blend of flavors that will have you singing its praises. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, this piroshki is sure to hit all the right notes.
- Beef & mushrooms Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
A Beef and Mushroom Piroshki brings the essence of the forest to your table, with tender chunks of beef and earthy mushrooms that evoke the great outdoors. Its soft and buttery exterior is like a warm hug, reminding you of peaceful walks in the woods. Perfect for a snack on-the-go, this piroshki will transport you to the forest with every bite.
- Beef, potato & cheese Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
Our Beef, Potato & Cheese Piroshkies are like little pillows of happiness, with a soft and buttery exterior that cradles a delicious filling of savory beef, creamy potatoes, and melted cheese. Each bite is a symphony of flavors that will make your taste buds sing.
- Ham, bacon & cheddar cheese Piroshki$8.55
A Ham, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Piroshki is a savory delight, with a soft and buttery exterior that cradles a filling of juicy ham, crispy bacon, and melted cheddar cheese. It's a trifecta of flavor that will satisfy your hunger and tantalize your taste buds. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, this piroshki is sure to hit the spot. Each bite is a delectable blend of salty, smoky, and creamy flavors that will have you coming back for more.
- Smoked salmon & cream cheese Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
A Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Piroshki is a flavor sensation, with a soft and buttery exterior that cradles a filling of creamy cream cheese and delicate smoked salmon. It's like a mini-vacation to the beach with every bite, but without the sand in your pants. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, this piroshki is sure to please with its creamy and salty flavors and perfect balance of richness and freshness. Each bite is a delicious escape to the seaside.
- Chicken Pot Pie Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
The Chicken Pot Pie Piroshki is a cheesy twist on a classic comfort food. Filled with juicy chicken, tender potatoes, and sweet carrots, all smothered in a creamy, cheesy sauce, this piroshki is a flavor bomb in every bite. Topped with a flaky, buttery crust, it's like having a mini pot pie in the palm of your hand, but with the added deliciousness of melted cheese. Perfect for a quick and satisfying meal on-the-go, this piroshki is sure to become a new favorite. So, if you're looking for a twist on an old classic, try the Chicken Pot Pie Piroshki and enjoy the ultimate cheesy comfort in every bite."
- Bavarian sausage Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
A Bavarian Sausage Piroshki is a taste of Munich in every bite, with a soft and buttery exterior that hugs a juicy filling of savory Bavarian sausage. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, this piroshki is sure to please with its rich and flavorful filling, and its perfect balance of savoriness and comfort. Each bite is like taking a trip to the heart of Germany, without ever leaving your table.
- Piroshki of the Month$8.55Out of stock
- Seattle Dog Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
Vegetable Piroshkies
- Spinach, eggs & feta cheese Vegetable Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
Filled with sauteed spinach, crumbled eggs, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and garlic. Similar to a spanakopita filling.
- Potato & cheese Vegetable Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
Indulge in our soft, buttery piroshkies, where each bite is a delightful squeeze of joy! Nestled inside is a heartwarming mix of seasoned potatoes playfully mingling with creamy cheddar jack cheese. It's a comfort-filled treat that might just make your taste buds do a little happy dance. Warning: May inspire unexpected cravings!
- Potato & mushrooms Vegetable Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
Experience the comforting embrace of our soft and buttery piroshki, filled with a harmonious blend of hand-mashed, herb-seasoned potatoes and richly sautéed mushrooms. Each piroshki is lovingly handcrafted, ensuring a tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that perfectly complements the warm, aromatic filling.
- Broccoli & Cheese$8.55Out of stock
Indulge in the sublime harmony of flavors nestled within our soft, buttery piroshki. Each bite reveals a rich and savory medley of tender, garlicky broccoli florets, perfectly balanced with a creamy and luxurious blend of feta, ricotta, and cottage cheeses. This delightful combination creates a luscious texture and a depth of flavor that is both comforting and sophisticated. The gentle garlic notes complement the trio of cheeses, each contributing its unique tang, richness, and smoothness to the filling. The result is a warm, inviting, and utterly satisfying culinary experience, wrapped in a delicate, golden pastry.
Vegan Piroshkies
- Vegan Beyond the meat "Beef" and Chao "Cheese" Piroshki$8.85Out of stock
- Vegan Potato, Rosemary and Nutritional yeast Piroshki$8.85Out of stock
- Vegan Cream Cheese aka Seattle Dog Piroshki$8.85Out of stock
- Vegan Breakfast Scramble Piroshki$8.85Out of stock
This soft and buttery East European pastry that's filled with enough goodness to make even the grumpiest person smile. Our secret weapon? A savory scramble of Beyond Sausage, Just egg, tofu, spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms, all nestled inside a warm and cozy piroshki shell. Whether you're a vegan or just looking for a tasty and wholesome breakfast option, try one and discover the secret to a happy morning!
- Vegan Piroshki of the month$8.85Out of stock
oin us in celebrating our monthly Vegan Piroshki special, available exclusively at 'Piroshki on 3rd'. Stay updated on the latest flavors and promotions by following our Facebook page. Don't miss out on this plant-based delight!
- Vegan Holiday Dinner$8.85Out of stock
Field Roast's Celebration Roast, cranberries, creamy mashed potatoes and vegan gravy.
Pithivier
- Sausage Pithivier$8.55Out of stock
A Sausage Pithivier is a traditional French pastry made of flaky puff pastry and a savory filling of juicy, seasoned sausage. The puff pastry is layered and filled with the sausage mixture, then baked until golden brown for a crispy exterior and warm, comforting interior. The filling is elevated to a new level of deliciousness with the addition of a rich and savory gravy, making each bite a tantalizing taste of classic French cuisine.
Soup
Vegan Soups
Baked Inhouse
Cookies
- Choc Chip Walnut$3.75Out of stock
- Snickerdoodle$2.75Out of stock
Take a trip down memory lane with our scrumptious Snickerdoodle Cookie! A timeless treat that's been around for generations, this soft, fluffy cookie is coated in a generous layer of cinnamon-sugar, giving it a warm, sweet flavor that's simply irresistible.
- Vegan Choc Marble Cookie$3.75Out of stock
- Sochnik$3.25
Crisp Artisan Shortbread with Sweet Farmer’s Cheese: A perfect balance of textures, our handcrafted shortbread offers a golden, crisp bite, filled with the gentle sweetness of creamy farmer's cheese. Simple, elegant, and irresistibly delightful."
- Raspberry Roll$3.25Out of stock
Delicate, buttery shortbread, expertly baked to a perfect crispness, generously filled with a luscious swirl of rich raspberry jam. This exquisite treat is then crowned with finely crushed walnuts, adding a delightful crunch and nutty finish to each bite.
- Gluten Friendly Double Chocolate Peppermint cookie$4.00Out of stock
Enjoy our rich and indulgent double chocolate peppermint cookie, a gluten-friendly option for chocolate lovers. This cookie blends smooth chocolate with a hint of refreshing peppermint for a delightful taste experience. Note: Our kitchen handles gluten products, so complete absence of gluten cannot be guaranteed as there is gluten in the air. Please consider this if you have severe gluten sensitivities or Celiac disease.
Pastries
- Chocolate Chip Roll$3.50Out of stock
Decadently crafted, our flaky puff pastry is expertly rolled to embrace a lavish spread of rich, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chips. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of buttery, airy pastry and the deep, luxurious sweetness of chocolate, creating an indulgent experience that tantalizes the taste buds.
- Vegan Sticky Bun$6.50Out of stock
A sweet vegan roll that'll have you feeling sticky-happy with every bite!
- Danish$4.50Out of stock
Our daily fruit and cream Danish.
- Bavarian Cream Horn$4.50Out of stock
Indulge in our whimsical Corn Cob Delight: a meticulously crafted puff pastry, playfully shaped into a charming corn cob. Inside, discover the luxurious treasure of Bavarian-style buttercream, a silky-smooth blend that's rich and velvety, offering a sumptuous contrast to the flaky, golden crust. This delightful pastry is a perfect fusion of whimsy and elegance, promising a melt-in-your-mouth experience that's both comforting and exquisite.
Bars
- Lemon Bar$2.25Out of stock
- Butterscotch Church Bar$4.00Out of stock
Indulge in our Butterscotch Bliss Bar, a decadent blend of creamy butterscotch chips and coconut, offering a perfect harmony of rich sweetness and tropical flair in every bite.
- Blondie$3.50Out of stock
- Cranberry Orange Delight$3.75Out of stock
Flake Crust
Croissants
- Croissant$3.75
Put down that sad, bland piece of toast and step right up to the buttery goodness of our famous Croissant! With its crisp exterior and tender interior, it's like a flavor explosion in your mouth. This pastry is like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, a warm hug from your grandma, and a party for your taste buds, all rolled into one. One bite and you'll be singing its praises from the rooftops (or at least from your breakfast table). Just remember, a Croissant a day keeps the doctor away... or is it the dentist? Either way, dig in!"
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00Out of stock
- Twice Baked Croissant$6.00Out of stock
Bread
- Bread Roll$0.50Out of stock
Indulge in the fresh goodness of our house-baked bread roll made with our secret special dough recipe. The perfect addition to any meal, this roll is soft, fluffy, and bursting with flavor. Made with only the finest ingredients, each bite is like a warm hug for your taste buds. Don't miss out on this delightful treat, come in and try a roll today!
- Blueberry Bread$4.50Out of stock
- Pumpkin Bread$2.50Out of stock
- Banana Bread$3.50Out of stock
- Maple Bacon Monkey Bread$3.99Out of stock
Breakfast
Breakfast
- Ham And Havarti Danish$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00Out of stock
- Twice Baked Croissant$6.00Out of stock
Breakfast Piroshki
- Vegan Breakfast Scramble Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
This soft and buttery East European pastry that's filled with enough goodness to make even the grumpiest person smile. Our secret weapon? A savory scramble of Beyond Sausage, Just egg, tofu, spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms, all nestled inside a warm and cozy piroshki shell. Whether you're a vegan or just looking for a tasty and wholesome breakfast option, try one and discover the secret to a happy morning!
- Spinach, eggs & feta cheese Vegetable Piroshki$8.55Out of stock
Filled with sauteed spinach, crumbled eggs, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and garlic. Similar to a spanakopita filling.
Beverages
Water Bottle
Can
Bottle
- San Pellegrino$3.20Out of stock
A sparkling journey to the heart of Italy in every sip. Imported from the birthplace of the Mediterranean diet, this naturally carbonated mineral water is enriched with minerals for a crisp and refreshing taste. Served ice cold, it's the perfect accompaniment to any meal, or a delightful treat on its own.
- Coke 16.9oz Bottle$3.85Out of stock
The drink that's more classic than a black and white movie, and just as timeless. Enjoy ice cold, straight from the bottle, or in a glass with a twist of lemon for a burst of freshness.
- Diet Coke 16.9oz Bottle$3.75
The drink for those who want to have their cake (err...soda) and drink it too! Zero calories, zero guilt, and a whole lot of flavor. Served ice cold, for a refreshing twist on the classic.
- Dr Pepper 16.9oz bottle$3.85
Charles Alderton, the creator of Dr Pepper, was working as a pharmacist in a drugstore in Waco, Texas when he first became intrigued by the smell of a blend of flavors wafting from the soda fountain. The blend of flavors, which included cherry, caramel, and other ingredients, intrigued Alderton, and he began experimenting with creating his own soft drink. He eventually created a beverage that combined these flavors in a unique way, and Dr Pepper was born. The rest, as they say, is history. Despite numerous attempts to replicate the recipe, the exact combination of flavors that make up the iconic soft drink remains a mystery to this day. Did you know it can also be served hot?
- Diet Dr Pepper 16.9oz bottle$3.75Out of stock
The drink that defies description and dieting, all at the same time. With its unique blend of 23 flavors (see below), this beverage is sure to satisfy your cravings without adding any unwanted pounds. Served ice cold for maximum refreshment.
- Coke 20oz Bottle$4.20
The drink that's more classic than a black and white movie, and just as timeless. Enjoy ice cold, straight from the bottle, or in a glass with a twist of lemon for a burst of freshness.
- Diet Coke 20oz Bottle$3.80Out of stock
The drink for those who want to have their cake (err...soda) and drink it too! Zero calories, zero guilt, and a whole lot of flavor. Served ice cold, for a refreshing twist on the classic.
- Sprite$4.20
- Gatorade$4.00
- Mini Diet Soda$2.50
Juice
- Small Orange Juice$2.20
Complement your soft and buttery piroshki with a glass of our Orange Juice! This Vitamin C-packed juice will balance out the richness of your breakfast pastry and provide a burst of fresh flavor. Start your day off right with a delicious and healthy combination of our Orange Juice and your favorite piroshki.
- Large Juice$3.50Out of stock