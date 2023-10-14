Pinsa Love
Popular Items
Carbone 5 Cheese Pinsa
Only at Pinsa Love... we add organic activate charcoal and whole grains to our pinsa flour and let the 72 hour fermentation do its magic. This black crust is topped with our Italian tomatoes, whipped ricotta, grana Padana, Mozzarella, and Fontina.
Pesto Shrimp Pinsa
Large shrimp are on top of our pinsa crust with Italian tomatoes, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, and pesto sauce.
Artisan Pepperoni Pinsa
Small batch uncured pepperoni with our Italian tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella. A touch of AR's Hot Honey (small batch from Richmond VA) is drizzled on this pinsa.
Hot Pinsa
Pepperoni & Mushroom Pinsa
Wild Mushrooms and small batch Pepperoni...Italian tomatoes and whole milk Mozzarella.
MEGA Mushroom
Mushrooms, mushrooms, and more mushrooms... Italian tomatoes, whole Milk Mozzarella, whipped ricotta, and truffle oil.
Sausage and Peppers
The classic combination of roasted red peppers and fennel sausage...on top of our 72 hour crust, Italian tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and Pesto
The Foresta
Truffled mushrooms, Fennel Sausage, Italian Tomatoes, mozzarella, and Fontina Cheese- with crispy onions.
BTW Pinsa
btw.... 2 of our favorites, Bacon and Whipped Ricotta with Italian Tomatoes and mozzarella
Pesto and Wild Mushroom Pinsa
Our 72 hour crust topped with Italian Tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Wild Mushrooms, Roasted Red peppers, and drizzled with Pesto Sauce.
Spicy Carne Pinsa
Our 72 hour pinsa crust topped with Italian crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Calabrian Hot Pepper Sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, and crispy onions.
Classic Pinsa
This is our signature Pinsa...Italian tomatoes, whipped ricotta, grana Padana, and whole milk mozzarella on our 72 pinsa crust. This is also a great base for you to customize...add whichever toppings you'd like. You can even change the crust to our unique Carbone Crust.
The Pinsa
This is the start for your own creation. Our signature 72 pinsa crust topped with Italian Tomatoes, and Mozzarella. Get crazy and customize it... even change the crust to our Carbone Pinsa Crust...organic activated charcoal gives the 72 hour crust its black color.