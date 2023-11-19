Skip to Main content
Pasta
Sandwiches
Salad
Dessert
N/A Beverage
Beer
Wine GL
Pick your Sauce
Signature Pasta
Pasta
Pick your Sauce
Pomodoro
$13.00
Bolognese
$17.00
Alfredo
$15.00
Pesto
$15.00
Amatriciana
$17.00
Porcini Cream
$16.00
Butter
$13.00
Signature Pasta
Chorizo and Shrimp
$22.00
Fresh Salmon and Dill
$24.00
Chilled Corn Tagliatelle
$16.00
Out of stock
Lobster w/ White Wine Cherry Tomato
$28.00
Sandwiches
Caprese
$13.00
Prosciutto Burrata
$15.00
Roasted Zuchinni and Peppers
$13.00
Black Forest Ham
$14.00
House Roasted Porchetta
$18.00
Italian Cold Cuts
$14.00
Mortadella
$14.00
Salad
Salads
Caesar Salad
$12.00
Mixed Green Salad
$13.00
Burrata and Tomato
$15.00
Dessert
Tiramisu
$7.00
Gelato
Sorbetto
$7.00
Nutella Panna Cotta
$7.00
Cinnamon Sugar Focaccia
$8.00
N/A Beverage
Soda
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Diet Dr Pepper
$3.00
Water
FIJI
$4.50
VOSS
$7.00
S. Pellegrino
$7.00
Perrier
$5.00
Crystal Geyser
$2.50
Beer
12oz Bottle
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
805
$7.00
BP Sculpin
$9.00
Modelo ESP
$7.00
Modelo Negra
$7.00
Wine GL
RED
Justin - Cabernet
$25.00
J Lohr - cabernet sauvignon
$19.00
Justin - Merlot
$25.00
The Prisoner Red Blend
$48.00
WHITE
Kim Crawford - Chardonnay
$15.00
La Crema Chardonnay
$18.00
Kim Crawford - Sauvignon Blanc
$15.00
ROSE
Kim Crawford - Rose
$15.00
Corkage
Corkage Fee
$25.00
Pinwheel Pasta 8678 19th Street, unit 120 Location and Ordering Hours
(760) 860-9612
8678 19th Street, unit 120, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
