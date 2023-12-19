Pio Pio 10 - Glen Cove 51 CEDAR SWAMP ROAD
FOOD*
Appetizers
- Soup of the Day$7.00
homemade soup
- Empanadas de Pollo$11.00
2 empanadas stuffed with shredded juanita's chicken
- Mozzarella Pio$15.00
slices of mozzarella & tomatoes, mesclun, balsamic dressing
- Calamares Fritos$19.00
crispy calamari, housemade salsa roja
- Causa de Pollo$15.00
cold mashed yellow potato, avocado & juanita’s chicken
- Papa a la Huancaina$15.00
Cold sliced potatoes, creamy ají amarillo sauce
- Anticuchos$18.00
heart beef skewers, fried potato, salsa de huancaína
- Pulpo a la Parrilla$28.00
- Chupe de Camarones$26.00
Peruvian shrimp chowder, rice, peas, choclo corn, egg
- Parihuela$24.00
peruvian seafood soup cooked with rocoto pepper & peruvian beer
- Sudado de Pescado$26.00
Cebiches
- Cebiche Limeno$24.00
a classic Peruvian marinated, raw seafood dish. diced corvina, lime juice, red onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper.
- Ceviche Mixto$28.00
a classic Peruvian marinated, raw seafood dish. corvina, shrimp, octopus, calamari, red onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, lime juice
- Ceviche Nikkei$26.00
tuna, soy sauce, lime juice, rocoto, avocado, sesame seeds
- Choros a la Chalaca$19.00
callao-style mussels, topped with lime juice, vegetable medley
- Tiradito Mixto$28.00
thinly sliced corvina, octopus, shrimp, aji amarillo purée
Salads
Chicken
- Whole Juanita's Chicken$24.00
Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.
- 1/2 Juanita's Chicken$13.00
Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.
- 1/4 Juanita's Chicken$7.00
Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.
Entrees
- Peruvian Combo -$52.00
1 whole mama Juanita's rotisserie chicken, french fries, avocado salad. Comes with 2 Aji Verde sauces and 2 Salad Dressings.
- Matador Combo -$64.00
1 whole mama Juanita's rotisserie chicken, saffron rice, red beans, and avocado salad. Comes with 2 Aji Verde sauces and 2 Salad Dressings.
- Arroz Chaufa$22.00
Peruvian style fried rice mixed with chicken, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, soy sauce
- Lomo Saltado$32.00
sliced filet mignon, stir-fried with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, spices, soy sauce, served over french fries, rice
- Jalea Full$46.00
traditional Peruvian fried mixed seafood platter, salsa criolla on side
- Jalea 1/2$34.00
traditional Peruvian fried mixed seafood platter, salsa criolla on side
- Camarones Cuzco$29.00
Shrimp sautéed in garlic, shallots, cilantro, white wine, creamy ají amarillo sauce, yellow rice, salsa criolla
- Corvina a lo Macho$34.00
pan seared corvina, scallops, clams, mussels, shrimp, squid,served with“salsa macho” a spicy creamy sauce & yellow rice
- Arroz con Mariscos$38.00
peruvian style paella, scallops, octopus, mussels, clams,shrimp, calamari in a red sauce, topped with salsa criolla
Sides
- Tostones$8.00
twice fried green plantains
- Maduros$8.00
fried sweet plantains (over-ripe)
- Saffron Rice$8.00
- White Rice$8.00
- French Fries$8.00
french fries
- Fried Yucca$8.00
fried yucca
- Red Beans$8.00
- Avocado Slices$8.00
- Saffron Rice & Red Beans$9.00
- White Rice & Red Beans$9.00
- Salchipapas$11.00
slice frankfurters & french fries
- Salchicha$8.00
slice frankfurters
Sauces
- Salsa Criolla Grande$5.00
onion, tomato, cilantro, lime juice 16oz
- Salsa Roja Grande$5.00
marinara sauce 16 oz
- Aji Verde 2 x 1$1.00
our famous "Green Sauce" 2 oz each
- Aji Verde Grande$6.00
our famous "Green Sauce"
- Ajo 2 x 1$1.00
Garlic sauce 2 oz each
- Ajo Grande$5.00
Garlic sauce 16 oz
- Dressing 2 x 1$1.00
salad dressing 2 oz each
- Dressing Grande$5.00
salad dressing 16 oz
- Ketchup 6 x 1$1.00
6 sides (7.5 gram packet each)
- Mayonesa 6 x 1$1.00
6 sides (7.5 gram packet each)
- Moztaza 6 x 1$1.00
6 sides (7.5 gram packet each)
- Rocoto 1 x 1$1.00
spicy peruvian pepper 2 oz each
- Salsa Fresca 1 x 1$1.00
Goes well with our famous empanadas 2 oz each
- Salsa Mozzarella 1 x 1$1.00
Creamy balsamic 2 oz each