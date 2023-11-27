Piper Bay Cafe Trafford, PA
FOOD
Appetizers
- Provolone Wedges$7.99
Hand-breaded wedges of provolone cheese, battered & deep fried. (comes w/ side marinara sauce)
- Big Kahuna Eggroll$8.99
Giant eggroll stuffed w/ our savory cabbage & vegetable blend and your choice of chicken or shrimp
- Onion Rings$6.99
Large onion rings, battered & deep fried. (comes w/ side Beach Bonfire Sauce)
- Cheese Quesadillas$5.99
Grilled cheese quesadillas w/ cheddar & pepperjack cheese. (comes w/ side pico de gallo or salsa)
- Amalfi Coast Bruchetta$6.99
Thick Italian bread toasted w/ a sweet parmesan-basil blend and topped with diced roma tomatoes, italian herbs, & Balsamic reduction.
- Sand Dollars$7.99
Crispy crostini topped w/ our pulled pork, cheddar, & BBQ sauce…or buffalo chicken, red onion, & cheddar cheese.
- Fried pickle chips$6.99
Homemade battered dill pickle chips, served with our signature bonfire sauce.
Sides
- French Fries$4.99
Thick cut steak fries, cooked crisp.
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
thin cut sweet potato fries, cooked crisp.
- Fruit Cup$2.99+
cup of fresh fruit & berries (seasonal)
- Chips$1.50
generous portion of our salt & pepper kettle chips
- Coleslaw$2.99
homemade fresh daily
- extra dressing$0.50
- extra sauce$0.50
Breakfast
- French Toast$5.99+
thick sliced italian bread, dipped in egg-custard, seasoned w/ nutmeg, fresh sliced strawberries, dusted in powdered sugar. (served w/ butter & maple syrup)
- Quiche$7.99Out of stock
Fluffy egg & cheese quiche, served with fresh spinach & tomato. Choice of toppings: sauteed veggies, bacon, or hand-carved ham.
- Classic Egg Breakfast$7.99
(2) eggs cooked any way, w/ choice of meat: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage. Choice of toast: white, wheat, rye, english muffin. Includes side of fresh fruit.
- Bay Breakfast Combo$8.99
(2) eggs, (2) small pancakes, choice of meat: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage. & side of homefries
- Corn Beef & Hash$10.99
Slow-roasted corn beef, fresh red skin potatos, choice of eggs any way, & toast.
- Eggs Benedict$10.99
(2) poached eggs on toasted english muffin w/ choice of ham or (florentine) fresh tomato, spinach, & avacado. Topped w/ hollandaise sauce. Served w/ side of homefries.
- Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast$10.99
Homemade Biscuits & sausage gravy. Comes w/ (2) eggs cooked your choice, and side of homefries.
- Mediterranean Omelette$10.99
Bacon, spinach, mushroom, tomato, feta, & kalamata olives. Comes w/ side of toast.
- Beach BBQ Omelette$10.99
Slow cooked pulled pork, caramelized onions, parsnips, BBQ sauce, provolone & cheddar cheese. Drizzled w/ our Beach Bonfire Sauce. Comes w/ side of toast.
- Veggie Omelette$9.99
Tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper, spinach, cheddar cheese. Comes w/ side of toast.
- South Beach Omelette$10.99
Ham, green pepper, onion, cheddar, pepperjack, & swiss cheese. Comes w/ side of toast.
- BYO Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Comes w/ egg & choice of cheese. Free-style as many items as you want for .50 each
- BYO Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
Comes w/ egg & choice of cheese. Free-style as many items as you want for .50 each. Choice of white, wheat, croissant, or bagel
- BYO Omelette$5.99
- Belgian Waffle$6.99
- Bowls$9.99
- Avocado Breakfast$9.99
- Short Stack Pancakes$5.99
- Pumpkin Stuffed pancakes$7.99
- Full Stack Pancakes$8.99
Ala Carte
Signature Salads
- House Garden Salad$4.99+
Mixed greens, fresh tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, croutons, choice of dressing on the side.
- Strawberry Walnut Salad$7.99+
Mixed greens, strawberries, candied walnuts, & feta cheese. (Paired w/ our homemade sweet vinegarette on the side.)
- Piper Bay Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99+
(fried or grilled) mixed greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, hard-boiled egg, topped with shredded cheddar & fries w/ choice of dressing on the side
- Summer Greek Salad$9.99
Signature Sandwiches
- House Burger w/ Fries$12.99
1/2 lb prime angus beef on a house burger roll. Comes w/ steak fries.
- Club Level Green$10.99
Ham, bacon, turkey, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on our signature wheat bread.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
homemade chicken salad on a toasted croissant
- Castaway Cuban$10.99
Slow cooked pulled pork, ham, coleslaw, cheddar, swiss cheese, pickles, & yellow mustard all grilled panini style on a fresh baquette.
- Classic Reuban$11.99
Slow-roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread.
- Veggie Grilled Cheese$8.99
Provolone, cheddar cheese, carmalized onion, spinach, tomato, & pesto on panini style white.
- Classic Grilled Cheese$6.99
Choice of cheese, on choice of bread.
Kids Menu
Dinner Menu (Seasonal)
Summer Salads
Desserts
- Cannoli$3.50
- Fruit Pie Slice$2.99
- Cream Pie Slice$3.99
- Cheesecake Slice$3.99
- Fruit Tart$3.99
- Breakfast Pastry$1.99
- Choc Covered Strawberry$2.99
- Choc Covered Pretzel$1.50
- Choc Covered Oreo$1.00
- Deluxe Cookie$1.50
- Pumpkin Roll$2.99
- Lemon Cake Tart$3.50
- Whole Pie$14.00
- Banana Bread$1.50
- Pumpkin Nut Cake$2.99
- Pepp Ball$0.75
- 3-pk Ball$2.00
- Cake Slice$3.99
- 6 choc covered strawberries$15.00
- 12 choc covered strawberries$27.00