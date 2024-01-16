Pique-Nique 440 S. Anaheim Blvd.
BYO Cheese & Charcuterie
- Mini Pique$14.00
A light plate perfect for the solo snacker. Includes: 1 cheese, 1 meat, 1 side, and baguette or crackers.
- Petite Pique$24.00
An appetizer built for two. Includes: 2 cheeses, 1 meat, 2 sides, and baguette or crackers
- Posse Pique$35.00
A platter for sharing with your besties. Includes: 3 cheese, 2 meats, 2 sides, and baguette or crackers.
- Grand Pique$48.00
A large platter ready to feed the family or start the party. Includes 4 cheeses, 3 meats, 4 sides, and bread or crackers.
Tartines
- Croque Pique-Nique$15.00
House made creamy moutard sauce with no nitrate uncured rosemary ham, topped with melted imported Gruyere cheese. Over 3 day fermented french county bread.
- Brie and Berries Tartine$16.00
Melted French Brie topped with macerated berry blen, sprinkled with lemon zest, over 3 day fermented country bread.
Salads
- Italian Chop Salad$17.00
Toscano Salami, castelvetrano olives, chickpease, and roasted tomatoes, topped with locally made burrata cheese and balsamic glaze.
- Strawberry with Goat Feta$15.00
Fresh summer strawberries paired with Australian creamy goat feta cheese over a bed of arugula and all drizzles with balsamic glaze