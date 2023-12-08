Pirates Den 1219 East Brigantine Ave
Lunch
Burgers
- Hamburger$14.00
1/2 Pound Burger served on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Chips
- Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 Pound Burger served on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Chips
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 Pound Burger served on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Chips
- "Brig" Burger$15.50
Blue Cheese, Red Onions and roasted Peppers on a Grilled Ciabatta
- Buffalo Bleu Burger$15.50
Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
- Bacon Avocado Burger$17.00
Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocao, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Flatbreads
- Prosciutto, Fig & Bleu Cheese Flatbread$15.00
- Pesto Mozzarella Flatbread$12.00
- Caprese Flatbread$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$11.00
- Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Flatbread$14.00
- Red, White & Blue Flatbread$13.00
From The Sea
- Sea Scallops$18.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Grilled Salmon$17.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Flounder$16.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Fish & Chips$15.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Fried Shrimp Platter$16.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
Salads
- Chef Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce with Ham, Turkey, hard boiled egg, swiss cheese, tomoatoes & onions
- Spinach Salad$12.00
Bacon, hard boiled egg and mushrooms
- Sandra Salad$13.00
Mixed greens with Bleu Cheese, dried cranberries, candied Pecans
- Seawall Caesar Salad$12.00
Romainewith Roasted peppers, parmesan cheese, croutones & Ceasar Dressing
- Greek Salad$13.00
Romaine with Feta, tomatoes,red onions, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis
- Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens topped w/Goat Cheese, strawberries and walnuts
- House Chopped Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, chopped hard-boiled egg, cheddar jack, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seed and croutons
- Captains Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast,Bacon, hard boiled egg, crumbled Bleu Cheese, Avocado & Tomatoes on mixed greens
- Tuna Salad Platter$13.00
Tuna Salad on mixed greens w/ hard boiled egg, tomoatoes, onions and sweet peppers
Sandwiches
- Turkey Special - Cold$11.00
- Italian Hoagie$10.00
- Corned Beef Special - Cold$12.00
- Turkey Sandwich$10.00
- Turkey Wrap$9.00
- Turkey Club Sandwich$11.50
- BLT Sandwich$8.00
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
- Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato & Bacon$9.00
- Grilled Cheese Caprese$10.00
- Pork Roll and Cheese$9.25
- Roast Pork w/Provolone$12.00
Provolone, Hot Peppers and Pickles
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.00
- Tuna Wrap$12.50
Soups
- Soup - Quart - Clam Chowder$17.00
- Chili-Cup$4.00
- Chili-Bowl$6.00
- Soup of the Day - Cup$4.00
- Soup of the Day - Bowl$5.50
- NE Clam Chowder - Cup$5.50
- NE Clam Chowder - Bowl$7.00
- French Onion Soup$7.50
- Soup of the Day - Quart$10.00
- Quart - Clam Chowder$14.00
Specialty Sandwiches
- Rachel - Turkey - Grilled$12.00
- Lobster Crab Cake$16.00
Lettuce & Tomatoes on a grilled Ciabatta Bread. Served with Chips & Coleslaw
- Crab Wrap$16.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers and Wasabi Mayo. Servced w/chips & pickles
- Grilled Chicken on Kaeser$11.00
Lettuce and Tomatoes on a Kaiser Roll. Served w/Chips & pickles
- Grilled Chicken w/Provolone$11.50
Lettuce and Tomatoes on a Kaiser Roll. Served w/Chips & pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Tortilla$11.00
Bleu Cheese,lettuce, tomoatoes & onions. Served w/ chips & pickles
- Crab Imperial$15.00
Served on a Toasted English Muffin with Lettuce, Tomatoes & swiss cheese.
- Crab Quesidilla$16.00
cheddar jack cheese, tomoatoes and scallions, topped w/Salsa
- Cheesesteak$13.00
Served w/ Chips and pickles
- Speciality Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers & provolone.
- Dens Special Cheesesteak$14.00
Fried Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers. Served w/Chips and pickles
- Pizza Cheesesteak$13.00
with fried onions on a Sub Roll. Served w/chips and pickles
- Grilled Sausage$12.00
Served with Chips and Pickles
- Reuben - Grilled$12.00
Served with Chips and Pickles
- Turkey Rachel - Grilled$12.00
Served with Chips and Pickles
- Turkey Focaccia BLT$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted pepper Mayo
Starters
Early Bird
Early Bird Special
- EB - Cheese Raviloi$11.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Chicken Francese$19.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Chicken Stir Fry$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Chicken Tortellini$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Crab Cake & Fried Shrimp$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Crab Cakes$20.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - To Go Charge per Item$2.00
- EB - Eggplant Parmesan$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Flounder$15.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Flounder Francese$17.00
- EB - Fried Coconut Shrimp$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Fried Flounder, Shrimp & Scallops$20.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Salmon$20.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Sea Scallops$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Shrimp & Calamari$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
Dinner
Appetizers
- Roasted Peppers w/Garlic Bread$9.00
- Mussels in Marinara Sauce$10.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp$12.00
- Buffalo Bites$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
- Buffalo Style Tenders$11.00
- Buffalo Wings$11.00
- Clams Casino$11.00
- Clams Casino / Shrimp Lejon$12.50
- Clams on the 1/2 Shell$8.00
- Fried Calamari$12.50
- Shrimp Lejon$12.50
- French Fried Lobster Tail$18.00
- Crab Imperial Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
- Crab Imperial Stuffed Clams$17.00
- Calamari Fra Diavalo$12.50
- Roasted Peppers$7.00
- Steamers$11.00
Burgers & Cheesesteaks
- Hamburger$15.00
Served w/choice of French Fries or Chips and pickles
- Cheeseburger$15.00
Served w/choice of French Fries or Chips and pickles
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.50
Served w/choice of French Fries or Chips and pickles
- "Brig" Burger$16.50
Bleu Cheese, red onions and roasted peppers on a grilled ciabatta.
- Baffalo Blue Burger$16.25
Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.00
Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
- Bacon Avocado Burger$18.00
Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, lettuce, tomotoes and onions
- Cheesesteak$14.00
Served w/chips and pickles
- Specialty Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
Mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers and provolone
- Den's Special Cheesesteak$15.00
Fried onions, Mushrooms and peppers
- Pizza Cheesesteak$15.00
Provolone Cheese and Tomato Sauce.
Italian
- Chicken Parmesan$20.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Veal Parmesan$23.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Shrimp Parmesan$22.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Eggplant Parmesan$18.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Gnocchi$14.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Stuffed Shells$14.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Cheese Raviola and Meatballs$17.50
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Crab Ravioli$21.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Linquini$11.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Linquini & Clams$16.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Linquini & Mussels$15.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Chicken Tortellini$22.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
Meats & Poultry
- Grilled Pork Chop$21.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- NY Strip Steak$31.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Petite Filet Mignon$26.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Filet Oscar$31.00
Asparagus, crab meat and hollandaise sauce
- Filet with Crab Imperial$29.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Rack of Lamb$31.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Veal Oscar$31.00
Asparagus, crab meat and hollandaise sauce
- Two Grilled Chicken Breasts$19.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Grilled Chicken Southwest Style$20.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Pork Chops w/ Spinach & Provolone$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Chicken Francaise$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Honey Dipped Fried Chicken$17.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
Seafood
- Seafood Grill$34.00
Lobster Tail, shrimp & scallions in a garlic butter sauce over linquini
- Lobster Tail & Shrimp Scampi$27.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Shrimp Armando$24.00
Gulf Shrimp sauteed w/ artichokes, garlic, roasted red peppers & sun dried tomatoes over spinach fettucini
- Crab & Pasta$24.00
Maryland Crab Meat sauteed w/ roasred red pepper pesto over cappelini
- Shrimp & Chicken Stir Fry$24.00
Fresh Vegetables with House Made Teriyaki Sauce over Rice
- Veal & Crab$30.00
Garlic, spinach, artichokes & white wine over capellini
- Seafood Alfredo$25.00
Shrimp and sea scallops in a parmesan cream sauce with penne pasta and roasted peppers
- Seafood Tortellini$27.00
Gulf Shrimp & sea scallops in a creamy red sauce with garlic & herbs
- Broiled Sea Scallops$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Broiled Flounder$20.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Surf & Turf$35.00
Filet Mignon and Lobster Tail. Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Filet & French Fried Lobster$36.00
Filet Mignon and Lobster Tail. Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Broiled Crab Imperial Stuffed Shrimp$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Salmon Oscar$29.00
Asparagus, crab meat and hollandaise sauce
- Flounder Francese$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Shrimp Scampi & Filet$31.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Twin Broiled Lobster Tails$29.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Scallops Imperial$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Blackened Ahi Tuna$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Blackened Salmon$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Broiled Seafood Combo$25.00
Shrimp, scallops.flounder, crab, clams casino & shrimp Lejon
- Grilled Ahi Tuna$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Broiled Crab Imperial Flounder$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Catch of the Day$28.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Grilled Salmon with Spinach& Rstd Peppers over Pasta$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Shrimp, Scallops & Calamari Fra Diavolo$30.00
Tossed in a Spicy red sauce over linquini .Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Shrimp & Chicken Saute$24.00
Garlic,Spinach & Roasted Red Peppers served over linquini
- Greek Shrimp$25.00
Shrimp sauteed w/garlic, mushrooms, olives and spinach tossed w/linquini, sundries tomatoes and Feta cheese
Fried Seafood
- Fried Shrimp & Oysters$22.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Shrimp Platter$19.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Crab Cakes$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Flounder$20.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Sea Scallops$22.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Seafood Combo$27.00
Flounder, Shrimp, Oysters and Crab Cake
- Lobster Crab Cakes$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Twin Fried Lobster Tail$21.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Single Fried Lobster Tail$21.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Shrimp and Crab Cake Combo$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Coconut Shrimp$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes