Pirate's Landing
Pirate's Menu
Soft Drinks
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Pepsi$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Diet Dr Pepper$3.25
- Tropicana$3.25
- Mist Twist$3.25
- Mug Root Beer$3.25
- Crush Orange$3.25
- Brisk Iced Tea$3.25
- Walters Bay$3.25
- Coffee$2.29
- Chocolate Milk$3.99
- Hot cocoa$2.99
- Milk$3.49
- Apple juice$3.29
- Orange juice$3.29
- Topo chico$3.00
- Water
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Michelada Mix$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonaid$3.49
- Shirley Tempo$3.49
Breakfast Items
- Eggs Benedict$10.99
2 poached eggs with ham, swiss cheese, over an English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce, served with country potatoes
- Pirate Sampler$12.99
2 eggs cooked your way, 2 bacon slices, 2 sausage patties, 2 ham slices, and 2 pancakes served with country potatoes and toast (wheat or white)
- Country Steak Breakfast$10.99
Chicken fried steak covered with country gravy, two eggs cooked your way. Served with bacon, sausage, or ham with country potatoes and toast (wheat or white)
- Biscuits & Gravy Combo$10.99
Biscuit covered with country gravy, 2 eggs your choice of bacon strip, sausage or ham, served with country potatoes
- Jr Pirate$9.49
2 eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham with country potatoes and toast (wheat or white)
- Oscar's Bayside Quesadillas$9.99
Scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham filled between two homemade flour tortillas grilled to perfection. Served with country potatoes
- Build the Ultimate Texas Waffle$7.99
Served with bacon or sausage. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped topping
- Build the Ultimate(3) Stack Butter Milk Pancakes$7.99
Served with bacon or sausage. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped topping
- French Delight$8.99
Texas toast dipped in a blend of eggs cinnamon, and vanilla grilled and dusted with powdered sugar topped with whipped topping, sliced strawberries, and bananas. Served with bacon or sausage
- B.L.T.A$8.49
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado on marble rye bread or (Texas toast)
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Your choice of biscuit or croissant sandwich with egg, cheese, and choice of bacon ham or sausage
- Huevos Divorciados$11.99
Two fried eggs with homemade red and green salsa, with fajita steak served with country potatoes, refried beans, and a choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Chilaquiles$9.99
Fried tortillas chips topped with two fried eggs, queso fresco, mild habanero sauce, sliced avocado, drizzled with sour cream, served with refried bean and country potatoes. (Add shredded chicken for $2.00 more)
- Refried Bean Taco$3.99
- Migas a La Mex$9.49
Scrambled eggs, fried corn tortillas chips, tomato, onion, and jalapeños topped with cheddar cheese, served with country potatoes, refried beans, and choice of flour or corn tortilla
- Indy Hormigas$0.89
- Huevos Rancheros$9.49
Eggs, homemade salsa, served with bacon, sausage or ham, country potatoes, refried beans, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Huevos & Chorizo$9.99
Scramble egg with chorizo, served with country potatoes, refried beans, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Early Bird Special
Omelettes by the Pier
- Ponchartrian$12.99
Egg, blacken shrimp jalapeño, onions, mozzarella cheese, topped with our homemade cajun ponchartrain sauce
- The Meats$11.99
Egg, bacon, ham, sausage and cheesé
- The Hungry Chef$12.99
Eggs, beef fajita, onion, bell pepper, bacon, mushrooms, sausage avocado and cheese
- Southern$10.99
Eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, peppers, onions and tomatoes
- Country Boy$10.99
Egg, sausage, country gravy and cheese
- El Jardin$9.99
Eggs, onions, green pepper, mushrooms, zucchini, topped with cheese and sliced avocado
- Plain Jane$9.99
Ham, cheese, eggs
Breakfast Extra Sides
Daily Specials
Winter Texan Specials
Appetizers
- Hush Puppies$8.00
10 seafood stuffed fried hush puppies
- Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms$8.00
6 stuffed, fried mushrooms covered with Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese
- Chips & Queso$8.00
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- 6 Buffalo Wings$11.00
- Fried Calamari$12.00
A seafood delight served with marinara
- 1/2 Lb Fresh Boiled Shrimp$12.00
From the gulf of Mexico
- 1# Fresh Boiled Shrimp$20.00
One pound of peel'em goodness
- 12 Oysters on the Half Shell$21.00
Fresh gulf pre-shucked oysters
- 6 Oysters on the Half Shell$12.00
Fresh gulf pre-shucked oysters
- Shrimp & Oyster Combo$19.00
1/2 lb peel and eat shrimp and 1/2 dozen oysters on the half shell
- Cheese Sticks$11.00
Mozzarella cheese golden fried
- Pirate Fries$9.00
Fries smothered in cheese, bacon, chives, sour cream, and jalapeño
- Pirate Onions$9.00
Onions smothered in cheese, bacon, chives, sour cream, and jalapeño
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
- 1lb Crawfish$18.99
Avast Ye Salads
- Char-Grilled Tuna Salad$14.00
Yellowfin sashimi grade tuna over fresh salad with tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, cucumber, red onion, and sliced tortilla chips (chef manuel's recommendation is medium rare)
- Char-Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken breast over fresh salad prepared with tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, cucumber, red onion, and sliced tortilla chips
- Char-Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.00
Fresh grilled gulf shrimp over fresh salad prepared with tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, cucumber, red onion, and sliced tortilla chips
- Shrimp "Louie"$14.00
Large gulf boiled shrimp on a bed of baby lettuce with avocado slices, boiled egg, tomato, capers, black pepper, and lemons topped with our own Louie dressing
- Crab "Louie"$14.00
Large fresh crab meat on a bed of baby lettuce with avocado slices, boiled egg, tomato, capers, black pepper, and lemons topped with our own Louie dressing
- Salmon Salad$16.00
Grilled or blackened salmon over fresh salad with tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, cucumber, red onion, and sliced tortilla chips
- Beef Fajita Salad$15.00
Fresh garden salad, sliced beef fajita, sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and sliced tortilla chips
- Chef's Own Salad$13.00
Fresh garden salad topped with turkey, ham, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, and red onions
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
- Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled shrimp with fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
- Taco Salad$13.00
Fresh garden salad with ground beef, beans, sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and corn tortilla chips
Land Lubbers
- 1/2 Lb Chicken Fajitas$16.00
With caramelized onions and bell peppers
- 1/2 Lb Beef Fajitas$17.00
With caramelized onions and bell peppers
- 3/4 Lb Fajita Sampler$23.00
Beef, chicken, sausage, and shrimp served with a baked potato, caramelized onions, and bell peppers; no substitutions
- Chicken Fried Chicken$15.00
Breaded chicken deep-fried and served with mashed potatoes, vegetables and Texas toast. Contain flour
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Breaded steak deep-fried and served with mashed potatoes, vegetables and Texas toast. Contain flour
- 10 Oz Rib Eye Steak$28.00
Tender black angus beef, served with two bounty sides (chef manuel's suggestion is cooked medium)
Build the Ultimate Burger
Samiches & Po'Boys
- Dirty Dave's Beef Philly$12.00
Sliced roast beef with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted cheese on home-made bread
- Southwest Chicken Samich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, sliced honey ham, mayonnaise, and home-made salsa on home-made bread with lettuce and tomato
- Caribbean Chicken$13.00
Fried chicken breast with grilled pineapple, cilantro, crispy bacon, and Swiss cheese with our heat and sweet caribbean sauce with lettuce and tomato
- Buffalo Fried Bird$13.00
Deep fried chicken breast coated with Louisiana hot sauce served with Swiss cheese, avocado slices, and ranch dressing
- Dirty Dave's Chicken Philly$13.00
Diced chicken with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted cheese on home-made bread
- Bourbon Tuna Samich$13.00
Grilled tuna with fresh cilantro, red bell pepper, pesto, and our own sweet and tangy bourbon sauce on toasted home-made bread with lettuce and tomato. Chef Manuel's recommendation is medium rare
- Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
Large shrimp deep-fried to perfection and served on our home-made bread
- Fish Po' Boy$14.00
Fillet of fish deep-fried or blackened and served on our home-made bread
- Port Isabel Po' Boy$15.00
Combination of deep-fried shrimp and oysters served on our home-made bread
- Oyster Po' Boy$14.00
Fresh gulf oysters deep-fried and served on our home-made bread
Tacos
- (3) Fish Tacos$15.00
Corn tortillas, blackened or fried grouper with cabbage, mango, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado
- (3) Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Corn tortillas, fresh gulf shrimp, blackened or fried, with cabbage, mango pico de gallo, and fresh avocado
- Oyster Tacos$14.00
Corn tortillas, deep-fried oysters only, with cabbage, mango pico de gallo, and fresh avocado
South of the Border
Fresh Catch of the Day
Bring Your Own
Desserts
Kids Menu
- Silver Dollar$8.99
3 small pancakes, 1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage
- Jack Sparrow$8.99
Egg and cheese omelette
- Mermaid$8.99
French toast with powered sugar, bacon or sausage
- Davey Jones$8.99
Grilled ham and cheese
- Kinds Fingers$9.99
- Kids Fried Bird$9.99
- Kids Alfredo$9.99
- Kids Sipper$11.00
- Chicken Peg Leg$9.99
- Cabin Boy$9.99
- The Black Beard$9.99
- Crabby$9.99
- Lil Popper Boy$9.99
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
- Spaghetti$9.99
- Crabby w/ Cheese$9.99
Merchandise
- $25 Gift Card$25.00
- Hot Sauce$5.00
- Necklace$30.00
- Rings$60.00
- Earrings$35.00
- Apron$7.00
- Solo Glass$8.00
- Black Earrings$40.00
- Pearl Earrings$40.00
- T Shirt$17.99
- Shirt$10.00
- Dirty Al's Panko$8.99
- Chain$10.00
- Peral Choker$20.00
- Pendant$25.00
- Keshi$15.00
- Black Necklace$45.00
- Twisted Heart$50.00
- Teardrop$55.00
- Cross Pendant$55.00
- White Necklace$40.00
- Oyster Peral$15.00
- Zinc Heart$55.00
- Turtle Necklace$50.00
- Bangle Bracelet$60.00
- Drop Pearl Necklace$20.00
- Solitaire$40.00
Extra Sides
Pirates Bounty
Seafood Mix and Match
By the Pier
- Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon$22.00
Skinless alaskan salmon served over rice pilaf cooked your choice of blackened or grilled
- Flounder Fillet$21.00
Cooked your way, fried, blackened, scampi, or pan-grilled. Served over rice pilaf and your choice of Veracruz sauce or pontchartrain sauce
- Shrimp Ranchero$20.00
Ten large, fresh gulf shrimp sautéed with onions, bell peppers, stewed tomato and garlic, served with charro beans, mexican rice and your choice of tortillas (corn or flour)
- Bacon-wrapped Shrimp$21.00
Fresh gulf shrimp stuffed in grilled jalapeños with cream cheese, wrapped with smoked apple wood bacon with a roasted raspberry chipotle sauce, served over rice pilaf
- Popcorn Shrimp$18.00
Fresh gulf popcorn shrimp with lightly golden cracker breading
- Wild-Caught Atlantic Tuna$22.00
Sashimi tuna grilled & served over rice pilaf cooked your choice blackened or grilled
- Captain's Plate$21.00
Two pieces of fish and ten pieces of shrimp. Fish cooked blackened, pan-grilled*, fried, or scampi; shrimp are fried only; no substitutions
Choose Your Pasta
- Shrimp Scampi$21.00
Grilled, served with angel hair pasta
- Chicken Alfredo$21.00
Grilled or blackened
- Shrimp Alfredo$21.00
Grilled or blackened
- Award-Winning Chicken Florentino$21.00
Grilled or blackened. Served over fettuccine pasta with a fresh garden salad and garlic bread
- Award-Winning Shrimp Florentino$21.00
Grilled or blackened. Served over fettuccine pasta with a fresh garden salad and garlic bread
Pirate's Bar
Specialty Drinks
Happy Hour Drinks
Specialty Sangria Drinks
- Wildberry Sangria$8.00
Wildberry syrup, splash club soda
- Mango Peach White Sangria$8.00
Mango syrup, splash club soda
- Apple Sangria White Sangria$8.00
Apple syrup, fireball cinnamon whiskey
- Melon Sangria$8.00
Melon syrup, brandy
- Spring Sangria$8.00
Strawberry concentrated flavor, amaretto liqueur
- House Red Sangria$6.00
- House White Sangria$6.00
Wine Selections
- Alexader valley Cabernet Bottle$50.00
Bottle
- Alexander Valley Cabernet GL$15.00
California. Full-bodied flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut, and cinnamon
- Catena Vista Malbec Bottle$30.00
California. Full-bodied flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut, and cinnamon
- Catena Vista Malbec GL$10.00
Chile. Full-bodied flavors of fresh plums, cherries, and ripe raspberries
- Les Allies Sparkling Brut Bottle$15.00
Chile. Full-bodied flavors of fresh plums, cherries, and ripe raspberries
- Liberty School Cabernet Bottle$33.00
California. Soft flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and milk chocolate
- Liberty School Cabernet GL$11.00
California. Soft flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and milk chocolate
- Kendall Jackson Sauvignon B Bottle$30.00
France. Medium-bodied with cherry, vanilla, and plum finish
- Kendall Jackson Sauvignon B GL$10.00
France. Medium-bodied with cherry, vanilla, and plum finish
- Wifclif Champana GL$5.00
Argentina. Rich blackberry flavor with hint of plum and black cherry
- Becker Iconoclast Merlot Bottle$24.00
Argentina. Rich blackberry flavor with hint of plum and black cherry
- Becker Cabernet GL$9.00
California. Dry with bright citrus and honey with touch of oak
- Banfi Le Rime Pinot Grigio Bottle$30.00
California. Dry with bright citrus and honey with touch of oak
- Banfi Le Rime Pinot Grigio GL$8.00
Italy. Crisp and clean aromas with light fruit flavors
- Beringer Zinfandel Bottle$26.00
Italy. Crisp and clean aromas with light fruit flavors
- Decoy Pinot Noir Bottle$45.00
New Zealand. Fruit forward with grapefruit and guava finish
- Decoy Pinot Noir GL$15.00
New Zealand. Fruit forward with grapefruit and guava finish
- Stella Rosa Moscato Bottle$27.00
California. Apricot and peach aromas with honey and orange blossom notes
- Stella Rosa Moscato$9.00
California. Apricot and peach aromas with honey and orange blossom notes
- Glass Beringer Zinfandel$6.00
California. Berry-like fruit flavors and aromas of citrus and honeydew
- Decoy Chardonnay Bottle$30.00
California. Berry-like fruit flavors and aromas of citrus and honeydew
- Decoy Chardonnay GL$10.00
- Francis Cappola Prosecco Bottle$6.00
- Les Allies Sparkling Brut GL$5.00
- Glass House Wines$5.00
Beer
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.25
- Michelob Gold$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.75
- Coors$4.00
- Heineken$4.50
- O' Doul's$4.00
- Landshark$4.50
- Shiner Bock$4.50
- Dos XX Lager$4.75
- Negra Modelo$4.50
- Modelo Especial$4.75
- Tecate$4.75
- Tecate Light$4.75
- Corona$4.75
- Corona Premier$4.75
- Busch Light$2.00Out of stock
- Tecate Can$2.00
- Miller Lite Can$2.00Out of stock
- Smirnoff lime$3.00
- Sol$4.75Out of stock
Draft Beer
Vodka
Bourbon/Whiskey
Rum
Scotch/Blends
Tequila
Cordials
- Grand Marnier$6.50
- Hpnotiq$8.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- M & R Dry Vermouth$6.00
- M & R Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Midori$7.00
- Rumpleminze$7.00
- Sambuca$7.00
- Schnapps Sour Apple$6.00
- Schnapps Blue Pucker$6.00
- Schnapps Butter Shots$6.00
- Schnapps Peach$6.00
- Schnapps Peppermint$6.00
- Schnapps Razzmatazz$6.00
- Coffee Alexander$10.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Spanish Coffee$8.00
- Amaretto$6.50
- Bailey$8.00
- B & B$7.00
- Drambuie$7.00
- Galliano$7.00
- Goldschlager$8.00
- Gran Marnier$8.00
- Jagermeilter$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Rumplemintz$7.00
- Tuaca$8.00
Cognac/Brandy
Drinks A-G
- Appletini$10.00
- Bay Breeze$7.00
- Bloody Maria$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Cucumber Martini$10.00
- Amaretto Sour$7.00
- Bailey$8.00
- Bloody Cesar$8.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Blue Hawaiian$9.00
- Bull Dog$12.00
- Black Russian$8.00
- Cape Cod$6.50
- Colorado Bulldo$9.00
- Cuba Libre$6.50
- Bellini$6.00
- Black Velvet$8.00
- Brandy Alexander$9.00
- Chocolate Martini$9.00
- Daquiri Frozen$8.00
- Flirtini$9.00
- French Kiss$7.00
- Frozen Mudslide$10.00
- Fuzzy Naval$7.00
- Gibson$7.00
- Grasshopper$8.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Double Shot$4.00
- Bahama Mama$9.00
Drinks H-P
Shots
- ABC$7.00
- After 5 Shot$7.00
- Alien Secretion$7.00
- Alligator Bite$7.00
- B-52$7.00
- Banana Split$7.00
- Bend Me Over$7.00
- Blow Job$7.00
- Bruised Apple$7.00
- Bull Blaster$7.00
- Buttery Nipple$7.00
- Code Red$7.00
- Flaming Dr. Pepper$7.00
- Foley's Red Apple$7.00
- Four Horseman$7.00
- German Chocolate Cake$7.00
- Girl Scout Cookie$7.00
- Irish Car Bomb$7.00
- Kamikaze$7.00
- Lemondrop$7.00
- Liquid Cocaine$7.00
- Mind Eraser$7.00
- Oh! Baby$7.00
- Orgasm$7.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$7.00
- Purple Gecko$7.00
- Red Headed Slut$7.00
- Red Snapper$7.00
- Royal Fuck$8.00
- Slippery Nipple$7.00
- Star Fucker$8.00
- Three Legged Monkey$7.00
- Three Wise Man$7.00
- Tuaca Blaster$7.00
- Washington Apple$7.00
- Water Moccasin$7.00
- Woo Woo$7.00
- Jager Bomb$7.00
Pirate Coconut
45oz Fun Bowl
Character Sipper
24oz Mason Jar
Virgin Drinks
Krispy Crunchy Chicken
Hand Breaded Chicken
Hand Breaded Tenders
Chicken Sandwich
Honey Butter Shrimp
Family Meals
Sides
- Small Fries$3.29
- Large Fries$4.39
- Family Size Fries$5.49
- Small Mashed Potatoes$3.29
- Large Mashed Potatoes$5.49
- Small Jambalaya$3.29
- Large Jambalaya$5.49
- 1 Honey Biscuit$1.09
- 2 Honey Biscuits$1.89
- 6 Honey Biscuits$4.99
- Small Mac & Cheese$3.29
- Large Mac & Cheese$5.49
- Small Red Beans & Rice$3.29
- Large Red Beans & Rice$5.49