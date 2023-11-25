Pisa Lisa Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179
Red Pizza
- Deluxe Semplice$18.00
(Vegan, no cheese) - Mother sauce, olive tapenade, grilled eggplant, artichoke hearts, finished with arugula & pinenuts. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Margherita$18.00
Mother sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, EVO, basil. Killer with the baked on Prosciutto Addition. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Da Bambini$16.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, pepperoni. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Primo Portobello$18.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, roasted portobello, cremini & button mushrooms, crushed red pepper, oregano, Parm-Reggiano. Great with Arugula Add-On. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Melanzane Parmigiana$21.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, ricotta, grilled eggplant, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Da Dorothy$20.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Au Savage$26.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, Calabrese sausage, picante peppers, prosciutto di Parma, spicy coppa, soppressata salami. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Da Herbie$22.00
Da Dorthy , with caramelized oninion. Great with Farm Fresh Egg! Not your morning quickie!
- Fraaa Diavolo$24.00Out of stock
Spicy Arrabiatta gulf rock shrimp, mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, Calabrian peppers, and lemon. Jambalaya twist? Add spicy fennel sausage.
White Pizza
- Funghi Decadente$21.00
Button mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolonemozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parm-Reggiano finished with whitetruffle oil. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Pollo e Pesto$22.00
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, organic Campari tomatoes, basil, fior di latte mozzarella. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Justino$21.00
Ricotta, provolone-mozzarella, imported prosciutto, organic arugula, white-truffle oil. Great with Farm Fresh Egg, Add-on. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Siciliana$17.00
Provolone-mozzarella with sliced lemons, shaved fennel, oregano, Parm-Reggiano finished with organic arugula. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
- Passionista$16.00Out of stock
Fig jam, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, chevre, walnuts, parm-reggiano finished with balsamic reduction.
- Carciofe D' Amore$19.00
Heavenly combination of fire roasted artichokes, grilled eggplant, picante peppers on a bed of provolone-mozzarella.
Tapas Plates
- Mediterranean Sampler Plate$15.00Out of stock
Luscious lemon hummus, organic quinoa tabouli, dolmas, imported olives, feta, crostini.
- Lisa's Plate$15.00
An antipasti sampler with fresh bocconcini mozzarella, baby tomatoes, finnochio slaw, Caselveltrano olives, fire-roasted artichokes
- Burrata Caprese$16.00
Burrata, organic baby tomatoes, EVO, basil, onions, marinated mushrooms, balsamic reduction, arugula, ciabatta
- Bruschetta Trio$12.00
- Formaggio Flatbread$10.00
Panini
Soups/Sides/Sauces
Salads
- Caesar Brutus$11.00
Romaine lettuce with our killer creamy lemon-caper Caesar dressing with shaved Parm, croutons. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.
- Greca$12.00
Romaine hearts, organic cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes, baby Nicoise olives, imported feta, Greca vinaigrette. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.
- Killer Kale$14.00
Organic kale “Caesaresque” salad with shaved Parmesan, Marcona almonds. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.
- Rucola$12.00
Organic arugula, radicchio, red onions, shaved Parmesan, EVO, balsamic reduction. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.
- Exotica Beet$12.00
Organic locally grown Beets, over a Bed of McClendon select organic Spring mix. Tossed in Chef Lisa Dahl’s proprietary Dressing. Topped with Marcona Almonds and Chèvre
Dessert
Drink Menu - Pisa Lisa Village of Oakcreek
Non-Alcohol
- Acqua Panna Small$4.00
16 oz., Naturally alkaline spring water & Electrolytes
- S.Pellegrino Orange & Prickly Pear$4.00Out of stock
12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.
- S.Pellegrino Blood Orange$4.00Out of stock
12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.
- S.Pellegrino Lemon$4.00
12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.
- S.Pellegrino Pomegranate & Black Currant$4.00Out of stock
12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.
- S.Pellegrino Orange$4.00
12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.
- Perrier Strawberry$4.00Out of stock
12 oz., French Sparkling mineral water
- Sioux City Sarsaparilla$4.00
12 oz. Bottled Root Beer. Sioux City's Sarsaparilla is our classic, creamy root beer. It's been twice voted the best root beer in America by The Root Beer Report.
- Sioux City Cream Soda$4.00
12 oz.,Bottled Soft drink. Sioux City Orange Cream is made from the best ingredients. This beverage sensation combines the refreshment of orange soda with the creaminess of a dreamsicle.
- Latte$6.00
16 oz. Double shot of Firecreek Espresso and whole milk steamed to perfection or enjoy it iced!
- Cappuccino$6.00
16 oz., Double shot of Firecreek Espresso and frothed whole milk
- Aqua Panna Large$8.00
- S. Pellegrino Small$4.00
- S. Pellegrino Large$8.00
- Espresso$4.75
- Americano$4.75
- Mocha$6.00
- Macchiato$5.00
- Hot Tea
- Ice Tea$3.50