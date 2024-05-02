Pisco Express 5903 Goldview Parkway
FOOD
APPETIZER
- 6PC FRIED WONTON$8.95
Wrapped wontons filled with homemade chicken, served with a side of tamarind sauce.
- 12PC FRIED WONTON$14.95
- CAUSA DE POLLO$11.95
Peruvian mashed potato mixed with yellow pepper and lime juice, filled with homemade chicken salad and avocado topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.
- COLOMBIAN EMPANADA$3.15
Colombian style fried beef empanada
- PAPA A LA HUANCAINA$11.95
Boiled potato slices covered with our tradicional Huancaina sauce and Andean Cream Made of Yellow Hot Pepper and Cheese.
- YUCA FRITA Con HUANCAINA$11.95
Fried yuca served with our traditional huancaina, a creamy sauce made of yellow hot pepper and cheese.
- LECHE DE TIGRE$10.95
Fine Peruvian ceviche served with white raw fish, cooked shrimp and our natural "Leche de Tigre " with all the flavor touches of limo pepper and cilantro.
- FRIED CALAMARI$14.95
Deep-fried Calamari served with fried yuca with our unique Peruvian style thin cut red onion( salsa criolla)
- FRIED SHIMP$14.95
Deep-fried Shrimp served with fried yuca with our unique Peruvian style thin cut red onion( salsa criolla)
- PERUVIAN EMPANADA$6.95
Peruvian baked pastry stuffed with beef and other assorted flavors
- 1/2 DZ CHOROS A LA CHALACA$11.95
Cooke mussels, marinated in homemade lime juice, topped with chopped onions, tomato, Peruvian corn, and cilantro.
- DOZEN CHOROS A LA CHALACA$16.95
- PICADA$28.95
Colombian style dish, served with beef, breaded chicken wings , potatoes french fries, fried pork skin, fried platains corn cake, colombian sausage and blood sausage, garnished with tomato.
- CHICHARRON DE CERDO$11.95
Deep Fried Crispy Crackling Pork Served With Our Unique Peruvian Style Thin Cut Red Onion Relish ( Salsa Criolla
SOUP
- PARIHUELA$22.95
Our renowned and tasty seafood broth served with octopus calamari , shrimp, fish , mussels, stone crab , topped with a cilantro touch and a hint os Peruvian aji panca pepper.
- SM WONTON SOUP$7.95
Clear soup, homemade wontons, chicken, cabbage, and vegetable
- LG WONTON SOUP$11.95
- SPECIAL WONTON SOUP$14.95
A clear soup served with pork wontons, chicken , roast pork , quail eggs , shrimp, and vegetables.
- CHUPE DE CAMARONES$21.95
Seasond shrimp chowder served with fish, rice , and poached eggs. A Peruvian dish enriched in flavor enhanced with a hint of Peruvian ajin pamnca pepper.
- SM CHICKEN SOUP$7.95
Chicken broth served with noodles, cabbage , and chicken.
- LG CHICKEN SOUP$11.95
PASTA
- TALLARIN VERDE$17.95
Fettuccine pasta cooked and served whit creamy pesto sauce with your choice of steak or chicken and a side of sliced potatoes
- RUSTICA SEAFOOD$25.95
Fettuccine pasta, with homemade marinara sauce, cooked with mussels, shrimps and lobster tail.
- TALLARIN A LA HUANCAINA$24.95
Fettuccine pasta served with Huancaina sauce,an Andean cream made of yellow pepper and cheese topped with sirloin steak
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$17.95
Fettuccine pasta cooked and server with creamy Alfredo sauce rich in parmesan cheese. Served with toasted bread.
BEEF
- LOMO SALTADO$20.95
Soft pieces of steak,onions,tomatoes,yellow pepper, and aromatic cilantro,sauteed in our fiery wok. Served with french fries and white rice.
- BISTEC A LO POBRE$23.95
Grilled steak served with,white rice, french frice,sausage,sweet plantains, a fried egg, and our house salad
- BISTEC A LA PARRILLA$20.95
Grilled steak served with, white rice,french fries, and our house salad
- CHURRASCO$27.95
Skirt steak served with white rice,french fries, and our house salad
- BANDEJA PAISA$23.95
Colombian Style grilled steak served with white rice,red beans,sweet plantains,corn cake,fried porkskin,avocado,and a fried egg
CHICKEN
- POLLO SALTADO$17.95
Sauteed chicken served with tomatoes,red onions and seasoned whit aromatic peruvian herbs.Served with white rice and french fries.
- MILANESA DE POLLO$17.95
Breaded chicken served with white rice, french fries and our house salad.
- PECHUGA GRILL$17.95
Grilled chicken served with white rice,french fries, and our house salad
- CHICHARRON DE POLLO$17.95
Peruvian style deep fried crispy chicken served with white rice and a dip of lime juice.
SEAFOOD
- SM CEVICHE DE PESCADO$9.95
Fresh fish cut in cubes, marinated in line juice, yellow and red peruvian peppers,topped whit red onions and a cilantro touch. Served with sweet potato and peruvian corn
- REGULAR CEVICHE DE PESCADO$17.95
- CEVICHE MIXTO$19.95
A mixof fresh cut fish,cooked shrimps,cooked octopus and mussels marinated in lime juice.topped whit red onions and a cilantro touch. Served with sweet potato and peruvian corn
- CEVICHE DE CAMARON$17.95
Cooked shrimp marinated in deep lime juice,topped whit red onions and a cilantro touch. Served with sweet potato and peruvian corn
- CHICHARRON DE PESCADO$17.95
Peruvian style deep fried crispy crackling fisj served with fried yuca and peruvian style thin sliced marinated red onions(salsa criolla)
- ARROZ CON MARISCOS$21.95
Peruvian style seafood paella made with yellow rice,green peans,carrots,calamari,shrimp,octopus,and mussels,garnished whit salsa criolla(thin cut red onion relish) and cilantro
- JALEA DE MARISCOS$26.95
An assorted combination of crispy deep-fried fish,shrimp,mussels,octopus,and squid.Topped with peruvian style salsa criolla (thin sliced marinated red onions)Served with fried yuca.
- PESCADO A LO MACHO$21.95
Fried fish filet bathed in a perfect seafood,sauce full of flavor served with shrimp,octupus,calamari,and mussels.Topped with cilantro and a side white rice
- FILETE DE PESCADO FRITO$18.95
Deep-fried fish filet served with white rice,fried yuca, and our traditional salsa criolla(thin sliced marinated red onion relish)
SIDES
- MORCILLA$7.99
SIDES
- LOBSTER TAIL$16.99
SIDES
- STEAK 8OZ$16.99
SIDES
- CHURRASCO$18.99
SIDES
- CHICKEN 6OZ$11.99
SIDES
- FISH 8 OZ$13.99
SIDES
- SHRIMP(1)$1.25
SIDES
- AVOCADO$1.99
SIDES
- CANCHA$3.95
SIDES
- FRIED EGG$1.15
SIDES
- SWEET PLATAINS$8.95
SIDES
- FRIED PLATAINS$8.95
SIDES
- WHITE RICE$4.95
SIDES
- FRIED RICE$6.95
SIDES
- HOUSE SALAD$6.95
SIDES
- RED BEANS$6.95
SIDES
- FRENCH FRIES$6.95
SIDES
- SALSA CRIOLLA$6.95
SIDES
- CREMA HUANCAINA$0.95
SIDES
- COLOMBIANA EMPANADA(3)$8.95
SIDES
- Salsa Verde$0.99
- Salsa Aguridulce$0.99
- Salsa verde cup$5.00
- Salsa Verde Bowl$10.00
DESSERT
KIDS MENU
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic
- PEPSI BLT$3.95
- PEPSI ZERO BLT$3.95
- DIET PEPSI BLT$3.95
- STARRY LEMON LIME BLT$3.95
- MTN DEW BLT$3.95
- CRUSH ORANGE BLT$3.95
- LEMONADE BLT$3.95
- INCA COLA CANS$3.95
- INCA COLA BLT$3.95
- KOLA INGLESA BLT$3.95
- POSTOBON MANZANA$3.95
- POSTOBON COLOMBIANA$3.95
- AQUAFINA WATER BLT$3.95
- SWEET TEA BLT$3.95
- UNSWEET TEA BLT$3.95
- COFFE$2.95
- CHICHA GLS$3.95
- CHICHA PIT$12.95
- MARACUYA$3.95
- MANGO$3.95
- PINA$3.95
- APPLE JUICE$3.15