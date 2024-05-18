Pisco Restaurant and Bar 7507 N Armenia Ave
FOOD
APPETIZER
- ANTICUCHOS$16.95
Grilled Beef heart skewers marinated in our Peruvian herb sauce, roasted potatoes, and Peruvian Corn.
- FRIED WONTON$8.95
Wrapped wontons filled with homemade chicken, served with a side of tamarind sauce.
- CAUSA DE POLLO$11.95
Peruvian mashed potato mixed with yellow pepper and lime juice, filled with homemade chhicken salad and avocado topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.
- COLOMBIAN EMPANADA$3.15
Colombian style fried beef empanada
- CHICKEN WINGS$10.95
Crispy bread chicken wings tossed in your choiices of sauce, Hot, Mild, or BBQ
- BONELESS WINGS$8.95
Crispy boneless chicken wings tossed in your choices of sauce Hot,Mild, or BBQ
- QUESADILLA$8.95
Flour tortillafilled with Chicken or Steak strips , blend cheese, peppers, and onios served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
- YUCA FRITA$11.95
Fried yuca served with our traditional huancaina, a creamy sauce made of yellow hot pepper and cheese.
- LECHE DE TIGRE$10.95
Fine Peruvian ceviche served with white raw fish, cooked shrimp and our natural "Leche de Tigre " with all the flavor touches of limo pepper and cilantro.
- FRIED CALAMARI$14.95
Deep-fried Calamari served with fried yuca with our unique Peruvian style thin cut red onion( salsa criolla)
- PERUVIAN EMPANADA$6.95
Peruvian baked pastry stuffed with beef and other assorted flavors
- CHOROS A LA CHALACA$11.95
Cooke mussels, marinated in homemade lime juice, topped with chopped onions, tomato, Peruvian corn, and cilantro.
- PICADA$28.95
Colombian style dish, served with beef, breaded chicken wings , potatoes french fries, fried pork skin, fried platains corn cake, colombian sausage and blood sausage, garnished with tomato.
- CHICHARRON COLOMBIANO$13.99
- FRIED SHRIMPS$14.95
- PAPA A LA HUANCAINA$11.95
SALADS
SOUP
- PARIHUELA$22.95
Our renowned and tasty seafood broth served with octopus calamari , shrimp, fish , mussels, stone crab , topped with a cilantro touch and a hint os Peruvian aji panca pepper.
- WONTON SOUP$7.95
Clear soup, homemade wontons, chicken, cabbage, and vegetable
- SPECIAL WONTON SOUP$14.95
A clear soup served with pork wontons, chicken , roast pork , quail eggs , shrimp, and vegetables.
- CHICKEN SOUP$7.95
Chicken broth served with noodles, cabbage , and chicken.
- CHUPE DE CAMARONES$21.95
Seasond shrimp chowder served with fish, rice , and poached eggs. A Peruvian dish enriched in flavor enhanced with a hint of Peruvian ajin pamnca pepper.
- CRIOLLA SOUP$12.95
Hearty soup served with angel hair noodles, garlic , beef , milk, and topped with an oregano touch.
PASTA
- TALLARIN VERDE$17.95
Fettuccine pasta cooked and served whit creamy pesto sauce with your choice of steak or chicken and a side of sliced potatoes
- TALLARIN A LA HUANCAINA$24.95
Fettuccine pasta served with Huancaina sauce,an Andean cream made of yellow pepper and cheese topped with sirloin steak
- RUSTICA SEAFOOD$25.95
Fettuccine pasta, with homemade marinara sauce, cooked with mussels, shrimps and lobster tail.
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$17.95
Fettuccine pasta cooked and server with creamy Alfredo sauce rich in parmesan cheese. Served with toasted bread.
BEEF
- LOMO SALTADO$20.95
Soft pieces of steak,onions,tomatoes,yellow pepper, and aromatic cilantro,sauteed in our fiery wok. Served with french fries and white rice.
- BISTEC A LO POBRE$23.95
Grilled steak served with,white rice, french frice,sausage,sweet plantains, a fried egg, and our house salad
- BISTEC A LA PARRILLA$20.95
Grilled steak served with, white rice,french fries, and our house salad
- BISTEC APANADO$20.95
Breaded flank steak served with, white rice,french fries, and our house salad
- BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO$20.95
Flank steak topped whit red onions,tomatoes,seasoned with our secret Peruvian herbs.Served whit white rice
- CHURRASCO$27.95
Skirt steak served with white rice,french fries, and our house salad
- BANDEJA PAISA$23.95
Colombian Style grilled steak served with white rice,red beans,sweet plantains,corn cake,fried porkskin,avocado,and a fried egg
- HIGADO SALTADO$17.95
Sauteed liver with tomatoes,red onions,seasoned whit peruvian herbs.Served with white rice,and french fries
- HIGADO ENCEBOLLADO$17.95
Seasoned liver topped with red onions,tomatoes,seasoned with peruvian herbs.Served whit white rice.
- CHULETA DE CERDO A LA PARRILLA$17.95
Grilled porkchop served whit white rice,french fries,and salsa criolla our delicious peruvian style thin cut red onions relish.
CHICKEN
- POLLO SALTADO$17.95
Sauteed chicken served with tomatoes,red onions and seasoned whit aromatic peruvian herbs.Served with white rice and french fries.
- MILANESA DE POLLO$17.95
Breaded chicken served with white rice, french fries and our house salad.
- PECHUGA GRILL$17.95
Grilled chicken served with white rice,french fries, and our house salad
- CHICHARRON DE POLLO$17.95
Peruvian style deep fried crispy chicken served with white rice and a dip of lime juice.
SEAFOOD
- CEVICHE DE PESCADO$9.95
- CEVICHE MIXTO$20.95
A mixof fresh cut fish,cooked shrimps,cooked octopus and mussels marinated in lime juice.topped whit red onions and a cilantro touch. Served with sweet potato and peruvian corn
- CEVICHE DE CAMARON$18.95
Cooked shrimp marinated in deep lime juice,topped whit red onions and a cilantro touch. Served with sweet potato and peruvian corn
- CHICHARRON DE PESCADO$17.95
Peruvian style deep fried crispy crackling fisj served with fried yuca and peruvian style thin sliced marinated red onions(salsa criolla)
- Fried WHOLE SNAPPER
Deep-fried Red Snapper served with white rice,fried yuca,and our traditional salsa criolla(Peruvian style red onion relish)
- ARROZ CON MARISCOS$21.95
Peruvian style seafood paella made with yellow rice,green peans,carrots,calamari,shrimp,octopus,and mussels,garnished whit salsa criolla(thin cut red onion relish) and cilantro
- JALEA DE MARISCOS$26.95
An assorted combination of crispy deep-fried fish,shrimp,mussels,octopus,and squid.Topped with peruvian style salsa criolla (thin sliced marinated red onions)Served with fried yuca.
- PESCADO A LO MACHO$21.95
Fried fish filet bathed in a perfect seafood,sauce full of flavor served with shrimp,octupus,calamari,and mussels.Topped with cilantro and a side white rice
- FILETE DE PESCADO FRITO$18.95
Deep-fried fish filet served with white rice,fried yuca, and our traditional salsa criolla(thin sliced marinated red onion relish)
- CEVICHE DE PESCADO LARGE$18.95
CHIFA
- CHAUFA$17.95
Chinese-Peruvian style fried rice, mixed with green onions,eggs, and your choice of pork, chicken, steak, or seafood
- AEREOPUERTO$18.95
Chinese-Peruvian style fried rice, mixed with green onions,eggs, Chinese noodles, mung beans, and your choice of pork, chicken, steak, or seafood
- COMBINADO CHIFA$19.95
Chinese-Peruvian style fried rice mixed and noodles
- TALLARIN SALTADO CHIFA$17.95
Chisese-Peruvian style stir-fried egg noodles mixed with vegetable and your choice of choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, or seafood.
- KAM LU WANTAN$23.95
Stir-fried chickek, roast, pork, shrimp, quail eggs and vegetable with sweet and sour tamarind sauce, served over crispy fried wontons.
- TALLARIN TAYPA$23.95
Chinese-Peruvian stir-fried noodles mixed with vegetables, quail eggs,chicken, pork, and shrimp.
- TIPAKAY$17.95
Crispy bread chicken served with homede sweet tamarind sauce served with white rice
- CHIJAUKAY$17.95
Crispy breaded chicken served with homemade oyster sauce and white rice.
- SALSA DE OSTION$17.95
Oyster sauce with vegetables, white rice,and yourchoice of chicken, pork, or fish.
- SALSA DE PIÑA$17.95
Sweet pineapple sauce with white rice, and your choice of chicken, or pork.
- SALSA DE TAMARINO$17.95
Tradicional tamarind sauce with white rice,and your choice of chicken or pork.
SIDES
- MORCILLA$7.99
- LOBSTER TAIL$16.99
- STEAK 8OZ$16.99
- CHURRASCO$18.99
- CHICKEN 8oz$11.99
- FISH 8 OZ$13.99
- SHRIMP(1)$1.25
- AVOCADO$1.99
- CANCHA$3.95
- FRIED EGG$1.15
- PLATANOS FRITOS$8.95
- TOSTONES$8.95
- WHITE RICE$4.95
- FRIED RICE$6.95
- HOUSE SALAD$6.95
- RED BEANS$6.95
- FRENCH FRIES$6.95
- SALSA CRIOLLA$6.95
- CREMA HUANCAINA$0.95
- COLOMBIANA EMPANADA(3)$8.95