Pisco y Nazca Reston
Ceviches
Ceviche Aji Amarillo
Fish, shrimp, ají amarillo leche de tigre, cancha, choclo
Ceviche Callejero
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
Ceviche Cremoso
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
Ceviche Mixto
Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato
Ceviche Nikkei
Ahi tuna, asian leche de tigre, mirin, soy sauce, cucumbers, wonton-sesame crisp
Ceviche Salmon con Huacatay
Avocado purée, leche de tigre huacatay, plantain chips
Ceviche Sampler
2 oz. portions of our tradicional, cremoso and callejero ceviches
Ceviche Shrimp Cremoso
Ceviche Shrimp Mixto
Ceviche Shrimp Traditional
Ceviche Tradicional
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato.
Leche de Tigre
Fish, shrimp, fresh lime, rocoto, fried calamari, cancha
La Previa
Anticucho de Carne
Grilled beef tenderloin skewers, potatoes, choclo, ají de la casa, brushed with anticuchera sauce
Anticucho de Corazon
Grilled beef heart, potatoes, choclo, ají de la casa, brushed with anticuchera
Anticucho de Pollo
Grilled chicken skewers, potatoes, choclo, anticuchera, ají de la casa
Burrata con Quinoa
Quinoa salad with diced tomatoes, chiffonade basil, balsamic glaze, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo vinaigrette
Causa Crocante
Panko shrimp, whipped potato, rocoto aioli, avocado cream
Causa de Pollo
Chicken salad, whipped potato, avocado, red pepper confit, mayonesa acevichada
Causa Sampler
1 Causa tartar, 1 causa crocante, 1 causa de pollo
Causa Tartare
Tuna tartare, Asian aioli, whipped potato, wonton crisp
Croncante de Camaron Roll
panko shrimp, quinoa, avocado, sweet chili-rocoto mayo
Empanadas de Aji de Gallina
Two empanadas filled with Peruvian chicken stew. Served with rocoto pepper aioli
Empanadas de Carne
C.A.B. sirloin, tenderloin, onions, oyster & soy sauce, rocoto aioli
Empanadas Mixtas
One aji de gallina, one steak. Served with rocoto pepper aioli
Jalea
Fried calamari, shrimp, fish, yuca, choclo, salsa criolla, homemade tartar sauce
Papas a la Huancaina
Traditional Peruvian steamed potatoes, huancaína sauce, hard boiled egg, and botija olives. Served cold.
Plancha Pulpo
Grilled octopus, choclo, potato cake, chimichurri, anticuchera sauce, aji amarillo sauce.
Tostones
Pulled pork, fried plantains, sliced avocado, salsa criolla, aji amarillo mojo.
Tostones de Cangrejo
crab salad, avocado purée, salsa golf
Tostones Sampler
pulled pork, crab salad, shrimp
Yuca a la Huancaina
Fried yuca, huancaina sauce.
Sushi Rolls
Croncante de Camaron Roll
panko shrimp, quinoa, avocado, sweet chili-rocoto mayo
Furai Roll
salmon, avocado, cream cheese, panko bread crumbs, lomo glaze
Lomo Saltado Roll
wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, queso fresco, panko bread crumbs, shoestring potatoes, ají amarillo aioli
Chaufas
Chaufa de Carne
Wok fried jasmine rice with beef tenderloin, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
Chaufa de Mariscos
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
Chaufa de Pescado
wok seared white fish, chifa fried rice, salsa criolla
Chaufa de Pollo
Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken, scambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
Chaufa Mixto
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions
Seguimos
Aji de Gallina
Peruvian chicken stew, creamy ají amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, jasmine rice
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian fisherman rice, made with squid, shrimp and mussels, topped with salsa criolla
Arroz con Pollo
Peruvian style chicken and rice, huancaina sauce, salsa criolla
Bistec a lo Pobre
C.A.B. sirloin, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, house salad, ají de la casa
Lomo Saltado
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
Pescado a lo Macho
Traditional Peruvian crispy fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, slightly spicy creamy saucemade from ají panca and ají amarillo peppers
Plancha Anticuchera Mariscos
Medley of grilled squid, shrimp, octopus, choclo, tomatoes, brushed with anticuchera sauce (Serves 2 people)
Plancha Mixta
Medley of grilled beef tenderloin, grilled chicken, squid, shrimp, octopus, choclo, tomatoes, brushed with anticuchera sauce (Serves 2 people)
Pollo Saltado
wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
Salmon Andino (7.5oz)
Seared salmon glazed in anticuchera sauce, quinoa salad, sliced avocado, huacatay sauce.
Tacu Seco de Cordero
Braised lamb shank, cilantro sauce, ají amarillo, salsa criolla
Tallarin Saltado
wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, linguini
Tallarines a la Huancaina
Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce
Tallarines Verdes
C.A.B. sirloin, parmesan cheese, linguini, walnut Peruvian pesto
Algo Mas
Chaufa Blanco
Wok fried rice, sesame oil, asparagus, egg whites
Mixed Green Salad
Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
Papas Fritas
French fries served with rocoto pepper aioli.
Side salad
Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
Tacu Tacu
Seared lima bean and rice cake, salsa criolla
Vegetales Salteados
Stir-fried vegetables, soy and oyster sauce
Postres
Alfajores
6 Traditional Peruvian cookies flled with dulce de leche
Arroz con Leche Cheesecake
Rice pudding custard, dulce de leche sauce, quinoa crunch
Peruvian Flan
Crema volteada ’Peruvian style fan, grilled pineapple, quinoa tuile
Suspiro Limeño
Dulce de leche custard, meringue, passion fruit glaze
Tres Leches
Sponge cake, meringue, Amarena cherry
Kids
Kid Burger
8 oz. ground beef, Kaiser roll, served with French fries
Kid Chaufa de Pollo
Chicken fried rice, scrambled eggs, soy sauce
Kid Chicken Tenders
Crispy fried tenders served with French fries
Kid Crispy Fried Shrimp
Panko breaded shrimp
Kid Lomito Saltado
Beef tenderloin stir-fry, rice with Peruvian corn, soy & oyster sauce. Served with French fries.
Kid Tallarines Huancaina
Linguine, creamy Peruvian pepper sauce, parmesan cheese
Family Meals
Fam Aji de Gallina
Peruvian chicken stew, creamy aji amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, arroz con choclo. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.
Fam Bistec a lo Pobre
Grilled skirt steak, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, ají de la casa. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.
Fam Chaufa de Mariscos
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad
Fam Chaufa de Pollo
Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)
Fam Chaufa Mixto
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.
Fam Lomo Saltado
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.
Fam Pollo Saltado
Wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.
Fam Tallarin Saltado
Wok seared chicken, linguini, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.
Fam Tallarines a la Huancaina
Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.