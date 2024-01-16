Delivery is limited based on availability of items. We appreciate your understanding.
Pit Fiend Barbecue 2826 Larimer Street
Food
Add-Ons
Online Ordering (Sandwiches & Rice Bowls)
- Brisket Sandwich$14.44
- Brisket Rice Bowl$14.44
- Brisket Pita$15.56
- Lamb Sandwich$14.44
- Lamb Rice Bowl$14.44
- Lamb Pita$15.56
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.33
- Pulled Pork Rice Bowl$13.33
- Pulled Pork Pit$14.44
- Pork Belly Sandwich$13.33
- Pork Belly Rice Bowl$13.33
- Pork Belly Pita$14.44
- Mushroom Sandwich (Vegetarian)$13.33
- Mushroom Rice Bowl (Vegan)$13.33
- Mushroom Pita (Vegetarian)$14.44
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$12.22
- Pork Tenderloin Rice Bowl$12.22
- Pork Tenderloin Pita$13.33
- Jackfruit Sandwich (Vegetarian)$12.22
- Jackfruit Rice Bowl (Vegan)$12.22
- Jackruit Pita (Vegetarian)$13.33
- Chicken Sandwich (Spicy)$11.11
- Chicken Rice Bowl (Spicy)$11.11
- Chicken Pita (Spicy)$12.22
Online Ordering (Sides & Extras)
Ribs
Sandwiches & Rice Bowls (In House)
Special Event Menu
Beverages
Premium Beverages
Pit Fiend Barbecue Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 955-7810
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM