Authentic Street Style pita as they are served in Greece. choice of meat, tzatziki sauce, tomato, red onion and fries all wrapped in a warm pita bread. All pitas come with a side of GR. Fries
Plain FY
Regular Zeus
GR. Fries topped with your choices of meat, sauce, feta cheese and green onion. Pro Tip: Zeus it up add grilled onions, tomato and peppers
Beef/Lamb Pita
Avocado, tomato, cucumber, fries, pickled red onion, spicy tzatziki.
Chicken Pita
Choice of Chicken Gyro or Ck. Souvlaki. Served in a warm Pita with cabbage salad, green onion, feta, dill, and mustard aioli. All of our Pitas are served with a side of GR. fries.
Pork Pita
Pork (Yeero or Souvlaki). This Pita comes with tomato, picked red onion, feta, chives, and tzatziki. All of our Pitas come with a side of GR. fries. Photo: Pork Gyro Pita
Sweet Potato Pita
Sliced & Roasted Sweet Potato, crispy garbanzo, halloumi cheese, picked red onion, cabbage salad, kalamata olives, feta, dill, and greek ranch served in a warm Pita. All of our Pitas come with a side of GR. fries.
Falafel Pita
Cabbage Salad, Feta, Pickled, Red Onion, Cucumber, GR. Hummus, Garlic Tahini, Wrapped in a Warm Pita
Braised Lamb Pita
Beef/Lamb Gyro Salad
Braised Lamb Salad
Braised lamb, lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, picked red onion, Spicy Tzatziki, GR. Fries on top. (greek fries may be removed but not substituted)
Chicken Salad
Choice of chicken gyro or Souvlaki (skewered) Chicken. green onion, feta, dill, mustard aioli and a garnish of gr. fries.
Pork Salad
Pork (Yeero or Souvlaki). This salad comes with tomato, picked red onion, feta, chives, tzatziki and garnished with our GR. Fries. **This photo here shows our Pork Souvlaki Salad".
Sweet Potato Salad
Lettuce, cabbage salad, crispy garbanzo, halloumi cheese, picked red onion, kalamata olives, feta, dill, and greek ranch.
Falafel Salad
Pickled red onion, cucumber, dill, feta, gr. hummus, garlic tahini
Chicken Plate
Choice of Rotisserie Chicken or Chicken Souvlaki (skewers), this plate comes with Basmati rice, side salad (cabbage), choice of dip, fresh Pita, and garnished with GR. fries.
Lamb Plate
Beef/lamb Gyro or Braised lamb, rice, side salad choice of dip, and fresh Pita bread.
Pork Plate
This plate comes with your choice of Pork (Yeero or Souvlaki). Our Yeero is shaved pork belly from our doner. Our Souvlaki is skewered pork shoulder. It also includes Basmati Rice, side salad, choice of dip, and fresh Pita bread. ***This photo shows a Pork 'Yeero' Merida with Tzatziki.
Sweet Potato Plate
Sliced and roasted Sweet Potato. This plate is served with Basmati Rice, side of cabbage salad, green onion, feta, dill, mustard aioli, choice of dip, and fresh Pita bread. Garnished with GR. fries. ***Photo here shows Tzatziki as choice of dip.
Mixed Plate
Falafel Plate
Mount Olympus
"Zeus Fries" the size of Mount Olympus! Great for sharing with the family or crush it all alone.
1/2 Order Braised Lamb
1/2 Order Lamb Chops
1/2 Order Pork Souvlaki
1/2 Order Pork Gyro
1/2 Order Chicken Souvlaki
1/2 Order Lamb Gyro
Full Order Lamb
Approximately 2.2 pounds of Rotisserie Lamb shoulder. Served with Tzatziki and warm Pita.
Full Order Lamb Chops
Full Order Pork Souvlaki
2.2 pounds of Pork Souvlaki. Cubed pork shoulder on a skewer. Approximately 12-14 skewers per Kilo. ***This photo shows 2 Kilos of Pork Souvlaki.
Full Order Pork Gyro
Full Order Chicken Souvlaki
Full Order Lamb Gyro
PITA Pack
4 Pitas of your choice, 4 GR. Fries and 4 Drinks
Athenian Feast
5 Chicken Skewers and 5 Pork Skewers (on a bed of GR. fries) , 1 GR. Salad, 1 Dip of your choice served with 4 Whole pitas.
Spartan Feast
6 Lamb Chops, 6 Pork Skewers, 6 Chicken Skewers (on a bed of GR. Fries), Zucchini Chips, Choice of 2 Dips, GR. Salad and 6 whole pitas.
GR. Burger A La Carte
1/3 lb. Angus beef patty, grilled peppers onion tomato, dijon aioli, Spicy Cheese Spread, on a Brioche Bun.
GR. Burger Special
Burger, GR. Fries and 16oz Drink Greek Burger: Homemade 5oz Angus beef patty, grilled peppers onion tomato, dijon aioli, Spicy Cheese Spread, on a Brioche Bun.
Potato Olive Garlic Dip
Potato, olive, garlic, chives.
Spicy Feta
Greek cheese blend, roasted hot peppers, and oregano. Served with warm Pita bread.
GR. Hummus
Garbanzo, tanhini, garlic, lemon, extra virgin olive oil. Served with warm Pita.
Tzatziki
Traditional Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, and dill. Served with fresh Pita.
Eggplant Walnut
Roasted eggplant, tahini, walnut, garlic, parsley, and extra virgin olive oil. Served with fresh Pita.
Dip Trio
Choice of any 3 of our Dips. Served with fresh Pita.
SIDE SALAD
ADD Avocado
ADD Crumbled Feta
**Side Extra PITA**
**Side Feta Triangle**
**Side Crumbled Feta**
**Side Avocado**
**Side TZATZIKI**
**Side SPICY TZATZIKI**
**Side MUSTARD AIOLI**
**Side GREEK RANCH**
**SIDE POTATO GARLIC DIP**
**Side SPICY FETA**
**Side TAHINI SAUCE**
**Side GR. HUMMUS**
Bottle Of Chamucos
Beverage
Fountain Drink
Cucumber Lemonade, Greek Mountain Iced Tea, Coke, Coke Life, Diet Coke, Sprite, Minute Made Lemonade, & Orange Fanta.
Frappé
Ice, Nescafe, Milk, Simple Syrup, and Water.