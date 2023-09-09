Popular Items

2 Pita Sandwiches

2 Pita Sandwiches

$12.00

Grilled Pitas with Onions, Tomatoes, Oregano Fries & Your Choice of Protein and Sauces

Greek Wings

Greek Wings

$10.00

5 wings made with either: Lemon, Oregano & Feta, BBQ, or Mykonos Sriracha. Served with Tzatziki Ranch.

FOOD

Starters & Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Hand cut fries, sea salt and oregano

Pita Chips & Dip

Pita Chips & Dip

$6.00

Crispy Pita Chips with Tzatziki

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$9.00

Homemade Falafel, Warm Pita and Red Pepper Hummus Sauce.

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Lemon, Olive Oil & Oregano

Side Horiatiki

Side Horiatiki

$7.00

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Lemon, Olive Oil & Oregano

Side Quinoa & Spinach

Side Quinoa & Spinach

$8.00

Quinoa, Walnuts, Spinach, Lemon & Roasted Garlic Oil.

Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Veggie rice with peas and carrots

Greek Popcorn Chicken Bites

Greek Popcorn Chicken Bites

$9.00

Yogurt & Lemon Brined Crispy Chicken Morsels, Feta Cheese, Lemon Pepper & BBQ Aioli.

Haloumi Bite

Haloumi Bite

$9.00

Crispy Haloumi Bites Seasoned With Oregano & Mike's Hot Honey. Served With Tzatziki Sauce & Lemon.

Zucchini Croquette Plate

Zucchini Croquette Plate

$9.00Out of stock

Served With Warm Pita & Tzatziki Sauce.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.00Out of stock

Lamb and Beef balls served with Tomato Cucumber Salad, Grilled Pita and Tzatziki

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion & Vinaigrette

Lemon Potatoes

Lemon Potatoes

$6.00

Baby Potatoes Coated In Lemon Gravy.

House Made Chips

House Made Chips

$3.00

In house sliced potatoes fried to perfection

Greek Wings

Greek Wings

$10.00

5 wings made with either: Lemon, Oregano & Feta, BBQ, or Mykonos Sriracha. Served with Tzatziki Ranch.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$1.25

Grilled pita cooked to perfection

Build Your Own

2 Pita Sandwiches

2 Pita Sandwiches

$12.00

Grilled Pitas with Onions, Tomatoes, Oregano Fries & Your Choice of Protein and Sauces

Bowl

Bowl

$12.00

Pick 2: Rice Pilaf, Lemon Potatoes, Aegean Slaw, Horiatiki, LTO, or Quino & Your Choice of Protein & Sauces

Salata

Salata

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives and Your Choice Of Protein & Sauces

Wrap

Wrap

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Your Choice of Protein & Sauces and a Side Of Chips

Pita Pan Burgers

Burgers Come With Side of Fries or Side Salad.
Pita Pan Burger

Pita Pan Burger

$12.00

Ground Short Rib Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pita Pan Sauce & Fries or Salad

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Yogurt brined fried chicken patty, pickles, Pita Pan or Tzatziki Sauce & Fries or Salad

The Plain Jane Single

$10.95

Ground Short Rib Patty, Cheese, & Fries or Salad

The Greek Burger

The Greek Burger

$13.00

Crumbled feta cheese, tomato & Tzatziki sauce on multi grain pita

Smoked Up Burger

Smoked Up Burger

$13.00

Burger with bacon roasted peppers and cheese.

Shrooms and Cheese

Shrooms and Cheese

$13.00

Burger with mushrooms and American cheese

Pita Pan SOLO Burger

$8.95

Crispy Chicken SOLO Sandwich

$8.95

Souvlaki Sticks

3 Souvlaki Sticks

3 Souvlaki Sticks

$10.00

Choice of Pork or Chicken Served With Warm Pita & Tzatziki

6 Souvlaki Sticks

6 Souvlaki Sticks

$19.00

Choice of Pork or Chicken Served With Warm Pita & Tzatziki

12 Souvlaki Sticks

12 Souvlaki Sticks

$36.95Out of stock

Choice of Pork or Chicken Served With Warm Pita & Tzatziki

Individual Skewers

Individual Skewers

$3.50

Choice of Pork or Chicken

Sauces On The Side

tzatiki side

tzatiki side

$0.50
hummus side

hummus side

$0.50Out of stock
mykonos siracha side

mykonos siracha side

$0.50
chipotle aioli side

chipotle aioli side

$0.50
red pepper eggplant side

red pepper eggplant side

$0.50
feta side

feta side

$0.50
Pita Pan Sauce

Pita Pan Sauce

$0.50

Lrg Sauce

$3.50
Spicy Feta

Spicy Feta

$0.50
BBQ

BBQ

$0.50
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Balsamic

Side Of Lemon

$0.50

BBQ mayo

Desserts

Junior's Cheesecake

Junior's Cheesecake

$5.95

Juniors Cheesecake brought from Brooklyn to Queens

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.95

*CONTAINS WALNUTS

Tiramsu

Tiramsu

$5.95

Beautiful decadent Tiramisu

Mousse Cake

Mousse Cake

$5.95

Mousse cake with a creamy frosting

CHEF'S CREATIONS

CHOICE OF MEAT, SERVED WITH RICE, MIXED GREENS, GRILLED PITA, TZATZIKI SAUCE & BALSAMIC DRESSING.

GYRO PLATTER

$12.00

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, RICE PILAF, MIXED GREENS, TOASTED PITA, TZATZIKI SAUCE & BALSAMIC DRESSING.

CHICKEN CESAR WRAP

$12.95

CHICKEN GYRO, ROMAINE LETTUCE, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CESAR DRESSING. CHOICE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD.

GREEK CHEESESTEAK WRAP

$14.95

BEEF/LAMB GYRO, SAUTEED ONIONS & MUSHROOMS, AMERICAN & MOZZARELLA CHEESES. SIDE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING.

GREEK BURRITO

$13.95

PORK GYRO, RICE PILAF, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS & CHIPOTLE AIOLI. SIDE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING.

CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH WRAP

$13.95

CHICKEN GYRO, CRISPY BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS & RANCH DRESSING. SIDE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING.

HERCULES WRAP

$14.95

CHICKEN & PORK GYRO, FETA CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS & MYKONOS SRIRACHA.(BLEND OF SRIRACHA &TZATZIKI SAUCE) SIDE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING.

BEVERAGES (IN STORE)

Beverages

Diet Peach Snapple

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.50

Peach Snapple

$2.50
Diet Lemon Snapple

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.50
Lemon Snapple

Lemon Snapple

$2.50
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.65
Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.99

Hint Water

$3.50

Bottle Sparkling Water

$2.50
Hal’s NY Original Seltzer

Hal’s NY Original Seltzer

$2.25
Hal’s NY Black Cherry Seltzer

Hal’s NY Black Cherry Seltzer

$2.25
Hal’s NY Lemon Seltzer

Hal’s NY Lemon Seltzer

$2.25
Hal’s NY Mango Seltzer

Hal’s NY Mango Seltzer

$2.25
Essentia Alkaline Water 20 ounce

Essentia Alkaline Water 20 ounce

$2.50

Hal's NY Blackberry

$2.00
Hal’s NY Ginger Ale

Hal’s NY Ginger Ale

$2.50