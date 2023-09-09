Pita Pan
FOOD
Starters & Sides
Fresh Cut Fries
Hand cut fries, sea salt and oregano
Pita Chips & Dip
Crispy Pita Chips with Tzatziki
Falafel Plate
Homemade Falafel, Warm Pita and Red Pepper Hummus Sauce.
Large Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Lemon, Olive Oil & Oregano
Side Horiatiki
Tomatoes, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Lemon, Olive Oil & Oregano
Side Quinoa & Spinach
Quinoa, Walnuts, Spinach, Lemon & Roasted Garlic Oil.
Rice Pilaf
Veggie rice with peas and carrots
Greek Popcorn Chicken Bites
Yogurt & Lemon Brined Crispy Chicken Morsels, Feta Cheese, Lemon Pepper & BBQ Aioli.
Haloumi Bite
Crispy Haloumi Bites Seasoned With Oregano & Mike's Hot Honey. Served With Tzatziki Sauce & Lemon.
Zucchini Croquette Plate
Served With Warm Pita & Tzatziki Sauce.
Meatballs
Lamb and Beef balls served with Tomato Cucumber Salad, Grilled Pita and Tzatziki
Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion & Vinaigrette
Lemon Potatoes
Baby Potatoes Coated In Lemon Gravy.
House Made Chips
In house sliced potatoes fried to perfection
Greek Wings
5 wings made with either: Lemon, Oregano & Feta, BBQ, or Mykonos Sriracha. Served with Tzatziki Ranch.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Extra Pita
Grilled pita cooked to perfection
Build Your Own
2 Pita Sandwiches
Grilled Pitas with Onions, Tomatoes, Oregano Fries & Your Choice of Protein and Sauces
Bowl
Pick 2: Rice Pilaf, Lemon Potatoes, Aegean Slaw, Horiatiki, LTO, or Quino & Your Choice of Protein & Sauces
Salata
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives and Your Choice Of Protein & Sauces
Wrap
Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Your Choice of Protein & Sauces and a Side Of Chips
Pita Pan Burgers
Pita Pan Burger
Ground Short Rib Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pita Pan Sauce & Fries or Salad
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Yogurt brined fried chicken patty, pickles, Pita Pan or Tzatziki Sauce & Fries or Salad
The Plain Jane Single
Ground Short Rib Patty, Cheese, & Fries or Salad
The Greek Burger
Crumbled feta cheese, tomato & Tzatziki sauce on multi grain pita
Smoked Up Burger
Burger with bacon roasted peppers and cheese.
Shrooms and Cheese
Burger with mushrooms and American cheese
Pita Pan SOLO Burger
Crispy Chicken SOLO Sandwich
Souvlaki Sticks
3 Souvlaki Sticks
Choice of Pork or Chicken Served With Warm Pita & Tzatziki
6 Souvlaki Sticks
Choice of Pork or Chicken Served With Warm Pita & Tzatziki
12 Souvlaki Sticks
Choice of Pork or Chicken Served With Warm Pita & Tzatziki
Individual Skewers
Choice of Pork or Chicken
Sauces On The Side
Desserts
CHEF'S CREATIONS
GYRO PLATTER
CHOICE OF PROTEIN, RICE PILAF, MIXED GREENS, TOASTED PITA, TZATZIKI SAUCE & BALSAMIC DRESSING.
CHICKEN CESAR WRAP
CHICKEN GYRO, ROMAINE LETTUCE, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CESAR DRESSING. CHOICE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD.
GREEK CHEESESTEAK WRAP
BEEF/LAMB GYRO, SAUTEED ONIONS & MUSHROOMS, AMERICAN & MOZZARELLA CHEESES. SIDE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING.
GREEK BURRITO
PORK GYRO, RICE PILAF, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS & CHIPOTLE AIOLI. SIDE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING.
CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH WRAP
CHICKEN GYRO, CRISPY BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS & RANCH DRESSING. SIDE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING.
HERCULES WRAP
CHICKEN & PORK GYRO, FETA CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS & MYKONOS SRIRACHA.(BLEND OF SRIRACHA &TZATZIKI SAUCE) SIDE OF FRIES OR SIDE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING.