Pita Street (RC) Rancho Cucamonga
FOOD
FAMILY MEAL DEALS
- 1/2Tray Chicken Shawarma,1/2TrayRice,6 Pita Bread,32oz Traditional Hummus,10 Pcs Dolmas,Any 2 Sauces(8oz) Each.$130.00
- 1/2 Tray Beef Shawarma,1/2Tray Rice,6 Pita Breads,32oz Traditional Hummus,10 Pcs Dolmas,Any 2 Sauces(8oz).$140.00
- 1/2 Tray Chicken Kabob(10 Skewers),1/2 Tray Rice,6Pita Breads,32oz Traditional Hummus,10pcs Dolmas,Any 2 Sauces(8 oz).$145.00
- 1/2 Tray Ground Sirlon Beef Kabob(10 Skewers),1/2 Tray Rice,6Pita Breads,32oz Traditional Hummus,10pcs Dolmas,Any 2 Sauces(8 oz).$160.00
- 1/2 Tray Lamb Kabob(10 Skewers),1/2 Tray Rice,6Pita Breads,32oz Traditional Hummus,10pcs Dolmas,Any 2 Sauces(8 oz).$155.00
SAUCES ON THE SIDE
STARTERS
- Hummus$6.50
Traditional, spicy or cilantro jalapeno served with pita.
- Off the Cart Hummus$8.75
Traditional Hummus topped with chicken or beef shawarma served with pita.
- Baba Ganoush$6.50
Fire roasted eggplant, tahini sauce, garlic & fresh lemon juice served with pita bread.
- Cucumber & Yogurt$6.50
Yogurt blended with cucumber and fresh mint served with pita.
- Trio Dip Plate$18.00
Pick ANY 3: From (Hummus), Traditional, Spicy, Cilantro Jalapeno, Crazy Feta, and Baba Ganoush, served with pita.
- Crazy Feta$6.50
A blend of crumbled feta cheese, and spices topped with olive oil served with pita.
- Dolmas$6.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice and veggies (4pcs).
- Falafel$7.20
Six pieces of Fresh ground chickpeas and veggies fried to perfection served with tahini sauce.
- Falafel Street Rolls$7.25
Our traditional falafel wrapped in a spring roll stuffed with shepherds salad fried to perfection and topped with our signature house sauce.
- Lentil Soup$5.50
Fresh made lentil soup served with fresh lemon and pita chips.
- Pita Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken or beef shawarma and cheese stuffed in a signature pita and fire grilled.
- Seasoned Fries$5.50
- Spicy Garlic Fries$7.25
Seasoned fries tossed in garlic chili aioli topped with fresh cilantro.
- Street Fries$7.75
Seasoned fries topped with feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, olives and pepperoncinis, drizzled with our chipotle aioli.
- Shawarma Fries$10.50
- Pita Street Sampler Plate$13.75
- Samosas$5.00
Wheat flour shell stuffed with potatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.
- Chicken Breast Soup$6.95
- Mix Vegetable Soup$6.00
PLATTERS
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.50
Tender thin sliced chicken marinated in our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
- Beef Shawarma Plate$16.00
Tender thin sliced beef marinated in our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
- Shawarma Combo Plate$15.00
Beef and chicken shawarma mixed platter.
- Chicken Kabob Plate$16.50
Grilled marinated chunks of tender chicken breast.
- Ground Sirloin Kabob Plate$17.50
Traditional Mediterranean style ground beef kabobs grilled to perfection.
- Lamb Kabob Plate$17.50
Tender marinated chunks of lamb grilled to perfection.
- Beef Kabob Plate$18.00
- Kabob Street Plate$19.75
Combination of 1 chicken kabob, 1 ground sirloin kabob.
- Shrimp Kabob Plate$17.50
Lemon garlic jumbo shrimp grilled to perfection.
- Salmon Plate$17.50
Rosemary thyme 8oz. salmon filet grilled on cedar plank.
- Falafel Plate$13.75
Hand crafted rounds served with tahini sauce.
- Veggie Kabob Plate$12.50
Fresh grilled squash, Italian zucchini, bell peppers, red onion and button mushrooms.
- Paneer Kaboob Plate$13.75
- ADD DRINK AND FRIES$4.50
- ADD DRINK AND SPICY GARLIC FRIES$4.75
- ADD DRINK AND SALAD$4.50
BOWLS
WRAPS & BURGERS
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$8.00
Tender thin sliced chicken marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
- Beef Shawrma Wrap$8.50
Tender thin sliced beef marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
- Ground Sirloin Kabob Wrap$9.50
Traditional Mediterranean style ground beef kabobs grilled to perfection.
- Chicken Kabob Wrap$8.50
Marinated tender chicken breast chunks grilled to perfection.
- Falafel Wrap$7.00
Fresh ground chickpeas and veggies fried to perfection drizzled in tahini.
- Pita Street Burger$9.75
Fresh ground sirloin patty stuffed with cheese, topped with our chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, feta fries, sliced pepperonchinis served on a grilled cibatta bun served with fries.
- 1\3 Lbs Cheese Burger$7.50
- Falafel Burger$7.50
- Paneer Veggie Wrap$8.25
SALADS
- Greek Salad & 1 Pita$8.50
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, topped with our home made citrus vinaigrette.
- Tabouli Salad$8.00
Freshly chopped parsley tossed with tomatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.
- Fatoosh Salad$7.50
- Garden Salad$6.50
Romaine spring mix blend tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion served with dressing.
- Greek Pasta Salad$9.95
- Side Greek Salad$4.50
- Side Tabouli Salad$4.00
- Side Fattoush Salad$4.50
- Side Garden Salad$3.50
- Side Greek Pasta Salad$5.95
Ala Carte
- Side Chicken Shwarma$6.00
- Side Beef Shawarma$7.00
- Side Ground Sirlion Skewer$9.00
- Side Chicken Kabob Skewer$6.75
- Side Lamb Kabob Skewer$8.50
- Side Beef Kabob Skewer$10.00
- Side Shrimp Skewer$7.50
- Side Salmon Fillet$8.50
- Side of Rice(Small)$3.00
- Pita Bread$1.50
- Garlic Sauce$5.00
- Chipotle Aoli Sauce$5.00
- Tzatziki Sauce$5.00
- Fiery Spicy Sauce$6.00
- Tahini Sauce$4.00
- Side Of Veggies 16 oz$3.50
- Side Of Paneer$7.50
- Side Of Rice(LARGE)$5.00
- Side Veggie Kabab$6.50
DESSERT
KIDS MENU
CATERING
CHICKEN SHAWARMA
BEEF SHAWARMA
SHAWARMA COMBO
GROUND SIRLOIN KABOB
STARTER SIDES
- DOLMAS -25 PCS$25.00
- SAMOSAS (12 PCS)$25.00
- SAMOSAS (25 PCS)$45.00
- HUMMUS (TRADITIONAL 1/2 Tray)$30.00
- HUMMUS (SPICY 1/2 Tray)$35.00
- HUMMUS (CILANTRO JALAPENO 1/2 Tray$35.00
- BABAGANOUSH 1/2 Tray$35.00
- CUCUMBER AND YOGURT 1/2 Tray$35.00
- TABOULI (1/2 TRAY)$40.00
- CRAZY FETA 1/2 Tray$45.00
- TZATZIKI SAUCE 1/2 Tray$30.00
- GARLIC SAUCE 1/2 Tray$30.00
- Pita Bread 1 Packet-10 PITA BREADS$15.00
- Fiery Spicy Sauce 1/2 Tray$35.00