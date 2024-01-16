Pitango Gelato Otto 605 Wharf Street SW
Coffee
- Affogato$7.10
- Americano$4.50
- Cafe Au lait$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.25
- Chai$5.50
- Cold brew$4.40+
- Cold Brew Float$8.25
- Cortado$4.60
- Dirty Chai$6.60
- Drip Coffee$4.10+
- Espresso$4.10
- Espresso Tonic$5.75
- Flat White$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$5.25
- Latte$5.75
- Macchiato$4.40
- Marocchino$5.50
- Matcha Latte$6.05
- Mocha$6.60
- Red Eye$6.05+
- Shakerato$5.25
- Whipped Cream$1.25
Pastries
- Banana Slice$4.00
- Bear Claw$5.50
- Blueberry Muffin$5.00
- Brownie$5.00
- Coffee cake$4.50
- Scone$6.00
- Seasonal Muffin$5.00
- Solo Biscotti$0.75
- Chewy Almond Cookie$3.50
- Chocolate chip$4.00
- Italian Wedding Cookie$2.00
- White Chocolate Hazelnut$4.00
- Almond Crossiant$6.50
- Chocolate Crossiant$6.50
- Ham/Cheese Crosssaint$6.50
- Plain Croissant$6.00
- Spinach & Feta Croissant$6.50
Beverages
Retail
- Biscotti Bag$12.00
- Brutti Bag$12.00
- Chewy Almond Bag$12.00
- Chocolate Walnut Bag$12.00
- Hot Chocolate bottle$10.00
- Italian Wedding Box$7.00
- Macaroon Bag$12.00
- Retail Cold and Breezy$18.00
- Retail Dolcenera$16.00
- Retail Fortunata$16.00
- Retail Madre Laura$18.00
- Retail Matrimonio$16.00
- Retail Sweet Water Decaf$16.00
- Retail Tin Lizzie$17.00
- Pitango Mug$15.00
- Pitango Gelato T-Shirt$25.00
