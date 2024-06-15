Beer 4-packs & merchandise available for purchase at the brewery during pickup. Selections vary.
Pitchfork Brewing 745 Ryan Drive, Hudson WI
Pizza
- The Pitchfork
Smoked gouda sauce, chicken or pulled pork, mozzarella, bacon bits, BBQ drizzle, and pickled red onions.$17.00
- Italian Supreme
Marinara sauce, smoked Italian sausage, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms$17.00
- Jalapēno Popper
Cream cheese spread, chicken, mozzarella, jalapēnos, bacon bits, blueberry chipotle sauce, breaded jalapēno chips$17.00
- Cheese
Marinara sauce, mozzarella$12.00
- Smoked Meat
Marinara sauce, smoked chicken, pork, or Italian sausage, mozzarella, BBQ drizzle$15.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Nacho cheese sauce, smoked beef, mozzarella, green peppers, beer braised onions, mushrooms, mustard aioli drizzle$17.00
- Kids Cheese
8" naan crust, marinara, mozzarella$6.00
- Little Sicily
Marinara sauce, Mozzarella, Genoa salami, Capicola, Italian pickled vegetable relish, and sliced banana peppers$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Summer Garden
Garlic butter sauce, mushrooms, onions, peppers, yellow squash, zucchini, artichokes, Roma tomato, and mozzarella. Add your choice of meat for $3.$16.00
- Margherita
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, Roma tomato, and fresh basil. Add your choice of meat for $3.00$15.00
- Chicken bruschetta pizza$16.00
Shareables
- German Pretzel
16 oz. soft pretzel topped with salted butter. Served with pub cheese, ale mustard, and nacho cheese sauces.$14.00
- Pizza Fries
Spent grain crust, herbed garlic butter, mozzarella, and a side of marinara.$11.00
- Loaded Cornbread
Cornbread made with apples, bacon, and jalapēnos. Topped with smoked pulled pork and honey maple bourbon butter.$12.00
Sandwiches
- The Haystack
Smoked chicken or pork, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, shredded jack cheddar, pickled onions, bread and butter pickles.$12.00
- Wisconsin Pub Melt
Smoked beef roast, shredded jack cheddar, green peppers, beer braised onions, mushrooms, mustard aioli.$12.00
- Bruschetta melt
Marinara, Mozzarella, Genoa salami, Capicola, Italian pickled vegetable relish, and sliced banana peppers on sourdough bread$12.00