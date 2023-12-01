Pixlcat Coffee 519 Clement St.
😺☕️ Pixlcat Coffee
- Cinnamon Tiger Toast$6.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
- BLT SANDO$11.00
- Spam Musubi$4.50
- Egg Musubi$4.50
- Blueberry Chia Parfait$9.00
- Nana Joes Granola Bar (Ocean Beach)$4.50
Our original granola bar and still our favorite. Sweetened only with Organic Maple Syrup and bound together with creamy almond butter. Topped off with Organic Cocoa Nibs, Equator Coffee Organic Decaf Coffee and crunchy almonds - it's like a coffee date on the go!
- Classic Mochi$3.50
- Bacon Cheddar Mochi$5.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Scallion
- Matcha Green Tea Mochi$4.50
- Chocolate Mochi$4.50
- Ube White Chocolate Mochi$4.50
- Black Sesame Mochi$4.50
- Mochi Flight (3 pcs)$12.00
- Mochi Classic Cookie$1.50Out of stock
- Bag of Mochi Cookies$10.00Out of stock
- Gingersnap Peppermint Mochi$4.50
- Espresso$4.00
A double shot of our fav 4Barrel Friendo Blendo Espresso
- Espresso con Panna$4.75
A double shot of our fav 4Barrel Friendo Blendo Espresso, topped w/ whipped cream
- Americano$4.25+
A double shot of our fav 4Barrel Friendo Blendo Espresso brewed over hot water
- Cortado$4.75
A double shot of our fav 4Barrel Friendo Blendo Espresso w/ 2oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative
- Macchiato$4.25
2oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative w/ 1oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative
- Cappucino$5.25
A classic, double shot of our fav 4Barrel Friendo Blendo Espresso w/ 5oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative.
- Flat White$5.25
A classic, double shot of our fav 4Barrel Friendo Blendo Espresso w/ 5oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative.
- Latte$5.75
A double shot of our fav 4Barrel Friendo Blendo Espresso w/ 8oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative.
- Mocha$6.50
A double shot of our fav 4Barrel Friendo Blendo Espresso w/ 8oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative mixed with our favorite Guittard Chocolate.
- Mocha Mexicano$7.00
A double shot of our fav 4Barrel Friendo Blendo Espresso w/ 8oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative mixed with our favorite Guittard Chocolate. Spiced with a touch of our house made hot honey.
- Choco Tiger Bombon$4.75
Chocolate, Espresso, Our Special Tiger Syrup
- Quick Cup$2.75+
Classic 4B Quick Cup
- Cafe Au Lait$5.00+
Coffee w/ steamed milk
- Cold Brew$5.00+
- Coffee Box$50.00
- Iced Tiger Cat$6.50
Our Special Tiger Syrup, Cola, Condensed Milk, Espresso
- Iced Passion Fruit Mojito$5.50
A bright and refreshing sparkling passion fruit and mint shrub
- Iced Island Matcha$5.75
a cold matcha latte with guava puree
- Iced Sparkling Americano$4.75
Zest, Espresso, Lemon Soda Water
- Iced Espresso Tonic$4.75
- Iced Java Chip Shakerato$6.50
crushed espresso beans, espresso, milk, shaken with ice and mint
- Iced Strawberry Tonic$5.50
A bright and refreshing sparkling strawberry shrub.
- Iced Vanilla Dopo Panna$7.00
- Iced Honeycomb Dopo Panna$7.00
- Iced Ube Dopo Panna$7.00
- Iced Mint Chocolate Dopo Panna$7.00
- Iced Strawberry Dopo Panna$7.00
- Iced Black Sesame Dopo Panna$7.00
- Black Milk Tea Boba$5.50+
- Jasmine Milk Tea Boba$5.50+
- Matcha Boba$6.00+
- Korean Tiger Boba$6.50+
- Topo Chico Sparkling Water$4.00
- Matcha Latte$5.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Steamed Milk$2.00
- Hot Black Tea$4.00
- Hot Ginger Tea$5.00
- Chai Latte$4.50
- Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50