Pizanos Pizzeria
Pizzas
Just Cheese / Create Your Own
Specialty Pizzas
- Breakfast$25.99
Available Sundays only. Hollandaise base, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, Cheddar, & mozzarella
- Philly Cheesesteak pizza$25.99
Steak, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, garlic white sauce, peppers, and onions
- Cheeseburger pizza$25.99
Thousand Island dressing, ground beef, pickles, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- Greek pizza$25.99
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, spinach, feta, tomato, onions, and pepperoncini
- Veggie pizza$25.99
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, and black olives
- Buffalo Chicken Wing pizza$25.99
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, garlic butter base, bleu cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- Taco pizza$25.99
Mild taco sauce, seasoned taco meat, black olives, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce and tomato
- BBQ Chicken pizza$25.99
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, and garlic butter base
- Meat Lovers pizza$25.99
Traditional sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$25.99
Chicken fingers, ranch base, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Pickle pizza$25.99
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickle slices, bacon, and Parmesan cheese
- Gitsis pizza$25.99
Cheddar cheese sauce base, french fries, meat sauce, onions, ketchup & mustard drizzle, and sprinkle Cheddar cheese
- Supreme pizza$25.99
Traditional sauce, sausage, pepperoni, black olives, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Wings & Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
- Pizza Logs$6.99
- Firecrackers$7.99
- Chicken Fingers$8.99
- Battered Fries$3.49
- Waffle Fries$3.99
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Deep-Fried Pickles$6.99
- Combo Platter$12.99
- Italian Dunkers$8.99
- Garlic Knots$6.99
- Banana Pepper Crunch Rolls$7.99
- Deep-Fried Mushrooms$6.99
- Hot Fries$4.99
- Loaded Fries$7.99
- Boneless Wings$8.99
Subs & Salads
Small Subs
- Small Ham sub$6.99
- Small Turkey sub$6.99
- Small Capicola sub$6.99
- Small Salami sub$6.99
- Small BLT sub$6.99
- Small Pizza sub$6.99
- Small Italian Assorted sub$7.99
- Small Roast Beef sub$7.99
- Small Club Sub$7.99
- Small Chicken Finger sub$7.99
- Small Meatball sub$7.99
- Small Chipotle Chicken sub$8.99
- Small Philly Cheesesteak sub$8.99
- Small Stevie's sub$8.99
- Small Stinger sub$8.99
- Small Cheeseburger sub$8.99
- Small Royal sub$8.99
Large Subs
- Large Ham sub$11.99
- Large Turkey sub$11.99
- Large Capicola sub$11.99
- Large Salami sub$11.99
- Large BLT sub$11.99
- Large Pizza sub$11.99
- Large Italian Assorted sub$12.99
- Large Roast Beef sub$12.99
- Large Club Sub$12.99
- Large Chicken Finger sub$12.99
- Large Meatball sub$12.99
- Large Chipotle Chicken sub$13.99
- Large Philly Cheesesteak sub$13.99
- Large Stevie's sub$13.99
- Large Stinger sub$13.99
- Large Cheeseburger sub$13.99
- Large Royal sub$13.99
Specialty Salads
- Julienne Salad$12.99
Ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomato, croutons, and cucumbers
- Turkey Bacon Club Salad$12.99
Turkey, bacon, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Grilled Chicken salad$13.99
Bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Fingers Salad$13.99
Bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese
- Pittsburgh salad$13.99
Philly steak, french fries, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese