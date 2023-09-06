Pizza (216)
PIZZA
Large Pizza
Large Build Your Own
$15.00
Large Margherita
$22.75
Large Pierogi Pie
$23.25
Large Spicy Pie
$23.25
Large Barbecue Chicken
$22.75
Large The King
$24.25
Large Buffalo Chicken
$22.75
Large The Bianca
$22.75
Large Garden of Eatin
$22.75
Large Carnivore
$24.25
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
$22.75
Large Old World Italian
$22.25
Large "Ezzo The Baker"
$24.25
Cacio Pepe
$22.75Out of stock
Small Pizza
Small Build Your Own
$9.00
Small Pierogi Pie
$12.75
Small Margherita
$12.50
Small Spicy Pie
$12.75
Small Barbecue Chicken
$12.50
Small The King
$13.50
Small Buffalo Chicken
$12.50
Small The Bianca
$12.50
Small Garden of Eatin
$12.50
Small Carnivore
$13.50
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
$12.50
Small Old World Italian
$11.50
Small "Ezzo The Baker"
$13.50
Cacio Pepe
$9.00Out of stock
FOOD
Starters
Brussel Sprouts
$13.00
Chicken Wings
$12.00
Garlic Knots
$9.00
Provolone Wedges
$12.00
Mac and Cheese
$14.00
Pretzel Bites
$13.00
Side Of Fries
$5.00
Boneless Wings
$12.00
Toasted Ravioli
$11.00
Pickle Fries
$12.00Out of stock
Italian Nachos
$16.00Out of stock
Loaded Tots
$12.00
Spinach Dip
$13.00Out of stock
Meatball Special!
$13.00Out of stock
Handhelds
Salad
DRINKS
Pop Bottles & Cans
Beer
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Can
$5.00Out of stock
White Claw
$5.00
White Claw Bucket (5)
$24.00
High Noon
$6.00
High Noon Bucket (5)
$29.00
Saucy Juicy ASAP
$6.00
Long Drink Zero Sugar
$7.00
Long Drink Cranberry
$7.00
Bevy Long Drink (Juniper)
$7.00
Topo-Chico
$6.00Out of stock
Onda
$6.00
Mic Ultra Seltzer
$5.00
Kitchen 6 Pack
$12.00
Bud Light Next
$4.50
Truly
$5.00
Dogfish Hazy O
$7.00
Headhunter
$6.00
Hoop Tea
$6.50
Angry Orchard - Crisp Apple Cider
$6.00
Bud light bottle
$4.50
Budweiser bottle
$4.50
Coor's Light bottle
$4.00Out of stock
Corona bottle
$5.00
Corona Light bottle
$5.00
Dogfish Head - 90 Minute IPA
$9.50
Labatt Blue bottle
$5.00
Michelob Ultra bottle
$5.00Out of stock
Miller Lite bottle
$4.00
Odouls
$4.00Out of stock
Sam Adams - Boston Lager
$6.00Out of stock
Yuengling - Lager bottle
$5.00
Dortmunder
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00Out of stock
Heineken 0.0
$6.00
Modelo
$5.50
Bucket Of Bud Light (5)
$20.00
Bucket Of Miller Light (5)
$20.00
Buckets Of Labatt (5)
$20.00
Bucket Of Michelob Ultra (5)
$20.00
Budweiser Bucket (5)
$20.00
Wine
Btl Columbia Red Blend
$40.00
Btl Toschi Cabernet Sauvignon
$22.00
Btl Proverb Pinot Noir
$22.00
Btl Abstract Cabernet
$65.00Out of stock
Btl Proverb Moscoto
$24.00
Btl Wycliff Champagne
$22.00
Btl Proverb Rose
$22.00
Btl Proseco
$10.00
Btl Albus White Couvee Grave Del Friuli DOC
$34.00Out of stock
Btl William Hill Chardonnay
$36.00Out of stock
Btl Canyon Rd. Chardonnay
$22.00
Btl Starburough Sauvignon Blanc
$30.00
Btl Leonard Kreusch Riesling
$30.00Out of stock
Btl Proverb Pinot Grigio
$22.00
St Patricks Day
Pizza 216 Location and Ordering Hours
(216) 741-7992
Open now • Closes at 9PM