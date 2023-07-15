PIZZA

Specialty Pizzas

The Boss

$24.99+

Hand tossed, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, olives, onions.

Margherita

$20.99+

Hand tossed, pizza sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil

Hawaiian

$21.99+

Hand tossed, pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple

Mega Meat

$24.99+

Hand tossed, pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage and bacon bits.

Very Veggie

Build Your Own Pizza

Whole Pizza

$17.99+

Create the pizza that is exactly right for you.

Pizza Slice

$3.99+

Slice of pizza (based on availability)

APPETIZERS

French Fries

$3.99
Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$6.99

French Fries topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and cheddar cheese

Onion Rings

$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

5 sticks Fried Mozzarella and side pizza sauce

Bread Sticks 4pc

$4.99
Corn Dog

$3.99
Boneless Wings 5pc

$6.99

Boneless Wings and one side sauce

Buffalo Wings 5pc

$9.99
Chicken Fingers 3pc

$4.99

Chicken Fingers and one side sauce

Chicken Nuggets 5pc

$4.99

SALADS

Garden Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese

COMBOS

#1 Pizza Slice

$9.79

#2 Chicken Fingers

$10.79

#3 Chicken Nuggets

$10.79

#4 Corn Dog Combo

$9.79

#5 Pizza Fries Combo

$9.79

#6 Mozz Stick Combo

$10.79

#7 Boneless Wings Combo

$12.79

BEVERAGES

Bottled Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Monster

$3.49

Powerade

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea

$3.59

Body Armor

$3.29

Aquas Fresco

$2.99

2 Liter

Coke 2L

$3.99

Diet Coke 2L

$3.99

Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.99

Diet Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.99

Party Packages

Super Bowl Party Deal

Super Bowl Party

$99.00

This party Package Includes: Three 16-inch, one item pizzas Twenty Boneless Wings Twenty Mozzarella Sticks One 12-inch Garlic Cheese Bread Three 2 Liter Bottles Soda

Playoff Party

$59.99

This party package includes: Two 16-Inch One Item Pizzas Ten Boneless Wings One 12-Inch Garlic Cheese Bread One 2 Liter Bottle soda