Pizza a Go Go
PIZZA
Specialty Pizzas
The Boss
Hand tossed, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, olives, onions.
Margherita
Hand tossed, pizza sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil
Hawaiian
Hand tossed, pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
Mega Meat
Hand tossed, pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage and bacon bits.
Very Veggie
Build Your Own Pizza
APPETIZERS
French Fries
Pepperoni Pizza Fries
French Fries topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and cheddar cheese
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
5 sticks Fried Mozzarella and side pizza sauce
Bread Sticks 4pc
Corn Dog
Boneless Wings 5pc
Boneless Wings and one side sauce
Buffalo Wings 5pc
Chicken Fingers 3pc
Chicken Fingers and one side sauce
Chicken Nuggets 5pc
COMBOS
#1 Pizza Slice
#2 Chicken Fingers
#3 Chicken Nuggets
#4 Corn Dog Combo
#5 Pizza Fries Combo
#6 Mozz Stick Combo
#7 Boneless Wings Combo
Party Packages
Super Bowl Party Deal
Super Bowl Party
This party Package Includes: Three 16-inch, one item pizzas Twenty Boneless Wings Twenty Mozzarella Sticks One 12-inch Garlic Cheese Bread Three 2 Liter Bottles Soda
Playoff Party
This party package includes: Two 16-Inch One Item Pizzas Ten Boneless Wings One 12-Inch Garlic Cheese Bread One 2 Liter Bottle soda