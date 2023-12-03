Pizza Amore Carencro
Appetizers
- Onion Tanglers$6.99
Fried Onion Ring Tanglers
- House Chips$3.99
- Fried Ravioli$6.99+
Fried Raviolis with Crawfish Sauce.
- Fried Cheese Sticks$6.99+
Fried Cheese Sticks with side of marinara
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.99
Spinach and Artichoke Dip with chips.
- Wings Appetizer$6.99+
- Sampler Platter$12.99
- Fried Ravioli with Crawfish Julie$9.99+
Soups
Amore Salads
- Amore Garden Salad$10.99
Romaine, Purple Onions, Mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, eggs
- Caprice Salad$10.99
Freshly sliced Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle, Olive Oil Drizzle, Fresh Basil
- Amore Side Salad$4.99
Romaine , tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine, Asiago-Parm, Croutons, Lightly salted and mixed with House Caesar Dressing
Chicken Tenders
Amore Pastas
- Pasta Primavera (not bread bowl)$12.99
- Spaghetti$7.99+
- Pasta Carbonara ( not bread bowl)$12.99
Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, Bacon and Garlic Bread
- Cajun Shrimp Pasta ( not bread bowl)$13.99
Penne Pasta, Shrimp, Alfredo, Tasso, Red Onion, Green Onion, and Garlic Bread
- Chicken & Pesto (not bread bowl)$12.99
Amore Pasta Bread Bowls
- Pasta Carbonara Bread Bowl$11.99
Chicken, Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Bacon
- Pasta Primavera Bread Bowl$11.99
Spinach, Alfredo Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato
- Pasta Cajun Shrimp Bread Bowl$12.99
Shrimp, Alfredo Sauce, Tasso, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green Onion
- Pasta Mac-N-Cheese Bread Bowl$11.99
Cheddar Cheese Macaroni, Tasso, Bacon, Gouda
- Pasta Chicken & Pesto Alfredo Bread Bowl$11.99
Sun-dried Tomato, Alfredo Sauce, Pesto, Chicken, Roasted Garlic
Muffaletta
Deep Dish
Build Your Own
Chef-Inspired 10" Pizzas
- 10" The Artista$15.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives
- 10" The BBQ Chicken$13.99
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle
- 10" The Boucherie$15.99
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend. Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Dust
- 10" The Cajun Macque Choux$15.99
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, Tomato
- 10" The Cajun Seafood Deluxe$17.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions, Green Onions
- 10" The Caribbean Chicken Amore$15.99
Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mango, Caribbean Seasoning Finishes: Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime Juice
- 10" The Classic Cajun$15.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage
- 10" The Classic Veggie$13.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato
- 10" The Fig-N-Awesome$15.99
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
- 10" Five Cheese$13.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar
- 10" The Margherita$13.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
- 10" The Mediterranean Veggie$13.99
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives
- 10" The Oolala$15.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onions, Jalapenos, Shrimp
- 10" The Philly Steak$15.99
American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms
- 10 The Squealin Mac-N-Cheese$15.99
American Cheese, Provolone, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso Finishes: Steen's Syrup
- 10" The Seafood Sauce Piquante$18.99
- 10" The Swamp Daddy$19.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion
- Order of Cheesy Bread$6.55
- Order of Bread Sticks$5.55
- 10" Bees Knees$15.99
Chef-Inspired 14" Pizzas
- The 14" Five Cheese$21.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar
- The 14" Artista$26.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives
- The 14" BBQ Chicken$21.99
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle
- The 14" Boucherie$26.99
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend. Finishes: Steen's Syrup
- The 14" Cajun Macque Choux$21.99
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, Tomato
- The 14" Cajun Seafood Deluxe$31.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions, Green Onions
- The 14" Caribbean Chicken$26.99
Olive Oil, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Tomato, Finishes: Caribbean Seasoning, Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime Juice
- The 14" Classic Cajun$26.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage
- The 14" Classic Veggie$21.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato
- The 14" Fig-N-Awesome$26.99
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
- The 14" Margherita$21.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
- The 14" Mediterranean Veggie$21.99
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives
- The 14" Oolala$26.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onions, Jalapenos, Shrimp
- The 14" Philly Steak$26.99
American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms
- The 14" Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese$26.99
American Cheese, Provolone, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso Finishes: Steen's Syrup
- The 14" Seafood Sauce Piquante$32.99
- The 14" Swamp Daddy$33.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion
- 14" Bees Knees$26.99
Amore Calzones
- The Boudin Calzone$11.99
American Cheese, Boudin, Tasso, White Onion, Green Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Zesty Blend applied
- The Deluxe Calzone$11.99
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onions, Green Bell Pepper
- The Mac-N-Cheese Calzone$11.99
American Cheese, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso, Provolone Cheese
- The Spinach & Chicken Calzone$11.99
American Cheese, Feta, Chicken, Spinach, Provolone Cheese, Zesty Blend applied.