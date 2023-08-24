Skip to Main content
Pizza Baby 2135 Thrift Road
Pizza Baby 2135 Thrift Road
Pizza 🍕
To Go Wine 🍷
Merch
Pizza 🍕
CHEESE
$25.00
PEPPERONI
$26.00
SOPRESSATA
$27.00
PESTO
$28.00
To Go Wine 🍷
Stema Pinot Noir TO GO
$22.00
Masi Chianti TO GO
$18.00
Pupile Morellino TO GO
$24.00
Giovanna Chiaretta Rosé TO GO
$20.00
Tamellini Soave TO GO
$21.00
LaVis Chardonnay TO GO
$22.00
Forchir Prosecco TO GO
$18.00
Il Molino Di Grace TO GO
$18.00
Vini Manduria ‘Zin’ TO GO
$22.00
Quarticello Lambrusco TO GO
$21.00
Merch
T-Shirt
$25.00
Pizza Baby 2135 Thrift Road Location and Ordering Hours
(980) 207-1320
2135 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
