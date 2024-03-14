Are you ready for some Authentic Italian Cuisine!?
Pizza Bella Brockway Street
TO/D Full Menu
Pastas
- Marinara Sauce$13.04
Our red sauce
- Bolognese$14.04
Flavorful meat sauce
- Carbonara$17.54
Cream sauce, ham, & bacon
- Alfredo Sauce$14.54
Smooth blend of cream, butter, & Parmesan
- Aglio' Olio$12.54
Fresh garlic & oil
- Aglio' Olio with Broccoli$13.54
Fresh garlic & oil with broccoli
- Pink Vodka$14.54
Combination of marinara & alfredo
House Specialties
- Baked Mostaccioli$13.74
Topped with red sauce & melted mozzarella
- Homemade Baked Lasagna$15.24
Meat, cheese or spinach
- Eggplant Parmigiana$16.74
Topped with red sauce & mozzarella served with your choice of pasta
- Chicken Parmigiana$16.74
Topped with red sauce & mozzarella served with your choice of pasta
- Piatto Al' Angelina$19.34
Pan-seared chicken breast, sautéed artichokes, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach & mushrooms in a white wine garlic sauce with angel hair
- Gnocchi$14.34
Potato dumpling with your choice of sauce
- Chicken Francese$18.34
Chicken limone with your choice of oven roasted potatoes or side of pasta with marinara
- Chicken Marsala$18.34
Mushrooms with wine sauce & a side of pasta with marinara or oven roasted potatoes
- Bella Piatto$18.34
Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions & garlic sautéed in spicy chunky marinara served with your choice of pasta
- Pasta Calabria$17.34
Vodka sauce, Italian sausage, mushrooms, & broccoli served with your choice of pasta
Sandwiches
- Bella Beef$11.54
Thinly sliced beef, grilled onions, mushrooms, & mozzarella, served on garlic bread
- Homemade Italian Beef$9.04
- Homemade Italian Sausage$9.04
Our sausage is grilled to order - please allow more time
- Combo Sandwich$11.54
Italian beef & sausage - please allow more time
- Pepper & Egg Sandwich$7.54
Scrambled eggs with sautéed green peppers
- Chicken Sandwich$9.04
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & mayo, served on french bread
- The Godfather$12.84
Italian beef, homemade meatballs, crumbled Italian sausage topped with red sauce & mozzarella, served on french bread
- Homemade Meatball$8.54
Homemade pan-fried meatballs smothered in our marinara
Desserts
Appetizers
- 6 Pieces Baked Clams$13.50
- 12 Pieces Baked Clams$24.75
- Fried Calamari$16.75
Marinara & lemon wedge
- Grilled Calamari$18.75
Marinara & lemon wedge
- Beer Nuggets Italian Nachos$10.54
Our take on nachos! Our pizza dough fried, smothered in marinara & topped with mozzarella
- 2 Pieces Cheesy Breadsticks$7.04
Stuffed with mozzarella, served with marinara
- 4 Pieces Cheesy Breadsticks$9.04
Stuffed with mozzarella, served with marinara
- 8 Pieces Cheesy Breadsticks$13.04
Stuffed with mozzarella, served with marinara
- Small Mozzarella Sticks$8.54
Served with marinara
- Large Mozzarella Sticks$13.04
Served with marinara
- Small Toasted Ravioli$8.54
Filled with ricotta, served with marinara
- Large Toasted Ravioli$13.04
Filled with ricotta, served with marinara
- Small Chicken Strips$9.54
- Large Chicken Strips$16.54
- Small French Fries$4.54
- Large French Fries$6.54
- Small French Fries with Cheese$5.54
- Large French Fries with Cheese$8.54
- Cup 16 Oz Housemade Minestrone Soup$6.04
- Bowl 32 Oz Housemade Minestrone Soup$8.04
- 2 Pieces Caprese Eggrolls$3.75
The deliciousness of mozzarella, fire-roasted tomatoes & basil wrapped in a wonton & fried
- 4 Pieces Caprese Eggrolls$6.95
The deliciousness of mozzarella, fire-roasted tomatoes & basil wrapped in a wonton & fried
Wings
- 5 Pieces Breaded Buffalo Wings$10.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 10 Pieces Breaded Buffalo Wings$17.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 15 Pieces Breaded Buffalo Wings$23.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 20 Pieces Breaded Buffalo Wings$28.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 50 Pieces Breaded Buffalo Wings$70.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 100 Pieces Breaded Buffalo Wings$130.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 5 Pieces Unbreaded Buffalo Wings$10.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 10 Pieces Unbreaded Buffalo Wings$17.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 15 Pieces Unbreaded Buffalo Wings$23.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 20 Pieces Unbreaded Buffalo Wings$28.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 50 Pieces Unbreaded Buffalo Wings$70.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
- 100 Pieces Unbreaded Buffalo Wings$130.54
Choice of sauce: mild, BBQ, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan, inferno & mango habanero
Salads
- Small Garden Salad$10.04
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, spinach, black olives, carrots, celery, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, & red onions
- Large Garden Salad$17.04
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, spinach, black olives, carrots, celery, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, & red onions
- Small Caesar Salad$10.04
Romaine lettuce, shaved asiago, red onions, black olives, croutons, & Caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$17.04
Romaine lettuce, shaved asiago, red onions, black olives, croutons, & Caesar dressing
- Small Chopped Salad$11.04
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, pepperoni, pasta, bacon, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, pepperoncini, bleu cheese, feta, & mozzarella
- Large Chopped Salad$18.04
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, pepperoni, pasta, bacon, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, pepperoncini, bleu cheese, feta, & mozzarella
Soups
Extras
TO/D Pizza
Gluten Free 12'
Panzerotti
Detroit Style 14"
Double Dough
Deep Dish
- Chicago Style Deep Dish 14"$25.59
Butter crust & lots of cheese topped with a sauce full of chunky tomatoes. A total gourmet pizza! Served uncut for delivery & takeout orders to preserve freshness & quality
- Chicago Style Deep Dish 16"$28.59
Butter crust & lots of cheese topped with a sauce full of chunky tomatoes. A total gourmet pizza! Served uncut for delivery & takeout orders to preserve freshness & quality
Stuffed
- Fabulous Stuffed Cheese 14"$24.09
Your choice of toppings between two layers of dough & topped with our homemade pizza sauce. Served uncut for delivery & takeout orders to preserve freshness & quality
- Fabulous Stuffed Cheese 16"$27.09
Your choice of toppings between two layers of dough & topped with our homemade pizza sauce. Served uncut for delivery & takeout orders to preserve freshness & quality
Bella Style
New York Style
Bella Nonna "Grandma Style" 16"
TO/D Specialty Pizza
Bella Quatro
- 12" Thin Bella Quatro$25.79
- 14" Thin Bella Quatro$28.79
- 16" Thin Bella Quatro$31.79
- 14" Detroit Bella Quatro$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Bella Quatro$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Bella Quatro$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Bella Quatro$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Bella Quatro$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Bella Quatro$33.79
- 16" NY Style Bella Quatro$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Bella Quatro$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Bella Quatro$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Bella Quatro$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Bella Quatro$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Bella Quatro$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Bella Quatro$29.29
Supreme
- 12" Thin Supreme$25.79
- 14" Thin Supreme$28.79
- 16" Thin Supreme$31.79
- 14" Detroit Supreme$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Supreme$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Supreme$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Supreme$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Supreme$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Supreme$33.79
- 16" NY Style Supreme$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Supreme$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Supreme$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Supreme$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Supreme$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Supreme$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Supreme$29.29
The Papa
- 12" Thin Papa$25.79
- 14" Thin Papa$28.79
- 16" Thin Papa$31.79
- 14" Detroit Papa$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Papa$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Papa$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Papa$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Papa$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Papa$33.79
- 16" NY Style Papa$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Papa$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Papa$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Papa$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Papa$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Papa$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Papa$29.29
Brother Pete
- 12" Thin Brother Pete$25.79
- 14" Thin Brother Pete$28.79
- 16" Thin Brother Pete$31.79
- 14" Detroit Brother Pete$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Bro Pete$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Bro Pete$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Bro Pete$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Bro Pete$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Bro Pete$33.79
- 16" NY Style Bro Pete$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Bro Pete$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Bro Pete$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Bro Pete$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Bro Pete$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Bro Pete$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Bro Pete$29.29
Brother Marc
- 12" Thin Brother Marc$25.79
- 14" Thin Brother Marc$28.79
- 16" Thin Brother Marc$31.79
- 14" Detroit Brother Marc$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Bro Marc$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Bro Marc$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Bro Marc$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Bro Marc$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Bro Marc$33.79
- 16" NY Style Bro Marc$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Bro Marc$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Bro Marc$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Bro Marc$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Bro Marc$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Bro Marc$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Bro Marc$29.29
The Luca
- 12" Thin Luca$25.79
- 14" Thin Luca$28.79
- 16" Thin Luca$31.79
- 14" Detroit Luca$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Luca$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Luca$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Luca$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Luca$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Luca$33.79
- 16" NY Style Luca$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Luca$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Luca$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Luca$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Luca$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Luca$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Luca$29.29
Uncle Vince
- 12" Thin Uncle Vince$25.79
- 14" Thin Uncle Vince$28.79
- 16" Thin Uncle Vince$31.79
- 14" Detroit Uncle Vince$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Uncle Vince$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Uncle Vince$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Uncle Vince$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Uncle Vince$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Uncle Vince$33.79
- 16" NY Style Uncle Vince$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Uncle Vince$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Uncle Vince$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Uncle Vince$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Uncle Vince$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Uncle Vince$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Uncle Vince$29.29
Ms. Piggy
- 12" Thin Ms. Piggy$25.79
- 14" Thin Ms. Piggy$28.79
- 16" Thin Ms. Piggy$31.79
- 14" Detroit Ms. Piggy$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Ms. Piggy$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Ms. Piggy$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Ms. Piggy$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Ms. Piggy$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Ms. Piggy$33.79
- 16" NY Style Ms. Piggy$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Ms. Piggy$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Ms. Piggy$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Ms. Piggy$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Ms. Piggy$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Ms. Piggy$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Ms. Piggy$29.29
Bianco
- 12" Thin Bianco$25.79
- 14" Thin Bianco$28.79
- 16" Thin Bianco$31.79
- 14" Detroit Bianco$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Bianco$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Bianco$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Bianco$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Bianco$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Bianco$33.79
- 16" NY Style Bianco$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Bianco$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Bianco$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Bianco$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Bianco$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Bianco$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Bianco$29.29
Little Brother
- 12" Thin Little Brother`$24.79
- 14" Thin Little Brother$27.79
- 16" Thin Little Brother$30.79
- 14" Detroit Little Brother$27.79
- 12" Bella Style Little Bro$24.79
- 14" Bella Style Little Bro$27.79
- 16" Bella Style Little Bro$30.79
- 14" Double Dough Little Bro$29.79
- 16" Double Dough Little Bro$32.79
- 16" NY Style Little Bro$30.79
- 14" Deep Dish Little Bro$33.79
- 16" Deep Dish Little Bro$37.79
- 14" Stuffed Little Bro$33.79
- 16" Stuffed Little Bro$37.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Little Bro$30.79
- 12" Gluten Free Little Bro$28.29
Spinach Classic
- 12" Thin Spinach Classic$25.79
- 14" Thin Spinach Classic$28.79
- 16" Thin Spinach Classic$31.79
- 14" Detroit Spinach Classic$28.79
- 12" Bella Style Spinach Classic$25.79
- 14" Bella Style Spinach Classic$28.79
- 16" Bella Style Spinach Classic$31.79
- 14" Double Dough Spinach Classic$30.79
- 16" Double Dough Spinach Classic$33.79
- 16" NY Style Spinach Classic$31.79
- 14" Deep Dish Spinach Classic$34.79
- 16" Deep Dish Spinach Classic$38.79
- 14" Stuffed Spinach Classic$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Spinach Classic$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Spinach Classic$31.79
- 12" Gluten Free Spinach Classic$29.29
Veggie Delight
- 12" Thin Veggie Delight$24.79
- 14" Thin Veggie Delight$27.79
- 16" Thin Veggie Delight$30.79
- 14" Detroit Veggie Delight$27.79
- 12" Bella Style Veggie Delight$24.79
- 14" Bella Style Veggie Delight$27.79
- 16" Bella Style Veggie Delight$30.79
- 14" Double Dough Veggie$29.79
- 16" Double Dough Veggie$32.79
- 16" NY Style Veggie$30.79
- 14" Deep Dish Veggie$33.79
- 16" Deep Dish Veggie$37.79
- 14" Stuffed Spinach Classic$34.79
- 16" Stuffed Spinach Classic$38.79
- 16" Bella Nonna Veggie$30.79
- 12" Gluten Free Veggie$28.29
Non-Alc
Non-Alc Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Diet$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Bottled still$7.00
- Bottled Sparkling$7.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Pineapple juice$4.00
- Coffee
- Espresso
- Decaf Coffee
- Decaf espresso
- Milk
- non dairy milk
- DBL Espresso
- Cappucinno
- Latte
- Cortado
- Phony Negroni NA$9.00
- Lyre Amalfi Spritz NA$7.00