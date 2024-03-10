Pizza by Robert | 440-899-9750 | Westlake
Salads
Subs & Apps
- Meatball Sub$9.99Out of stock
Homemade meatballs and marinara sauce with provolone cheese
- Turkey Sub$9.99
Slice turkey breast, lettuce, tomato with a Swiss/American blend cheese
- Italian Sub$9.99
Sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, and tomato, with a Swiss/American blend cheese
- Ham & Cheese Sub$9.99
Sliced ham, lettuce and tomato with a Swiss/American blend cheese
- Garlic Bread$3.99
Calzones or Stromboli
Chicken Wings
- 6 Chicken Wings$8.99
Choice of sauces include: hot, mild, teriyaki, barbeque, sweet & sour and Robbie-Lou
- 12 Chicken Wings$14.99
- 18 Chicken Wings$22.99
- 24 Chicken Wings$29.99
- 50 Chicken Wings$59.99
Specialty Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
- 9" 3 Cheese Pizza$9.99
Provolone, sharp Cheddar, and Monterey Jack, blended together with one item of your choice
- 9" House Special Pizza$9.99
Homemade meatball, mushroom, onion and sausage
- 9" Pepperoni-roni Pizza$9.99
Two layers of provolone cheese and two layers of pepperoni
- 9" Meat-a-roni Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage
- 9" Veggie Pizza$11.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, and tomato
- 9" Hawaiian Pizza$9.99
Ham, bacon, pineapple
- 9" Pesto Pizza$12.99
A blend of our regular pizza sauce and pesto sauce, 3 cheeses, sun-dried tomato, and shiitake mushroom
- 9" Chicken Club Pizza$13.99
Fresh chicken breast, bacon, red onion, smothered with provolone, sharp cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and sour cream
- 9" Taco Pizza$12.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato & three cheeses, with a side of salsa, lettuce & sour cream
- 9" Deluxe Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and sausage
- 9" Super Deluxe Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, ham, meatball, bacon, pineapple and anchovy. Extra cheese or chicken is extra
- 9" Seafood Pizza$13.99
Lobster cream sauce, shrimp, crabmeat, fresh spinach, and provolone cheese
- 9" Primavera Pizza$12.99
Chicken alfredo sauce, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and fresh mushroom
- 9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.99
Pizza sauce & BBQ sauce, breast of chicken, sliced red onion, three cheeses and cilantro
Medium Specialty Pizzas
- 12" 3 Cheese Pizza$13.99
Provolone, sharp Cheddar, and Monterey Jack, blended together with one item of your choice
- 12" House Special Pizza$13.99
Homemade meatball, mushroom, onion and sausage
- 12" Pepperoni-roni Pizza$13.99
Two layers of provolone cheese and two layers of pepperoni
- 12" Meat-a-roni Pizza$17.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage
- 12" Veggie Pizza$15.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, and tomato
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Ham, bacon, pineapple
- 12" Pesto Pizza$17.99
A blend of our regular pizza sauce and pesto sauce, 3 cheeses, sun-dried tomato, and shiitake mushroom
- 12" Chicken Club Pizza$18.99
Fresh chicken breast, bacon, red onion, smothered with provolone, sharp cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and sour cream
- 12" Taco Pizza$17.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato & three cheeses, with a side of salsa, lettuce & sour cream
- 12" Deluxe Pizza$17.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and sausage
- 12" Super Deluxe Pizza$20.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, ham, meatball, bacon, pineapple and anchovy. Extra cheese or chicken is extra
- 12" Seafood Pizza$18.99
Lobster cream sauce, shrimp, crabmeat, fresh spinach, and provolone cheese
- 12" Primavera Pizza$17.99
Chicken alfredo sauce, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and fresh mushroom
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.99
Pizza sauce & BBQ sauce, breast of chicken, sliced red onion, three cheeses and cilantro
Large Specialty Pizzas
- 15" 3 Cheese Pizza$20.99
Provolone, sharp Cheddar, and Monterey Jack, blended together with one item of your choice
- 15" Taco Pizza$24.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato & three cheeses, with a side of salsa, lettuce & sour cream
- 15" House Special Pizza$20.99
Homemade meatball, mushroom, onion and sausage
- 15" Pepperoni-roni Pizza$20.99
Two layers of provolone cheese and two layers of pepperoni
- 15" Meat-a-roni Pizza$24.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage
- 15" Veggie Pizza$22.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, and tomato
- 15" Hawaiian Pizza$20.99
Ham, bacon, pineapple
- 15" Pesto Pizza$24.99
A blend of our regular pizza sauce and pesto sauce, 3 cheeses, sun-dried tomato, and shiitake mushroom
- 15" Chicken Club Pizza$27.99
Fresh chicken breast, bacon, red onion, smothered with provolone, sharp cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and sour cream
- 15" Deluxe Pizza$24.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and sausage
- 15" Super Deluxe Pizza$29.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, ham, meatball, bacon, pineapple and anchovy. Extra cheese or chicken is extra
- 15" Seafood Pizza$29.99
Lobster cream sauce, shrimp, crabmeat, fresh spinach, and provolone cheese
- 15" Primavera Pizza$25.99
Chicken alfredo sauce, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and fresh mushroom
- 15" BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.99
Pizza sauce & BBQ sauce, breast of chicken, sliced red onion, three cheeses and cilantro
Half Sheet Specialty Pizzas
- Half Sheet 3 Cheese Pizza$24.99
Provolone, sharp Cheddar, and Monterey Jack, blended together with one item of your choice
- Half Sheet Taco Pizza$33.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato & three cheeses, with a side of salsa, lettuce & sour cream
- Half Sheet House Special Pizza$30.99
Homemade meatball, mushroom, onion and sausage
- Half Sheet Pepperoni-roni Pizza$27.99
Two layers of provolone cheese and two layers of pepperoni
- Half Sheet Meat-a-roni Pizza$33.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage
- Half Sheet Veggie Pizza$33.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, and tomato
- Half Sheet Hawaiian Pizza$27.99
Ham, bacon, pineapple
- Half Sheet Pesto Pizza$33.99
A blend of our regular pizza sauce and pesto sauce, 3 cheeses, sun-dried tomato, and shiitake mushroom
- Half Sheet Chicken Club Pizza$36.99
Fresh chicken breast, bacon, red onion, smothered with provolone, sharp cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and sour cream
- Half Sheet Deluxe Pizza$33.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and sausage
- Super Deluxe - Half Sheet Pizza$59.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, ham, meatball, bacon, pineapple and anchovy. Extra cheese or chicken is extra
- Half Sheet Seafood Pizza$36.99
Lobster cream sauce, shrimp, crabmeat, fresh spinach, and provolone cheese
- Half Sheet Primavera Pizza$34.99
Chicken alfredo sauce, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and fresh mushroom
- Half Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza$33.99
Pizza sauce & BBQ sauce, breast of chicken, sliced red onion, three cheeses and cilantro