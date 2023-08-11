Apps

Cheeza Bread

$10.45

Pan baked sliced mozzarella cheese bread, marinara

Strings

$8.95

Fried onion strings, Maison and ketchup dipping sauces

Wings - House

$13.95

Wings - BBQ

$13.95

Wings - Spicy

$13.95

Wings - Parm

$13.95

Za Boudin Bites

$8.95

Boudin stuffed pizza bite, Pepper Jelly dipping sauce

Meatball Toast

$11.95

Homemade meatballs, mozzarella on toast planks

Flat Fries

$4.95

Parm Fries

$7.95

Parmesan crusted flat fries

Pizza Fries

$9.95

Flat fries, mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni

Salads

Byronz Chop

$11.45

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, artichoke heart, chickpea, avocado, rice sticks, maison dressing served tossed

Easy Caprese

$11.45

Spinach, mozzarella, tomato,avocado, balsamic dressing

Peachy Greens

$10.45

Spinach, peach, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

The Caesar

$7.95

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

The Sensation

$7.95

Romaine, grated Parmesan, Sensation dressing

Petite Caesar

$4.25

Petite Sensation

$4.25

Sandwiches

Miss Piglette

$11.95

Ham, cheddar, maison on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries

It's Not Me It's Au Jus

$13.95

Roast, mozzarella, au jus on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries

Pick a Pepper Pork

$11.95

Pulled pork, Pickappa BBQ Sauce, cream cheese on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries

Brie Bird

$13.95

Fried chicken, Brie, spinach, tomato, balsamic dressing on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries

Meatballer

$12.95

Meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries

Burgers

The Classic Single PB

$10.95

Beef burger patty, cheddar, romaine, tomato, mayonnaise on brioche bun with flat fries

The Classic Double PB

$13.95

Two patties stacked, cheddar, romaine, tomato, mayonnaise on brioche bun with flat fries

Burger Squared

$14.95

Two patties stacked, cheddar, bacon, tomato on square pizza dough bun with flat fries

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.95

Meatballs, red sauce, Parmesan, spaghetti

Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken

$13.95

Chicken, alfredo, fettuccine

Fettuccine Alfredo Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp, alfredo, fettuccine

Veggie Brie Fettuccine

$15.95

Spinach, mushroom, tomato, brie cream sauce, Parmesan, basil, fettuccine

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.95

Pizza Classic

Cheese Louise 10

$10.00

Mozzarella, red sauce

Cheese Louise 14

$15.00

Mozzarella, red sauce

Pepperoni 10

$12.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce

Pepperoni 14

$18.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce

Butcher 10

$15.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, mozzarella, red sauce

Butcher 14

$23.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, mozzarella, red sauce

Veggie 10

$14.00

Mushroom, onion, olice, bell pepper, mozzarella, red sauce

Veggie 14

$22.00

Mushroom, onion, olice, bell pepper, mozzarella, red sauce

Margarite 10

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, red sauce

Margarite 14

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, red sauce

By-oudin 10

$15.00

Boudin, mozzarella, Pepper Jelly, bacon, onion, red sauce

By-oudin 14

$23.00

Boudin, mozzarella, Pepper Jelly, bacon, onion, red sauce

Muffuletta 10

$14.00

Ham, salami, mozzarella, olive mix, sesame seeds, green onion, red sauce

Muffuletta 14

$22.00

Ham, salami, mozzarella, olive mix, sesame seeds, green onion, red sauce

Nola BBQ Shrimp 10

$16.00

New Orleans style BBQ shrimp, mozzarella, bacon, green onion

NOLA BBQ Shrimp 14

$27.00

New Orleans style BBQ shrimp, mozzarella, bacon, green onion

Tailspin 10

$16.00

Shrimp, spinach, artichoke heart, tomato, mozzarella, pesto

Tailspin 14

$27.00

Shrimp, spinach, artichoke heart, tomato, mozzarella, pesto

BYO Base 10

$10.00

BYO Base 14

$15.00

Pizza Square

Cheese Square

$12.00

Mozzarella, red sauce

Pepperoni Square

$14.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce

Butcher Square

$16.00

Pepperoni, ground beef ,ham, bacon, mozzarella, red sauce

Pesto Square

$16.00

Chicken, mozzarella, tomato, pesto

Bolo Square

$16.00

Beef bolognese,mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan

Flambee

Brie

$11.95

Brie, fig sauce, onion, mozzarella

Biquette

$11.95

Bacon, onion, goat cheese, honey, creme fraiche

Champignon

$12.95

Mushroom, bacon, onion, goat cheese, creme fraiche

Honey Poulette

$12.95

Crispy fried chicken, mozzarella, tomato, onion, creme fraiche topped with romaine and maison dressing

Specialty Pizzas

Pizza Picnic Pork 10 in

$15.00

Pizza Picnic Pork 14 in

$23.00

Pizza Spicy Chicken 10 in

$15.00

Pizza Spicy Chicken 14 in

$23.00

Pizza Chopt Salad 10 in

$14.00

Pizza Chopt Salad 14 in

$22.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake Parfait

$5.95

Bread Pudding Parfait

$5.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.95

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00