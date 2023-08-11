Pizza Byronz
Apps
Cheeza Bread
Pan baked sliced mozzarella cheese bread, marinara
Strings
Fried onion strings, Maison and ketchup dipping sauces
Wings - House
Wings - BBQ
Wings - Spicy
Wings - Parm
Za Boudin Bites
Boudin stuffed pizza bite, Pepper Jelly dipping sauce
Meatball Toast
Homemade meatballs, mozzarella on toast planks
Flat Fries
Parm Fries
Parmesan crusted flat fries
Pizza Fries
Flat fries, mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni
Salads
Byronz Chop
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, artichoke heart, chickpea, avocado, rice sticks, maison dressing served tossed
Easy Caprese
Spinach, mozzarella, tomato,avocado, balsamic dressing
Peachy Greens
Spinach, peach, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
The Caesar
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
The Sensation
Romaine, grated Parmesan, Sensation dressing
Petite Caesar
Petite Sensation
Sandwiches
Miss Piglette
Ham, cheddar, maison on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries
It's Not Me It's Au Jus
Roast, mozzarella, au jus on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries
Pick a Pepper Pork
Pulled pork, Pickappa BBQ Sauce, cream cheese on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries
Brie Bird
Fried chicken, Brie, spinach, tomato, balsamic dressing on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries
Meatballer
Meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella on ciabatta dressing served with flat fries
Burgers
The Classic Single PB
Beef burger patty, cheddar, romaine, tomato, mayonnaise on brioche bun with flat fries
The Classic Double PB
Two patties stacked, cheddar, romaine, tomato, mayonnaise on brioche bun with flat fries
Burger Squared
Two patties stacked, cheddar, bacon, tomato on square pizza dough bun with flat fries
Pasta
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Meatballs, red sauce, Parmesan, spaghetti
Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken
Chicken, alfredo, fettuccine
Fettuccine Alfredo Shrimp
Shrimp, alfredo, fettuccine
Veggie Brie Fettuccine
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, brie cream sauce, Parmesan, basil, fettuccine
Fettuccine Alfredo
Pizza Classic
Cheese Louise 10
Mozzarella, red sauce
Cheese Louise 14
Mozzarella, red sauce
Pepperoni 10
Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce
Pepperoni 14
Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce
Butcher 10
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, mozzarella, red sauce
Butcher 14
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, mozzarella, red sauce
Veggie 10
Mushroom, onion, olice, bell pepper, mozzarella, red sauce
Veggie 14
Mushroom, onion, olice, bell pepper, mozzarella, red sauce
Margarite 10
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, red sauce
Margarite 14
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, red sauce
By-oudin 10
Boudin, mozzarella, Pepper Jelly, bacon, onion, red sauce
By-oudin 14
Boudin, mozzarella, Pepper Jelly, bacon, onion, red sauce
Muffuletta 10
Ham, salami, mozzarella, olive mix, sesame seeds, green onion, red sauce
Muffuletta 14
Ham, salami, mozzarella, olive mix, sesame seeds, green onion, red sauce
Nola BBQ Shrimp 10
New Orleans style BBQ shrimp, mozzarella, bacon, green onion
NOLA BBQ Shrimp 14
New Orleans style BBQ shrimp, mozzarella, bacon, green onion
Tailspin 10
Shrimp, spinach, artichoke heart, tomato, mozzarella, pesto
Tailspin 14
Shrimp, spinach, artichoke heart, tomato, mozzarella, pesto