Pizza Cucina (Farmingdale) 107 Northwest Drive
FOOD
PIZZA
- Large Neapolitan Pie$18.95
- Large Margarita pie$27.00
- Large Alla Vodka
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka$22.00
- Large Baked Ziti
Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese$27.00
- Large BBQ Chicken
Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese$27.00
- Large Buffalo Chicken (Hot)
Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken$27.00
- Large Chicken Caesar
Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing$27.00
- Large Chicken Marsala
Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms$27.00
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing$27.00
- Large Crispina$27.00
- Large Grandma$22.00
- Large Meat Lovers
Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese$27.00
- Large Philly Cheesesteak
Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.$27.00
- Large Pomodoro
Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil$27.00
- Large Primavera
Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers$27.00
- Large Super Deluxe$27.00
- Large White
Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese$27.00
- Large Balsamic Chicken & Tomato
Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato$27.00
- Large Grandma Eggplant$27.00
- Large Chic Parm Pie$27.00
- Large Spinach Art Pizza$27.00
- Small Neapolitan Pie$13.00
- Small Margarita Pie$16.95
- Small Alla Vodka
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka$15.00
- Small Baked Ziti
Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese$16.95
- Small BBQ Chicken
Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese$16.95
- Small Buffalo Chicken (Hot)
Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken$16.95
- Small Chicken Caesar
Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing$16.95
- Small Chicken Marsala
Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms$16.95
- Small Chicken Ranch
Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing$16.95
- Small Crispina$16.95
- Small Grandma$15.00
- Small Meat Lovers
Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese$16.95
- Small Philly Cheesesteak
Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.$16.95
- Small Pomodoro
Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil$16.95
- Small Primavera
Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers$16.95
- Small Super Deluxe$16.95
- Small White
Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese$16.95
- Small Grandma Eggplant$16.95
- Small Chicken Parm Pie$16.95
- Small Spinach Artichoke$16.95
- Sicilian Neapolitan Pie$21.50
- Sicilian Margarita$29.00
- Sicilian Alla Vodka
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka$28.00
- Sicilian Baked Ziti
Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese$29.00
- Sicilian BBQ Chicken
Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese$29.00
- Sicilian Buffalo Chicken (Hot)
Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken$29.00
- Sicilian Chicken Caesar
Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing$29.00
- Sicilian Chicken Marsala
Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms$29.00
- Sicilian Chicken Ranch
Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing$29.00
- Sicilian Crispina
Sicilian pie topped w/ fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & tomato$29.00
- Sicilian Grandma$28.00
- Sicilian Meat Lovers
Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese$29.00
- Sicilian Philly Cheesesteak
Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.$29.00
- Sicilian Pomodoro
Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil$29.00
- Sicilian Primavera
Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers$29.00
- Sicilian Super Deluxe$29.00
- Sicilian White
Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese$29.00
- Sicilian Balsamic Chicken & Tomato
Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato$29.00
- Sicilian Grandma Eggplant$29.00
- Sicilian Chicken Parm$29.00
- Sicilian Spinach Artichoke$29.00
- Neapolitan Cauliflower Pizza$14.00
- Margarita Cauliflower Pizza$17.95
- Alla Vodka Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka$17.95
- Baked Ziti Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese$17.95
- BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese$17.95
- Buffalo Chicken (Hot) Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken$17.95
- Chicken Caesar Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing$17.95
- Chicken Marsala Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms$17.95
- Chicken Ranch Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing$17.95
- Cauliflower Crispina
- Grandma Cauliflower Pizza$16.00
- Meat Lovers Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese$17.95
- Philly Cheesesteak Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.$17.95
- Pomodoro Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil$17.95
- Primavera Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers$17.95
- Super Deluxe Cauliflower Pizza$17.95
- White Cauliflower Pizza
Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese$17.95
- Balsamic Chicken & Tomato Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato$17.95
- spinach artichoke Cauliflower Pizza$17.95
- Grandma Eggplant Cauliflower Pizza$17.95
- Chicken Parm Pie Cauliflower Pizza$17.95
- 12" Neapolitan Gluten Free$14.00
- Gluten Free Margherita$17.95
- Alla Vodka Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka$17.95
- Baked Ziti Gluten Free