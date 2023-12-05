D’Light Restaurants
Full Menu
Breakfasts
- Fried Eggs$8.50
Two eggs, served with toast (regular or wheat), butter and jelly
- Omelette$10.50
Three eggs and three meats or veggie ingredients with toast, butter and jelly
- Scrambled Eggs$10.50
Three eggs and three meats or veggie ingredients with toast, butter and jelly
- Breakfast Wrap$11.00
Three eggs + three ingredients & mozzarella cheese
Acai & Natural Smoothies
- Acai Bowl$12.00
Organic Brazilian acai base, berries, & banana; topped with keto-vegan granola, coconut flakes, strawberries, blueberries & banana, and peanut butter (additional)
- Up to Three Fruits Smoothies$8.00
Chose three fruits with filtered water and brown sugar.Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, coconut water oat milk, honey, whey protein, or peanut butter are additional
- Natural Orange Juice 16 Oz$9.00
16 oz of 100% Natural Orange Juice
- Natural Orange & Carrot Juice 16 Oz$9.00
16 oz of 100% Natural Orange and Carrot juice.
Premium Smoothies
- Tropical Carrot Smoothie$9.25
Carrot, orange, mango, ginger
- Purple Power$9.25
Beet, strawberry and banana
- D'Light Detox Smoothie$9.25
Spinach, banana, matcha, kale, celery, green apples, and orange juice
- Energetic Smoothie$10.25
100% whey protein powder, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs, and oats with Greek yogurt almond milk or coconut water
- Pineapple Detox$10.25
Pineapple, apple, carrots & celery
- Carrot Deep Cleanser$10.25
Carrots, apple, beet, celery & kale leaves
Soups
Homemade Burger D'Light
Desserts
Salads
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Spring mix, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
- House Salad$9.50
Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, olives, sliced cucumber, shredded carrot & cilantro dressing
- Chicken Salad$12.00
Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, olives, cilantro dressing, with or without mayo & chopped grill chicken breast (4 oz)
- Greek Salad$12.50
Spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, green & black olives & Greek dressing on the side (not homemade)
Wraps
Build Your Own Hibachi
Pasta
- Spaghetti Marinara Sauce$13.00
Half a Pound of spaghetti with marinara sauce. Served with three Garlic Rolls
- Meaty Spaghetti Bolognesa (Meat Sauce)$15.00
Half a Pound of spaghetti with meat sauce sauce. Served with three Garlic Rolls
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.00
Homemade meatballs served with marinara sauce and three Garlic Rolls.
- Beef Baked Lasagna$15.00
Three layers of ground beef, ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, gratinated with mozzarella. Served with three Garlic Rolls
- Chicken Baked Lasagna$15.00
Three layers of ground chicken, ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, gratinated with mozzarella
- Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti$18.00
Homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and mushrooms. Served with three Garlic Rolls
- Spaghetti Carbonara$18.00
Bacon, lite onions & Alfredo sauce. Served with three Garlic Rolls
- Shrimp Alfredo Spaghetti$19.00
Shrimp, mushrooms, lite onions & Alfredo sauce. Served with three Garlic Rolls
Subs
- Ham and Cheese$10.00
Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, pickles, ham, provolone & mozzarella cheese. Served on homemade bread
- Hot Chicken Sub$10.00
Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, pickles, chicken breast & mozzarella cheese. Served on homemade bread
- Italian Sub$10.00
Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, pickles, ham, salami, provolone & mozzarella cheese. Served on homemade bread
- Chicken Parmigiano Sub$10.00
Chicken breaded patty, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served on homemade bread
- Meatball Sub$11.00
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served on homemade bread
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Beef sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served on homemade bread
Beverages
Coffee
Finger Food
- Small Baked Fries$2.25
Always baked, never fried
- Large - 3/4 Lb Baked Fries$4.00
Always baked, never fried
- Small Sweet Potato$3.25
- Large - 3/4 Lb Sweet Potato$5.00
- Cheesesticks$12.00
10 pieces. Pizza dough, garlic sauce & mozzarella cheese
- 6 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
- 12 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
- 6 Pieces Garlic Rolls$4.00
Topped with garlic sauce
- 12 Pieces Garlic Rolls$7.00
Topped with garlic sauce
- 6 Pieces Baked Chicken Wings$9.50
Jumbo baked wings, tossed in a savory blend of fine herbs & spices. Choose plain, BBQ, buffalo sauce, honey mustard, blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side
- 12 Pieces Baked Chicken Wings$14.50
Jumbo baked wings, tossed in a savory blend of fine herbs & spices. Choose plain, BBQ, buffalo sauce, honey mustard, blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side
- 24 Pieces Baked Chicken Wings$26.00
Jumbo baked wings, tossed in a savory blend of fine herbs & spices. Choose plain, BBQ, buffalo sauce, honey mustard, blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side
- Calzone$14.00
Mozzarella, ricotta and two toppings, served with marinara sauce on the side
- Stromboli$14.00
Mozzarella cheese & three toppings, served with marinara sauce on the side
Add ons
Pizza Menu
8" Personal Pizza
- 8" Cheese$5.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- 8" Margherita$6.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
- 8" White Pizza$7.00
No sauce, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
- 8" Napolitana$7.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato & fresh basil
- 8" Hawaiana$8.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, & pineapple
- 8" Vegetarian$9.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, & black olives
- 8" Four Cheese$9.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, & Parmesan
- 8" Mediterranean$9.00
No pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and raw arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives with special balsamic vinaigrette
- 8" Four Meat$10.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and ground beef
- 8" Chicken Alfredo$11.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken & mushrooms
- 8" Philly Steak Pizza$11.00
Beef sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
12" Pizzas
- 12" Cheese$14.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- 12" Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
- 12" White Pizza$16.00
No sauce, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
- 12" Napolitana$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato & fresh basil
- 12" Hawaiana$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, & pineapple
- 12" Vegetarian$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, & black olives
- 12" Four Cheese$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, & Parmesan
- 12" Mediterranean$18.00
No pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and raw arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives with special balsamic vinaigrette
- 12" Four Meat$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and ground beef
- 12" Chicken Alfredo$20.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken & mushrooms
- 12" Philly Steak Pizza$20.00
Beef sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
- 12" Gluten Free Pizza$17.00
Homemade dough, fermented in a process free of chemicals or preservatives, releasing natural probiotics that help keep us healthy special for diabetic persons or intolerant to gluten or digestive problems. Free of sugar, all and yeast
14" Pizzas
- 14" Cheese$16.50
Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- 14" Margherita$17.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
- 14" White Pizza$18.50
No sauce, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
- 14" Napolitana$18.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato & fresh basil
- 14" Hawaiana$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, & pineapple
- 14" Vegetarian$20.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, & black olives
- 14" Four Cheese$20.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, & Parmesan
- 14" Mediterranean$20.50
No pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and raw, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives with special balsamic vinaigrette
- 14" Four Meat$21.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and ground beef
- 14" Chicken Alfredo$22.50
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken & mushrooms
- 14" Philly Steak Pizza$22.50
Beef sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
18" Pizzas
- 18" Cheese$18.50
Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- 18" Margherita$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
- 18" White Pizza$20.50
No sauce, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
- 18" Napolitana$20.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato & fresh basil
- 18" Hawaiana$21.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, & pineapple
- 18" Vegetarian$22.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, & black olives
- 18" Four Cheese$22.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, & Parmesan
- 18" Mediterranean$22.50
No pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and raw, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives with special balsamic vinaigrette
- 18" Four Meat$23.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and ground beef
- 18" Chicken Alfredo$24.50
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken & mushrooms
- 18" Philly Steak Pizza$24.50
Beef sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese