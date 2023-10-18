Pizza Gourmet 599 East Boston Post Road
Main Menu
Weekly Specials
Avocado, Apples, Chickpeas, Olives, Tomato, Pecans and Mixed Greens. Honey Dijon dressing.
Pancetta, Mozzarella, Fontina, Pecorino, Bread Crumbs. Served with side of Marinara. 3 Pcs Per Order
Baked Rigatoni smothered in crumbled sausage, Marinara, Ricotta and Mozzarella.
Corkscrew Pasta and Shrimp in a Basil Pesto sauce with Sun-dried Tomatoes.
Gemelli Pasta, San Marzano Tomatoes, Capers, Garlic, Red Pepper, White Wine, Basil.
Sautéed in Pomodoro with Potatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Capers. Served with choice of side.
Seared Veal Chop Topped with a Gorgonzola Cognac Reduction. Served with Baked Potato w/Sour Cream and Sautéed Spinach.
Sautéed Chicken chunks and Italian Sausage with Sliced Potatoes and Onions in a Balsamic Brown Sauce Reduction. Served with choice of side.
Yellow cake layered with fresh cannoli cream, covered in buttercream and chocolate chips.
A creamy Pistachio Cheesecake topped with a light pistachio mousse and sprinkled with chopped pistachios on a cookie crumb base.
Double Espresso with two scoops of vanilla. Ice cream
Appetizers
Mussels on Half Shell, Seasoned with Herbs & Breadcrumbs, Broiled in White Wine & Butter.
Scrambled Egg Frittata with Potatoes, Peppers, and Sausage
Whole clams on half shell topped with seasoned breadcrumbs sauteed with white wine
A combination of Clam & Shrimp Oreganta, and Eggplant Rollatini.
Breaded, flash fried, served with side of Marinara
7 pieces served with side of Marinara
Our famous Fresh made per order white meat tenders served with side honey mustard
10 piece lightly battered and fried. Served Plain or with Choice of Sauce.
Fried Calamari Tossed in a Marinara Sauce with hot Cherry Peppers.
Chopped tomato, onion, basil, parsley, oregano, parmesan, Evoo on toasted bread
Tossed in Seasoned Flour, Flash Fried, Served with side of Marinara.
Aborio Rice, stuffed w/chopped meat & cheese with tomato sauce, breaded and fried.
5 pieces per order, Tossed in our Garlic and Parmesan and Parsley mixture.
Italian Bread, Seasoned with a Melody of Spices, Fresh Garlic, Butter, and Olive Oil,
Soups
Traditional Italian soup with beans, pasta, celery, carrots, tomato in broth.
Mixed vegetable soup with pasta
Mixed vegetable soup with pasta & chicken
Egg drop and Spinach in chicken broth.
Egg drop and Spinach soup in chicken broth with cheese tortellini.
Lentils, potato, celery, carrot, onion, garlic & pasta in broth with touch of tomato.
Chickpeas, pasta, garlic, onions in chicken broth with a touch of tomato.
Sweet green peas, pasta, garlic & onions in chicken broth with tomato.
Chicken, celery, carrots, onions, and pasta in chicken broth.
Cheese tortelini in chicken broth.
Escarole & Cannellini beans sautéed in garlic & oil with chicken broth.
Salads
Romaine lettuce with Cesar dressing, croutons & parmesan.
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, provolone, ham, Genoa salami
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Black Olives, Shredded Carrots.
Tri-color lettuce, Romaine lettuce, apples,walnuts, cranberries & mandarin orange ginger dressing
Tri-color lettuce, romaine, tomato, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, black olives, and bacon. Italian dressing mixed in.
Crisp Romaine, tri-color lettuce, fennel, spiced special olives, mixed with red vinegar & extra virgin olive oil
Spinach, Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes & Gorgonzola cheese. Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side
Roma Tomatoes, Red onion, Chopped fresh Basil, Spices, EVOO.
Crisp Tri-color salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes, roasted peppers & olives. Balsamic Dressing on the side
Arugula, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Tossed in our House Vinaigrette.
Side Dishes
Side of Ziti in Tomato Sauce
Side of Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce
1 per order
Spinach Sautéed in Garlic and Oil.
2 Per Order, Served in Tomato Sauce
Wedges
Breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with Vodka sauce and Melted Mozzarella on a toasted hero.
Sautéed Sausage and Peppers in Light Tomato Sauce.
Meatballs in tomato sauce with mozzerlla on toasted hero
Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella.
Breaded Eggplant Layered with Marinara and Mozzarella on Toasted Wedge.
Veal Cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzerlla on toasted wedge
Breaded shrimp, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on toasted wedge.
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinegar and EVOO.
Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken with Lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo & Mozzarella.
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Melted Mozzarella.
Sweet Italian Sausage, Sauteed broccoli Rabe, melted mozzarella on toasted hero.
Grilled Shredded ribeye with American cheese on toasted hero.
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Provolone, Mozzarella, Red roasted peppers, Balsamic, EVOO
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella.
Burgers
Pastas
Layers of Ribbon Pasta with Meat sauce, Ricotta, and Mozzarella.
Rigatoni Pasta mixed Marinara and Mozzarella then oven baked to perfection.
Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, Chunks of Eggplant, oven baked to perfection.
Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, oven baked to perfection.
Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Meat Sauce, then baked to perfection.
Cheese Ravioli in Our SignatureTomato Sauce.
Choice Of Pasta in our Signature Tomato Sauce.
Choice of Pasta in our Basil and Pomodoro Marinara Sauce.
Choice of Pasta Sautéed in Garlic and Oil.
Choice of Pasta Sautéed with Broccoli in Garlic and Oil.
Choice of Pasta Sautéed with Broccoli Rabe Garlic and oil.
Choice of Pasta in our Meat Sauce consisting of chopped Beef, Celery, Carrots in Tomato sauce.
Choice of Pasta, with our Beef Meatballs in Tomato Sauce.
Gourmet Pastas
Whole Clams Sautéed in Either a White or Red Sauce over Linguini.
Served with cream sauce
Sauteed oinions, prosciutto & vodka in a cream sauce
Rigatoni tossed with Sautéed Chunks of Eggplant with peas & onions in a marinara sauce.
Traditionally prepared with Crispy Pancetta, Egg-Yolks, and Parmesan Cheese.
Mixed Vegetables Sautéed in Garlic and Oil Tossed with Spaghetti.
Spaghetti Tossed with Sautéed Onions, Black Olives & Capers, in a Light Marinara Sauce.
Calamari in Spicy Marinara Sauce Tossed with Spaghetti.
Calamri in Marinara tossed with spaghetti
Spaghetti sauteed with Broccilirabe in Garlic and oil.
Penne with Chicken & Broccoli Sautéed in garlic and oil.
Penne, Spinach and Shrimp sauteed in Garlic and oil
Bowtie Shaped Pasta with Sweet Sausage and Broccoli Rabe in Garlic and Oil.
Strands of Zucchini and Squash Sautéed with Fresh Herbs in Garlic and Oil with Shrimp.
Gourmet Entrees
Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Basil, in EVO and Spices.
Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Romaine & Basil, in EVO and Spices.
Grilled or fried Veal Scallopini, Topped with Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Basil, in EVO and Spices.
Grilled Chicken over Mixed Vegetables.
Grilled Chicken over escarole and beans sautéed in garlic & oil.
Grill chicken over Broccoli Rabe sautéed in garlic and oil.
Grilled Seasoned Salmon over Broccoli-Rabe sautéed in garlic & oil.
Grilled Calamari over Broccoli Rabe sautéed in Garlic & oil.
Grilled Hot or Sweet Italian Sausage over Sautéed Broccoli-Rabe in Garlic & Oil.
Entrees
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella.
Chicken Cutlet Battered in flour & eggs, Sautéed in a Lemon, Butter, & White Wine Sauce.
Chicken Cutlet Sautéed with Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce.
Chicken Cutlet Sautéed in a Lemon Sauce with Capers & Roasted Red Peppers.
Chicken Cutlet layered with Prosciutto, Eggplant & mozzarella Sautéed in Light Tomato and Wine Reduction.
Chicken Chunks Sautéed with Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Sweet Vinegar Peppers & Hot Cherry Peppers in a White Wine and Lemon Reduction.
Chicken Chunks Sautéed with Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms in a Marinara Sauce.
Breaded Veal Cutlet In Marinara Sauce Topped with Melted Mozzarella.
Veal Cutlet Battered in flour & eggs, Sautéed in a Lemon, Butter, & White Wine Sauce.
Veal Cutlet sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala Wine sauce.
Veal Scallopini Layered with Prosciutto and Spinach, Sautéed in a Brown Sauce, Topped with a Sliced Poached Egg.
Italian Sausage Sautéed with Bell Peppers and Onions in Light Tomato Sauce.
Layers of Breaded Eggplant in Marinara Sauce with Melted Mozzarella.
Breaded Slices of Eggplant Rolled with Ricotta & Spices in Marinara sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
Italian Seasoned Shrimp, Sautéed in a White Wine, Butter, and Garlic sauce.
Shrimp Battered in Flour & Eggs, Sautéed in a Lemon, Butter, & White Wine Sauce.
Breaded Shrimp in Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzarella.
Filet Of Sole Seasoned with Fresh Garlic, Herbs and Bread Crumbs, Broiled.
Rustic Seafood Stew Consisting of Filet of Sole, Mussels, Clams, Calamari and Shrimp in a Seafood Stock with Marinara. Served with a Choice of Side.
Trio of Breaded Chicken, Eggplant and Shrimp in Our Signature Tomato Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella.
Slices/Calzones/Rolls
Stuffed with eggplant, mozzerlla, provolone, american cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami,
5 pieces per order, Tossed in our Garlic and Parmesan and Parsley mixture.
Large Pie, house salad and order of garlic rolls.
Desserts
Pizza Menu
Create Your Own Pie
Gourmet Pizzas
Chunks of chicken, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and marinara sauce
Chunks of chicken, mushrooms & marsala sauce
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham
Shredded Mozzarella with Seasoned Ricotta.
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh garlic, basil, and seasoning
Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic.
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Black Olives, Shredded Carrots, Tossed with Italian Vinaigrette.
Pesto, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes
Eggplant, peppers, sautéed onions, mushrooms, olives, and broccoli
Ricotta, truffle oil, and pistachio
Extra thin, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Rustic Pizza with Plum tomatoes, Special Olive & Zucchini Mixture, Romaine lettuce And Spices. Please Order Two Hours in Advance.