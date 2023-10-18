Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00

7 pieces served with side of Marinara

Chicken Alla Vodka Wedge
$13.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with Vodka sauce and Melted Mozzarella on a toasted hero.

Veal Parm Wedge
$13.00

Veal Cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzerlla on toasted wedge

Main Menu

Weekly Specials

Mediterranaean Fall Salad
$12.00

Avocado, Apples, Chickpeas, Olives, Tomato, Pecans and Mixed Greens. Honey Dijon dressing.

Spaghetti Carbonara Balls
$14.00

Pancetta, Mozzarella, Fontina, Pecorino, Bread Crumbs. Served with side of Marinara. 3 Pcs Per Order

Pasta Al Forno Con Salsiccia
$22.00

Baked Rigatoni smothered in crumbled sausage, Marinara, Ricotta and Mozzarella.

Fusilli Pesto W/Shrimp
$26.00

Corkscrew Pasta and Shrimp in a Basil Pesto sauce with Sun-dried Tomatoes.

Sicilian Style Pasta with Swordfish in Pomodoro
$28.00

Gemelli Pasta, San Marzano Tomatoes, Capers, Garlic, Red Pepper, White Wine, Basil.

Tripe Livornese
$26.00

Sautéed in Pomodoro with Potatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Capers. Served with choice of side.

Veal Chop Gorgonzola
$30.00

Seared Veal Chop Topped with a Gorgonzola Cognac Reduction. Served with Baked Potato w/Sour Cream and Sautéed Spinach.

Country Chicken
$26.00

Sautéed Chicken chunks and Italian Sausage with Sliced Potatoes and Onions in a Balsamic Brown Sauce Reduction. Served with choice of side.

Cannoli Cake
$10.00

Yellow cake layered with fresh cannoli cream, covered in buttercream and chocolate chips.

Pistachio Cheesecake
$10.00

A creamy Pistachio Cheesecake topped with a light pistachio mousse and sprinkled with chopped pistachios on a cookie crumb base.

Affogato
$8.00

Double Espresso with two scoops of vanilla. Ice cream

Spumoni Truffle
$8.00

Appetizers

Mussels Oreganata
$12.00

Mussels on Half Shell, Seasoned with Herbs & Breadcrumbs, Broiled in White Wine & Butter.

Egg Frittata
$11.00

Scrambled Egg Frittata with Potatoes, Peppers, and Sausage

Baked Clams Oreganata
$12.00

Whole clams on half shell topped with seasoned breadcrumbs sauteed with white wine

Hot Antipasto
$18.00

A combination of Clam & Shrimp Oreganta, and Eggplant Rollatini.

Zucchini Sticks
$10.00

Breaded, flash fried, served with side of Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00

7 pieces served with side of Marinara

Chicken Fingers
$11.00

Our famous Fresh made per order white meat tenders served with side honey mustard

Buffalo Wings
$10.00

10 piece lightly battered and fried. Served Plain or with Choice of Sauce.

French Fries
$5.00
Fried Calamari Siciliano
$16.00

Fried Calamari Tossed in a Marinara Sauce with hot Cherry Peppers.

Bruschetta
$12.00

Chopped tomato, onion, basil, parsley, oregano, parmesan, Evoo on toasted bread

Fried Calamari
$14.00

Tossed in Seasoned Flour, Flash Fried, Served with side of Marinara.

Riceball
$5.00

Aborio Rice, stuffed w/chopped meat & cheese with tomato sauce, breaded and fried.

Garlic Rolls
$4.00

5 pieces per order, Tossed in our Garlic and Parmesan and Parsley mixture.

Garlic Bread
$5.00

Italian Bread, Seasoned with a Melody of Spices, Fresh Garlic, Butter, and Olive Oil,

Potato Croquette
$3.00

Soups

Pasta Fagioli
$7.50

Traditional Italian soup with beans, pasta, celery, carrots, tomato in broth.

Minestrone
$7.50

Mixed vegetable soup with pasta

Minestrone with Chicken
$8.50

Mixed vegetable soup with pasta & chicken

Stracciatella
$7.50

Egg drop and Spinach in chicken broth.

Stracciatella with Tortellini
$8.50

Egg drop and Spinach soup in chicken broth with cheese tortellini.

Lentil
$7.50

Lentils, potato, celery, carrot, onion, garlic & pasta in broth with touch of tomato.

Chickpea & Pasta
$7.50

Chickpeas, pasta, garlic, onions in chicken broth with a touch of tomato.

Pasta & Peas
$7.50

Sweet green peas, pasta, garlic & onions in chicken broth with tomato.

Chicken Noodle
$7.50

Chicken, celery, carrots, onions, and pasta in chicken broth.

Tortellini
$7.50

Cheese tortelini in chicken broth.

Escarole & Beans Soup
$7.50

Escarole & Cannellini beans sautéed in garlic & oil with chicken broth.

Five bean soup
$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad
$9.00

Romaine lettuce with Cesar dressing, croutons & parmesan.

Chef Salad
$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, provolone, ham, Genoa salami

House Salad
$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Black Olives, Shredded Carrots.

Mandarin Salad
$11.00

Tri-color lettuce, Romaine lettuce, apples,walnuts, cranberries & mandarin orange ginger dressing

Chopped Salad
$11.00

Tri-color lettuce, romaine, tomato, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, black olives, and bacon. Italian dressing mixed in.

Phil's Special Salad
$10.00

Crisp Romaine, tri-color lettuce, fennel, spiced special olives, mixed with red vinegar & extra virgin olive oil

Spinach Salad
$9.00

Spinach, Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes & Gorgonzola cheese. Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side

Tomato & Onion Salad
$10.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red onion, Chopped fresh Basil, Spices, EVOO.

Tri-Color Salad
$9.00

Crisp Tri-color salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes, roasted peppers & olives. Balsamic Dressing on the side

Arugula Salad
$10.00

Arugula, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Tossed in our House Vinaigrette.

Side Dishes

Side Order Ziti
$7.00

Side of Ziti in Tomato Sauce

Side Order Spaghetti
$7.00

Side of Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce

French Fries
$5.00
Potato Croquette
$3.00

1 per order

Side Order Spinach
$8.00

Spinach Sautéed in Garlic and Oil.

Side order Broccoli
$8.00
Full Order Broccoli
$12.00
Side Order Broccoli-Rabe
$9.00
Full Order Broccoli-Rabe
$13.00
Side Order Escarole & Beans
$9.00
Full Order Escarole and Beans
$13.00
Side Order Mixed Vegetables
$8.00
Full Order Mixed Vegetables
$13.00
Side Order Sausage
$8.00
Side Order Meatballs
$8.00

2 Per Order, Served in Tomato Sauce

1 Piece of Chicken Cutlet
$5.00
1 Piece of Grilled Chicken
$5.00
Side of Long Hot Peppers
$3.00

Wedges

Chicken Alla Vodka Wedge
$13.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with Vodka sauce and Melted Mozzarella on a toasted hero.

Sausage & Peppers Wedge
$11.00

Sautéed Sausage and Peppers in Light Tomato Sauce.

Meatball Parm Wedge
$11.00

Meatballs in tomato sauce with mozzerlla on toasted hero

Chicken Parm Wedge
$11.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella.

Eggplant Parm Wedge
$10.00

Breaded Eggplant Layered with Marinara and Mozzarella on Toasted Wedge.

Veal Parm Wedge
$13.00

Veal Cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzerlla on toasted wedge

Shrimp Parm Wedge
$14.00

Breaded shrimp, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on toasted wedge.

Chicken Supremo Wedge
$11.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinegar and EVOO.

Chicken Italiano Wedge
$11.00

Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken with Lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo & Mozzarella.

Chicken Broccoli Rabe Wedge
$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Melted Mozzarella.

Sausage Broccoli Rabe Wedge
$13.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Sauteed broccoli Rabe, melted mozzarella on toasted hero.

Steak & Cheese Wedge
$12.00

Grilled Shredded ribeye with American cheese on toasted hero.

Cold Combo Wedge
$10.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Provolone, Mozzarella, Red roasted peppers, Balsamic, EVOO

Chicken Melt Wedge
$12.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella.

Potato & Egg Wedge
$10.00

Burgers

All Burgers Served with French Fries
Veggie Burger
$14.00

Grilled Veggie Patty with lettuce and Tomatoes. Served with French Fries

Backyard Special
$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion rings and BBQ sauce. Served with Fries.

Angus Cheeseburger
$14.00

Cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

Pastas

Lasagna
$16.00

Layers of Ribbon Pasta with Meat sauce, Ricotta, and Mozzarella.

Baked Ziti
$14.00

Rigatoni Pasta mixed Marinara and Mozzarella then oven baked to perfection.

Baked Ziti Siciliano
$15.00

Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, Chunks of Eggplant, oven baked to perfection.

Baked Ziti Sorrentino
$15.00

Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, oven baked to perfection.

Baked Ziti Bolognese
$16.00

Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Meat Sauce, then baked to perfection.

Ravioli
$14.00

Cheese Ravioli in Our SignatureTomato Sauce.

Pasta in Tomato Sauce
$12.00

Choice Of Pasta in our Signature Tomato Sauce.

Pasta in Marinara Sauce
$13.00

Choice of Pasta in our Basil and Pomodoro Marinara Sauce.

Pasta In Garlic and Oil
$13.00

Choice of Pasta Sautéed in Garlic and Oil.

Pasta w/ Broccoli in Garlic and Oil
$15.00

Choice of Pasta Sautéed with Broccoli in Garlic and Oil.

Pasta w/Broccoli Rabe in Garlic and Oil
$16.00

Choice of Pasta Sautéed with Broccoli Rabe Garlic and oil.

Pasta with Meat Sauce
$15.00

Choice of Pasta in our Meat Sauce consisting of chopped Beef, Celery, Carrots in Tomato sauce.

Pasta with Meatballs
$15.00

Choice of Pasta, with our Beef Meatballs in Tomato Sauce.

Pasta with Pesto Sauce
$16.00

Gourmet Pastas

Linguini & Clams
$18.00

Whole Clams Sautéed in Either a White or Red Sauce over Linguini.

Fettuccini Alfredo
$17.00

Served with cream sauce

Penne alla Vodka
$17.00

Sauteed oinions, prosciutto & vodka in a cream sauce

Rigatoni Taormina
$17.00

Rigatoni tossed with Sautéed Chunks of Eggplant with peas & onions in a marinara sauce.

Spaghetti Carbonara
$16.00

Traditionally prepared with Crispy Pancetta, Egg-Yolks, and Parmesan Cheese.

Spaghetti Primavera
$18.00

Mixed Vegetables Sautéed in Garlic and Oil Tossed with Spaghetti.

Spaghetti Puttanesca
$15.00

Spaghetti Tossed with Sautéed Onions, Black Olives & Capers, in a Light Marinara Sauce.

Spaghetti Calamari Fra Diavolo
$19.00

Calamari in Spicy Marinara Sauce Tossed with Spaghetti.

Spaghetti Calamari
$19.00

Calamri in Marinara tossed with spaghetti

Spaghetti w/ Broccoli Rabe
$16.00

Spaghetti sauteed with Broccilirabe in Garlic and oil.

Penne w/ Chicken & Broccoli
$18.00

Penne with Chicken & Broccoli Sautéed in garlic and oil.

Penne w/ Shrimp & Spinach
$21.00

Penne, Spinach and Shrimp sauteed in Garlic and oil

Farfalle w/ Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
$20.00

Bowtie Shaped Pasta with Sweet Sausage and Broccoli Rabe in Garlic and Oil.

Zucchini Pasta w Shrimp
$24.00

Strands of Zucchini and Squash Sautéed with Fresh Herbs in Garlic and Oil with Shrimp.

Gourmet Entrees

Chicken Gourmet
$18.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Basil, in EVO and Spices.

Chicken Caprese w/ Romaine
$19.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Romaine & Basil, in EVO and Spices.

Veal Gourmet
$21.00

Grilled or fried Veal Scallopini, Topped with Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Basil, in EVO and Spices.

Grilled Chicken over Mixed Vegetables
$20.00

Grilled Chicken over Mixed Vegetables.

Grilled Chicken over Escarole & Beans
$20.00

Grilled Chicken over escarole and beans sautéed in garlic & oil.

Grilled Chicken over Broccoli-Rabe
$20.00

Grill chicken over Broccoli Rabe sautéed in garlic and oil.

Grilled Salmon over Broccoli-Rabe
$25.00

Grilled Seasoned Salmon over Broccoli-Rabe sautéed in garlic & oil.

Grilled Calamari over Broccoli-Rabe
$23.00

Grilled Calamari over Broccoli Rabe sautéed in Garlic & oil.

Grilled Sausage over Broccoli-Rabe
$20.00

Grilled Hot or Sweet Italian Sausage over Sautéed Broccoli-Rabe in Garlic & Oil.

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana Entree
$20.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella.

Chicken Francese
$21.00

Chicken Cutlet Battered in flour & eggs, Sautéed in a Lemon, Butter, & White Wine Sauce.

Chicken Marsala
$21.00

Chicken Cutlet Sautéed with Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce.

Chicken Piccata
$21.00

Chicken Cutlet Sautéed in a Lemon Sauce with Capers & Roasted Red Peppers.

Chicken Sorrentino
$21.00

Chicken Cutlet layered with Prosciutto, Eggplant & mozzarella Sautéed in Light Tomato and Wine Reduction.

Chicken Scarpariello
$22.00

Chicken Chunks Sautéed with Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Sweet Vinegar Peppers & Hot Cherry Peppers in a White Wine and Lemon Reduction.

Chicken Cacciatore
$21.00

Chicken Chunks Sautéed with Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms in a Marinara Sauce.

Veal Parmigiana
$21.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet In Marinara Sauce Topped with Melted Mozzarella.

Veal Francese
$22.00

Veal Cutlet Battered in flour & eggs, Sautéed in a Lemon, Butter, & White Wine Sauce.

Veal Marsala
$22.00

Veal Cutlet sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala Wine sauce.

Veal Saltimbocca
$23.00

Veal Scallopini Layered with Prosciutto and Spinach, Sautéed in a Brown Sauce, Topped with a Sliced Poached Egg.

Sausage & Peppers Entree
$21.00

Italian Sausage Sautéed with Bell Peppers and Onions in Light Tomato Sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana
$18.00

Layers of Breaded Eggplant in Marinara Sauce with Melted Mozzarella.

Eggplant Rollatini
$19.00

Breaded Slices of Eggplant Rolled with Ricotta & Spices in Marinara sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

Shrimp Scampi
$23.00

Italian Seasoned Shrimp, Sautéed in a White Wine, Butter, and Garlic sauce.

Shrimp Francese
$23.00

Shrimp Battered in Flour & Eggs, Sautéed in a Lemon, Butter, & White Wine Sauce.

Shrimp Marinara
$23.00
Shrimp Parmigiana
$23.00

Breaded Shrimp in Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzarella.

Fillet of Sole Oreganata
$24.00

Filet Of Sole Seasoned with Fresh Garlic, Herbs and Bread Crumbs, Broiled.

Zuppa di Pesce
$27.00

Rustic Seafood Stew Consisting of Filet of Sole, Mussels, Clams, Calamari and Shrimp in a Seafood Stock with Marinara. Served with a Choice of Side.

Italian Platter
$28.00

Trio of Breaded Chicken, Eggplant and Shrimp in Our Signature Tomato Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella.

Slices/Calzones/Rolls

Chicken Parm Roll
$7.50
Sausage and Pepper Roll
$7.50
Eggplant Parm Roll
$7.50
Stromboli
$6.50

Stuffed with eggplant, mozzerlla, provolone, american cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami,

Pepperoni Pinwheel
$4.50
Spinach Pinwheel
$4.50
Cheese Calzone
$6.50
Meat Calzone
$7.50
Garlic Roll Order
$4.00

5 pieces per order, Tossed in our Garlic and Parmesan and Parsley mixture.

Potato Croquette
$3.00
Regular Slice
$3.00
Sicilian Slice
$3.23
Pepperoni Slice
$3.69
Side Order Tomato Sauce
$0.50
Side of Parmesan
$1.00
2Lb Dough
$5.00
Large Pie, Salad, Garlic Rolls Coupon
$23.99

Large Pie, house salad and order of garlic rolls.

Desserts

Cannolis (2 mini per order)
$5.00
Tiramisu
$8.00
TIramisu (2 Piece container)
$15.00
Copa Cafe
$8.00
Tartufo
$6.00
Dessert Cake
$8.00
Warmed Bundt Cake
$8.00

Pizza Menu

Create Your Own Pie

Small 14" Create Your Own Pie
$16.00
Large 18" Create Your Own Pie
$18.00
Sicilian Create Your Own Pie
$19.00
Grandma Create Your Own Pie
$21.00

Rustic Thin Square Sicilian Pie with Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, Parmesan, Spotted w/ Chunky San Marzano Tomato Sauce.

Gourmet Pizzas

Penne Vodka
$20.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$22.00
Chicken Cutlet Vodka Sauce
$24.00
Chicken Cacciatore
$21.00

Chunks of chicken, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and marinara sauce

Chicken Marsala
$21.00

Chunks of chicken, mushrooms & marsala sauce

Buffalo Chicken
$22.00
BBQ Chicken
$22.00
Broccoli Rabe and Crumbled Sausage
$21.00
Meat Lovers
$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham

White Pizza
$20.00

Shredded Mozzarella with Seasoned Ricotta.

Margherita Pizza
$19.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh garlic, basil, and seasoning

White Margherita
$20.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic.

Salad Pizza
$20.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Black Olives, Shredded Carrots, Tossed with Italian Vinaigrette.

Arugula Pizza
$22.00
Pesto Pizza
$19.00

Pesto, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes

Vegetable Pizza
$20.00

Eggplant, peppers, sautéed onions, mushrooms, olives, and broccoli

Truffle Oil & Pistachio
$23.00

Ricotta, truffle oil, and pistachio

Pizza Gourmet
$18.00

Extra thin, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Focaccia Al Taglio
$26.00

Rustic Pizza with Plum tomatoes, Special Olive & Zucchini Mixture, Romaine lettuce And Spices. Please Order Two Hours in Advance.

Personal Pies - Whole Wheat, Cauliflower, Gluten Free

Cauliflower Pizza
$16.00

14 Inch Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust.

Gluten-Free Pizza
$16.00
Whole-Wheat Pizza
$9.00

Thin Crust 14 inch Whole Wheat.

Drinks/Coffee

Bottled Drinks

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Fanta
$3.00
Gingerale
$3.00
Pelligrino
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Root beer
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Snapple
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Apple Juice
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Seltzer
$3.00
Red Powerade
$3.00
Blue Powerade
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Diet Snapple Ice Tea
$3.00
Diet Snapple Peach
$3.00
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry
$3.00
Snapple Peach
$3.00
2 Liter Coke
$4.00
2 Liter Sprite
$4.00
2 liter Diet Coke
$4.00
Can of Soda
$2.00