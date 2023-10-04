Main Menu

Appetizers

Tenders

$13.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of honey mustard or ranch. Toss with one of our wings sauces 1 add fries +4

5 Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Add fries +4

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes and Monterey jack cheese

Meatballs

$14.00

Lamb and beef meatballs with light tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with bread

French Fries

$9.00

Served with yummy yumay sauce. Add bacon and mozzarella +3.50

Wings

6 Pc Wings

$11.00

12 Pc Wings

$19.00

24 Pc Wings

$36.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, and red onions dressed with lettuce and mayo

Margherita Sandwich

$12.78

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and herbed olive oil

Meatball Sandwich

$15.62

House made lamb and beef meatballs, spiced hot, with light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled and sliced portabella, mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and roasted tomatoes and mayo

Salmon Sandwich

$17.98

Fresh salmon, baked and topped with roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, jalapeños, and hummus

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.74

Grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, roasted pepper, red onions, and roasted tomatoes with buffalo sauce

Steak Sandwich

$15.72

Pulled beef steak, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, and peppers dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Desserts

Nutella Calzone

$12.00

Strawberries, bananas, Nutella chocolate, and wrapped in a dough. Prefect for sharing

Cannoli

$6.00

Homemade filled with ricotta. Filling with chocolate chips

Tiramisu

$7.00

Mascarpone and wine layered with ladyfinger biscuit and coco powder

Brownie

$5.00

Homemade chocolate fudge brownie with cheesecake swirls

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.35

Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies

2 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies

Pizza Menu

Build Ur Dream Pizza & Calzone

8" Personal Pizza Build Ur Dream Pizza

$9.70

12" Pizza Build Ur Dream Pizza

$14.80

16" Pizza Build Ur Dream Pizza

$19.75

Build your Own Calzone

$12.90

8" Premium Personal Pizza

8" Personal Pizza Margherita

$11.84

Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and basil

8" Personal Pizza Port-The-Bella

$11.84

Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions, and mozzarella

8" Personal Pizza Four Cheese and Garlic

$11.84

Garlic herb sausage, mozzarella, goat, Cheddar jack, and gorgonzola cheese

8" Personal Pizza Meat Lovers

$11.84

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Ham, and homemade sausage

8" Personal Pizza Vegetable

$11.84

Peppers, onions, portabella, and spinach with mozzarella cheese

8" Personal Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.84

Chicken, bacon, and ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese

8" Personal Pizza Hawaiian

$11.84

Premium ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese over tomato sauce

8" Personal Pizza Spicy Chicken

$11.84

Wild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted tomatoes

8" Personal Harbor Pizza

$11.84

Garlic butter base, salmon, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese

8" Personal Pizza Philly Steak

$11.84

Garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabella mushrooms, and cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce

12" Premium Pizza

12" Pizza Margherita

$17.91

Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and basil

12" Pizza Port-The-Bella

$17.91

Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions, and mozzarella

12" Pizza Four Cheese and Garlic

$17.91

Garlic herb sausage, mozzarella, goat, Cheddar jack, and gorgonzola cheese

12" Pizza Meat Lovers

$17.91

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Ham, and homemade sausage

12" Pizza Vegetable

$17.91

Peppers, onions, portabella, and spinach with mozzarella cheese

12" Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.91

Chicken, bacon, and ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese

12" Pizza Hawaiian

$17.91

Premium ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese over tomato sauce

12" Pizza Spicy Chicken

$17.91

Wild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted tomatoes

12" Harbor Pizza

$17.91

Garlic butter base, salmon, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese

12" Pizza Philly Steak

$17.91

Garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabella mushrooms, and cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce

16" Premium Pizza

16" Pizza Margherita

$25.79

Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and basil

16" Pizza Port-The-Bella

$25.79

Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions, and mozzarella

16" Pizza Four Cheese and Garlic

$25.79

Garlic herb sausage, mozzarella, goat, Cheddar jack, and gorgonzola cheese

16" Pizza Meat Lovers

$25.79

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Ham, and homemade sausage

16" Pizza Vegetable

$25.79

Peppers, onions, portabella, and spinach with mozzarella cheese

16" Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.79

Chicken, bacon, and ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese

16" Pizza Hawaiian

$25.79

Premium ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese over tomato sauce

16" Pizza Spicy Chicken

$25.79

Wild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted tomatoes

16" Harbor Pizza

$25.79

Garlic butter base, salmon, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese

16" Pizza Philly Steak

$25.79

Garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabella mushrooms, and cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce

Calzone Premium

Calzone Margherita

$15.73

Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and basil

Calzone Port-The-Bella

$15.73

Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions, and mozzarella

Calzone Four Cheese and Garlic

$15.73

Garlic herb sausage, mozzarella, goat, Cheddar jack, and gorgonzola cheese

Calzone Meat Lover

$15.73

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Ham, and homemade sausage

Calzone Vegetable

$15.73

Peppers, onions, portabella, and spinach with mozzarella cheese

Calzone Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.73

Chicken, bacon, and ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese

Calzone Hawaiian

$15.73

Premium ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese over tomato sauce

Calzone Spicy Chicken

$15.73

Wild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted tomatoes

Calzone Harbor

$15.73

Garlic butter base, salmon, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese

Calzone Philly Steak

$15.73

Garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabella mushrooms, and cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce

Specialty Half and Half

12" Specialty Half and Half

16" Specialty Half and Half

Beverage

Soft Drinks

16 Oz Coke

$2.00

Pitcher

16 Oz Diet Coke

$2.00

Pitcher

16 Oz Ginger Ale

$2.00

Pitcher

16 Oz Sprite

$2.00

Pitcher

16 Oz Lemonade

$2.00

Pitcher

16 Oz Orange Cream Soda

$2.00

Pitcher