Pizza Harbor 2 E Wells St
Appetizers
Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of honey mustard or ranch. Toss with one of our wings sauces 1 add fries +4
5 Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Add fries +4
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes and Monterey jack cheese
Meatballs
Lamb and beef meatballs with light tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with bread
French Fries
Served with yummy yumay sauce. Add bacon and mozzarella +3.50
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, and red onions dressed with lettuce and mayo
Margherita Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and herbed olive oil
Meatball Sandwich
House made lamb and beef meatballs, spiced hot, with light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
Grilled and sliced portabella, mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and roasted tomatoes and mayo
Salmon Sandwich
Fresh salmon, baked and topped with roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, jalapeños, and hummus
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, roasted pepper, red onions, and roasted tomatoes with buffalo sauce
Steak Sandwich
Pulled beef steak, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, and peppers dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Desserts
Nutella Calzone
Strawberries, bananas, Nutella chocolate, and wrapped in a dough. Prefect for sharing
Cannoli
Homemade filled with ricotta. Filling with chocolate chips
Tiramisu
Mascarpone and wine layered with ladyfinger biscuit and coco powder
Brownie
Homemade chocolate fudge brownie with cheesecake swirls
1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
2 Chocolate Chip Cookie
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
Pizza Menu
Build Ur Dream Pizza & Calzone
8" Premium Personal Pizza
8" Personal Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and basil
8" Personal Pizza Port-The-Bella
Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions, and mozzarella
8" Personal Pizza Four Cheese and Garlic
Garlic herb sausage, mozzarella, goat, Cheddar jack, and gorgonzola cheese
8" Personal Pizza Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Ham, and homemade sausage
8" Personal Pizza Vegetable
Peppers, onions, portabella, and spinach with mozzarella cheese
8" Personal Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, and ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese
8" Personal Pizza Hawaiian
Premium ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese over tomato sauce
8" Personal Pizza Spicy Chicken
Wild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted tomatoes
8" Personal Harbor Pizza
Garlic butter base, salmon, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese
8" Personal Pizza Philly Steak
Garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabella mushrooms, and cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
12" Premium Pizza
12" Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and basil
12" Pizza Port-The-Bella
Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions, and mozzarella
12" Pizza Four Cheese and Garlic
Garlic herb sausage, mozzarella, goat, Cheddar jack, and gorgonzola cheese
12" Pizza Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Ham, and homemade sausage
12" Pizza Vegetable
Peppers, onions, portabella, and spinach with mozzarella cheese
12" Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, and ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese
12" Pizza Hawaiian
Premium ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese over tomato sauce
12" Pizza Spicy Chicken
Wild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted tomatoes
12" Harbor Pizza
Garlic butter base, salmon, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese
12" Pizza Philly Steak
Garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabella mushrooms, and cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
16" Premium Pizza
16" Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and basil
16" Pizza Port-The-Bella
Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions, and mozzarella
16" Pizza Four Cheese and Garlic
Garlic herb sausage, mozzarella, goat, Cheddar jack, and gorgonzola cheese
16" Pizza Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Ham, and homemade sausage
16" Pizza Vegetable
Peppers, onions, portabella, and spinach with mozzarella cheese
16" Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, and ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese
16" Pizza Hawaiian
Premium ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese over tomato sauce
16" Pizza Spicy Chicken
Wild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted tomatoes
16" Harbor Pizza
Garlic butter base, salmon, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese
16" Pizza Philly Steak
Garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabella mushrooms, and cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
Calzone Premium
Calzone Margherita
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and basil
Calzone Port-The-Bella
Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions, and mozzarella
Calzone Four Cheese and Garlic
Garlic herb sausage, mozzarella, goat, Cheddar jack, and gorgonzola cheese
Calzone Meat Lover
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Ham, and homemade sausage
Calzone Vegetable
Peppers, onions, portabella, and spinach with mozzarella cheese
Calzone Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, and ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese
Calzone Hawaiian
Premium ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese over tomato sauce
Calzone Spicy Chicken
Wild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted tomatoes
Calzone Harbor
Garlic butter base, salmon, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese
Calzone Philly Steak
Garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabella mushrooms, and cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce