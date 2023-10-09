Food

Starters

Cheese Breadstix

$5.99

Toasted Garlicstix

$4.49

9 Pieces Toasted Ravioli

$6.99

10 Pieces Meatballs

$6.99

Appy Platter

$8.49

Cheese breadstix, toasted garlicstix, and 6 pieces ravioli

Extra-Small Garlic Fingers

$6.99

Small Garlic Fingers

$8.99

Medium Garlic Fingers

$10.99

Oven Baked Hot Wings

6 Pieces Oven Baked Hot Wings

$8.99

12 Pieces Oven Baked Hot Wings

$15.99

Salads

Side House Salad

$3.99

Full Large House Salad

$7.49

Full Chef Salad

$9.49

Half Chef Salad

$5.49

Full Grilled Chicken Club Salad

$9.49

Half Grilled Chicken Club Salad

$5.49

Full Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.49

Half Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.49

Haus Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.49

Spaghetti with Pasta Sauce

$8.49

Baked Lasagna

$10.49

Baked Manicotti

$10.49

Oven Baked Hoagies

Meatball Hoagie

$8.99

Meatballs, pasta sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$8.99

Canadian bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

American Hoagie

$8.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, creamy alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Hoagie

$8.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, bananna pepper, pasta sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Steak Hoagie

$8.99

Philly steak, mushroom, onion, green pepper, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Italian Hoagie

$8.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, pasta sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Supreme Hoagie

$8.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, pasta sauce, and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Hoagie

$8.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$8.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie

$8.99

Grilled chicken, onion, bacon, creamy alfredo sauce, ranch, and mozzarella cheese

Gyro

$8.99

Warmed pita bread, sliced gyro meat, onion, tomato, and tatziki sauce

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Warmed pita bread, grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing

Dessert

Extra-Small Dessert Pizza

$6.99

Small Dessert Pizza

$8.99

Medium Dessert Pizza

$10.99

Sticky-Cinnamon Stix

$4.99

Sides

Pickles

$0.89

Chips

$0.89

small sauce

$0.59

large sauce

$0.89

Extra Meat

$3.50

Pizza

Haus Pizza

9" Extra-Small Pizza

$8.09

12" Small Pizza

$10.74

14" Medium Pizza

$14.49

16" Large Pizza

$17.19

20" Extra-Large Pizza

$24.19

Gluten Free Crust Pizza

$13.24

One size only

Cauliflower Gluten Free Crust Pizza

$13.24

One size only

Half & Half Pizza

XS Half & Half Pizza

$8.09

S Half & Half Pizza

$10.74

M Half & Half Pizza

$14.49

L Half & Half Pizza

$17.19

XL Half & Half Pizza

$24.19

Haus Pizza - Everyday Special

2 Medium 14" Pizzas

$23.99

2 Large 16" Pizzas

$27.99

Specialty Pizzas (Extra-Small)

XS Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XS BBQ Chicken

$10.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XS Buffalo Blou

$10.99

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XS Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving

XS Grilled Chicken Club

$10.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

XS Leroy's Special

$10.99

Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XS Supreme

$10.99

Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

XS The Meat

$10.99

Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

XS Toledo Classic

$10.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

XS Veggie

$10.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizzas (Small)

Small Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$15.39

Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Small BBQ Chicken

$15.39

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Small Buffalo Blou

$15.39

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.39

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving

Small Grilled Chicken Club

$15.39

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Small Leroy's Special

$15.39

Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Small Supreme

$15.39

Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Small The Meat

$15.39

Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Small Toledo Classic

$15.39

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Small Veggie

$15.39

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizzas (Medium)

Medium Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$19.29

Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Medium BBQ Chicken

$19.29

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Buffalo Blou

$19.29

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.29

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving

Medium Grilled Chicken Club

$19.29

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Leroy's Special

$19.29

Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Supreme

$19.29

Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Medium The Meat

$19.29

Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Toledo Classic

$19.29

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Veggie

$19.29

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizzas (Large)

Large Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$22.99

Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Large Buffalo Blou

$22.99

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving

Large Grilled Chicken Club

$22.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Large Leroy's Special

$22.99

Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Large Supreme

$22.99

Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Large The Meat

$22.99

Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Large Toledo Classic

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Large Veggie

$22.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizzas (Extra-Large)

XL Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$32.99

Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XL BBQ Chicken

$32.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XL Buffalo Blou

$32.99

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$32.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving

XL Grilled Chicken Club

$32.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

XL Leroy's Special

$32.99

Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XL Supreme

$32.99

Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

XL The Meat

$32.99

Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

XL Toledo Classic

$32.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

XL Veggie

$32.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizzas (Cauliflower GF)

Cauliflower Crust Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$17.89

Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken

$17.89

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Blou

$17.89

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.89

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving

Cauliflower Crust Grilled Chicken Club

$17.89

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust Leroy's Special

$17.89

Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust Supreme

$17.89

Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust The Meat

$17.89

Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust Toledo Classic

$17.89

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust Veggie

$17.89

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizzas (GF)

Gluten-Free Crust Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$17.89

Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Gluten-Free Crust BBQ Chicken

$17.89

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Gluten-Free Crust Buffalo Blou

$17.89

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Gluten-Free Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.89

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving

Gluten-Free Crust Grilled Chicken Club

$17.89

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Gluten-Free Crust Leroy's Special

$17.89

Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Gluten-Free Crust Supreme

$17.89

Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Gluten-Free Crust The Meat

$17.89

Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Gluten-Free Crust Toledo Classic

$17.89

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Gluten-Free Crust Veggie

$17.89

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Domestic Pitcher

$9.25

Premium Pitcher

$11.25

Liquor 1

$2.50

Liquor 2

$3.50

Liquor 3

$4.00

Liquor 4

$4.50

Liquor 5

$5.50

Liquor 6

$6.50