Pizza Haus McCarty 1508 East McCarty Street
Food
Starters
Oven Baked Hot Wings
Salads
Haus Pastas
Oven Baked Hoagies
Meatball Hoagie
Meatballs, pasta sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Canadian bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
American Hoagie
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, creamy alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Hoagie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, bananna pepper, pasta sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Steak Hoagie
Philly steak, mushroom, onion, green pepper, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Italian Hoagie
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, pasta sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Supreme Hoagie
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, pasta sauce, and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Hoagie
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie
Grilled chicken, onion, bacon, creamy alfredo sauce, ranch, and mozzarella cheese
Gyro
Warmed pita bread, sliced gyro meat, onion, tomato, and tatziki sauce
Chicken Wrap
Warmed pita bread, grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
Dessert
Pizza
Haus Pizza
Half & Half Pizza
Haus Pizza - Everyday Special
Specialty Pizzas (Extra-Small)
XS Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
XS BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
XS Buffalo Blou
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
XS Chicken Bacon Ranch
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
XS Grilled Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
XS Leroy's Special
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
XS Supreme
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
XS The Meat
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
XS Toledo Classic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
XS Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Small)
Small Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Small Buffalo Blou
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
Small Grilled Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Small Leroy's Special
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Small Supreme
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Small The Meat
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Small Toledo Classic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Small Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Medium)
Medium Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Buffalo Blou
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
Medium Grilled Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Leroy's Special
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Supreme
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Medium The Meat
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Toledo Classic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Large)
Large Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Large Buffalo Blou
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
Large Grilled Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Large Leroy's Special
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Large Supreme
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Large The Meat
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Large Toledo Classic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Large Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Extra-Large)
XL Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
XL BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
XL Buffalo Blou
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
XL Grilled Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
XL Leroy's Special
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
XL Supreme
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
XL The Meat
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
XL Toledo Classic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
XL Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Cauliflower GF)
Cauliflower Crust Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Blou
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
Cauliflower Crust Grilled Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust Leroy's Special
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust Supreme
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust The Meat
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust Toledo Classic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (GF)
Gluten-Free Crust Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten-Free Crust BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten-Free Crust Buffalo Blou
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten-Free Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
Gluten-Free Crust Grilled Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten-Free Crust Leroy's Special
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten-Free Crust Supreme
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten-Free Crust The Meat
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten-Free Crust Toledo Classic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten-Free Crust Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese