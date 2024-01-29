Pizza Haus St. Martins
Starters
Oven Baked Hot Wings
Salads
Haus Pastas
Oven Baked Hoagies
- Meatball Hoagie$8.99
Meatballs, pasta sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Ham and Cheese Hoagie$8.99
Canadian bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- American Hoagie$8.99
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, creamy alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Veggie Hoagie$8.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, bananna pepper, pasta sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Steak Hoagie$8.99
Philly steak, mushroom, onion, green pepper, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Italian Hoagie$8.99
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, pasta sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Supreme Hoagie$8.99
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, pasta sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- BBQ Chicken Hoagie$8.99
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Hoagie$8.99
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie$8.99
Grilled chicken, onion, bacon, creamy alfredo sauce, ranch, and mozzarella cheese
- Gyro$8.99
Warmed pita bread, sliced gyro meat, onion, tomato, and tatziki sauce
- Chicken Wrap$8.99
Warmed pita bread, grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
Dessert
Pizza
Haus Pizza
Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Haus Pizza - Everyday Special
Specialty Pizzas (Extra-Small)
- XS Bacon Double Cheese Burger$10.99
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- XS BBQ Chicken$10.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- XS Buffalo Blou$10.99
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- XS Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
- XS Grilled Chicken Club$10.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- XS Leroy's Special$10.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- XS Supreme$10.99
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
- XS The Meat$10.99
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- XS Toledo Classic$10.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- XS Veggie$10.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Small)
- Small Bacon Double Cheese Burger$15.39
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Small BBQ Chicken$15.39
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Buffalo Blou$15.39
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.39
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
- Small Grilled Chicken Club$15.39
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Leroy's Special$15.39
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Supreme$15.39
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
- Small The Meat$15.39
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Toledo Classic$15.39
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Veggie$15.39
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Medium)
- Medium Bacon Double Cheese Burger$19.29
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium BBQ Chicken$19.29
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Buffalo Blou$19.29
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.29
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
- Medium Grilled Chicken Club$19.29
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Leroy's Special$19.29
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Supreme$19.29
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium The Meat$19.29
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Toledo Classic$19.29
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Veggie$19.29
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Large)
- Large Bacon Double Cheese Burger$22.99
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Large BBQ Chicken$22.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Buffalo Blou$22.99
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
- Large Grilled Chicken Club$22.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Leroy's Special$22.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Supreme$22.99
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
- Large The Meat$22.99
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Toledo Classic$22.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Veggie$22.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Extra-Large)
- XL Bacon Double Cheese Burger$32.99
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- XL BBQ Chicken$32.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- XL Buffalo Blou$32.99
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- XL Chicken Bacon Ranch$32.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
- XL Grilled Chicken Club$32.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- XL Leroy's Special$32.99
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- XL Supreme$32.99
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
- XL The Meat$32.99
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- XL Toledo Classic$32.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- XL Veggie$32.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (Cauliflower GF)
- Cauliflower Crust Bacon Double Cheese Burger$17.89
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken$17.89
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Blou$17.89
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.89
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
- Cauliflower Crust Grilled Chicken Club$17.89
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Leroy's Special$17.89
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Supreme$17.89
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust The Meat$17.89
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Toledo Classic$17.89
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Veggie$17.89
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas (GF)
- Gluten-Free Crust Bacon Double Cheese Burger$17.89
Ground beef, onion, bacon, more ground beef, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten-Free Crust BBQ Chicken$17.89
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten-Free Crust Buffalo Blou$17.89
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten-Free Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.89
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese laced with ranch dressing upon serving
- Gluten-Free Crust Grilled Chicken Club$17.89
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten-Free Crust Leroy's Special$17.89
Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten-Free Crust Supreme$17.89
Beef, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten-Free Crust The Meat$17.89
Beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten-Free Crust Toledo Classic$17.89
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, jalapeño, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten-Free Crust Veggie$17.89
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese