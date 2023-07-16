Pizza Hut Express 1550 Aviation Parkway
0
Pizza Hut Express 1550 Aviation Parkway
We are not accepting online orders right now.
9" Hand Tossed Pizza
Oven Baked Pasta
Snacks
Perfect Combo
Drinks
9" Hand Tossed Pizza
Cheese Pizza
$7.29
Pepperoni Pizza
$7.89
Supreme Pizza
$8.99
Meat Lover's Pizza
$9.99
Veggie
$7.99
Oven Baked Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
$8.99
Cheese Alfredo
$6.99
Snacks
8pc Bread Bites
$4.19
8pc Cheese Bites
$5.29
8pc Cinnamon Bites
$4.19
6pc Baked Wings
$11.99
Perfect Combo
The Perfect Combo
$14.99
9" Pizza + Bread Bites + Reg Fountain Drink
Drinks
Regular
$2.99
Large
$3.79
Pizza Hut Express 1550 Aviation Parkway Location and Ordering Hours
(910) 978-9888
1550 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville, NC 27560
Closed
All hours
