Pizza Leon Express 107 East Center st
Pizza
Build Your Own
Gourmet
- Small Margherita 10"$14.00
Our traditional sauce with the highest quality fresh mozzarella, topped with cooked tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil.
- Small Pastrami Pizza 10"$14.00
Our traditional sauce with a mustard kick, topped with mozzarella cheese, finest pastrami, pickles, pepperoncini, olives, and onions.
- Small Buffalo Bacon Ranch 10"$14.00
tangy ranch sauce with buffalo wings, breakfast bacon, green onions & cooked tomatoes
- Sml. Joe Rogan experience$15.00
- Medium Margherita 12"$20.00
Our traditional sauce with the highest quality fresh mozzarella, topped with cooked tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil.
- Medium Pastrami Pizza 12"$20.00
Our traditional sauce with a mustard kick, topped with mozzarella cheese, finest pastrami, pickles, pepperoncini, olives, and onions.
- Med. Buffalo Bacon Ranch 12"$20.00
tangy ranch sauce with buffalo wings, breakfast bacon, green onions & cooked tomatoes
- Med. Joe Rogan experience$20.00
- xLarge Margherita 16"$24.00
Our traditional sauce with the highest quality fresh mozzarella, topped with cooked tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil.
- 16 "Joe Rogan experience$26.00
Specialty
- Small Creamy Garlic Combo 10"$14.00
Rich And Creamy Garlic Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese With Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, & Cooked Tomatoes
- Small Secret BBQ Pizza 10"$14.00
Secret BBQ Sauce with Breakfast Bacon, Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Cooked Tomatoes & Chopped Jalapeños
- Small Creamy Garlic Chicken 10"$14.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
- 3 Chz Spinach Sml.$13.00
- Medium Creamy Garlic Combo 12"$20.00
Rich And Creamy Garlic Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese With Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, & Cooked Tomatoes
- Medium Secret BBQ Pizza 12"$20.00
Secret BBQ Sauce with Breakfast Bacon, Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Cooked Tomatoes & Chopped Jalapeños
- Medium Creamy Garlic Chicken 12"$20.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
- Med. 3 Chz Spinach$18.00
- Large Creamy Garlic Combo 14"$26.00
Rich And Creamy Garlic Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese With Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, & Cooked Tomatoes
- Large Secret BBQ 14"$26.00
Secret BBQ Sauce With Breakfast Bacon, Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Cooked Tomatoes & Chopped Jalapeños
- Large Creamy Garlic Chicken 14"$26.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
- Lrg. 3 Chz Spinach$24.00
Traditional
- Small Combination 10"$14.00
our traditional sauce & mozzarella cheese with salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions & olives
- Small Vegetarian 10"$14.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Artichoke Hearts And Fresh Tomatoes
- Small All Meat 10"$14.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
- Medium Combination 12"$19.00
our traditional sauce & mozzarella cheese with salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions & olives
- Medium Vegetarian12"$19.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Artichoke Hearts And Fresh Tomatoes
- Medium All Meat 12"$19.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Linguica, & Italian Sausage
- Large Combination 14"$25.00
our traditional sauce & mozzarella cheese with salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions & olives
- Large Vegetarian 14"$26.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Artichoke Hearts And Fresh Tomatoes
- 16 inch 3 meat$25.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
Food
Desserts
Sauces\ Sides
Starters
- 15Pc. Spicy Fried Pickles$7.00
- Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
- 6 pc Buffalo Wings$9.00
- Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$7.00
served with a side of pizza sauce
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Assembled with Fresh cut to order Romaine Lettuce with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, served with a side of Rich Caesar Dressing.