Pizza Man Anoka
PIZZA & CALZONES
Create Your Own
- SM (10") Pizza$11.99
- MD (12") Pizza$14.99
- LG (14") Pizza$16.75
- Jumbo (16") Pizza$18.99
- Super (30") Pizza$59.99
Serves up to 15 people.
- Chicago Style Pizza$18.99
Deep dish pan pizza with a crust over 1" thick! Our Chicago style pizza weighs nearly 5lbs. and will serve 4 adults. Please allow 1hr. for delivery due to a baking time 3 times longer than a regular pizza. It's worth the wait!
Calzones
- Chicken Calzone$13.99
Chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
- All Meat Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
- Greek Calzone$13.99
Tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta and mozzarella cheese.
- 3 Cheese Calzone$12.99
Mozzarella, cheddar and feta cheese.
- Meatball Calzone$14.99
Homemade meat sauce & meatballs.
- Custom Calzone$12.99
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
Small (10")
- SM (10) Deluxe$18.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.
- SM (10) Veggie$15.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.
- SM (10) Special$16.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
- SM (10) Taco$16.99
Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!
- SM (10) Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.
- SM (10) All Meat$16.99
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
- SM (10) Hawaiian$14.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.
- SM (10) Spicy Mexican$15.99
Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.
- SM (10) German$15.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.
- SM (10) Four-Star Cheese$14.99
Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.
- SM (10) Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.
- SM (10) Western$15.99
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.
- SM (10) Buffalo Chicken Ranch$15.99
Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.
- SM (10) BBQ Chicken$15.99
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.
- SM (10) specialty 1/2 & 1/2$13.99
Choose two specialty pizzas!
- SM (10) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty
Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.
Medium (12")
- MD (12) Deluxe$20.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.
- MD (12) Veggie$18.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.
- MD (12) Special$19.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
- MD (12) Taco$19.99
Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!
- MD (12) Chicken Alfredo$19.99
Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.
- MD (12) All Meat$19.99
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
- MD (12) Hawaiian$16.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.
- MD (12) Spicy Mexican$17.99
Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.
- MD (12) German$18.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.
- MD (12) Four-Star Cheese$15.99
Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.
- MD (12) Bacon Cheeseburger$17.99
Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.
- MD (12) Western$17.99
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.
- MD (12) Buffalo Chicken Ranch$17.99
Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.
- MD (12) BBQ Chicken$17.99
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.
- MD (12) specialty 1/2 & 1/2$16.99
Choose two specialty pizzas!
- MD (12) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty
Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.
Large (14")
- LG (14) Deluxe$25.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.
- LG (14) Veggie$22.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.
- LG (14) Special$22.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
- LG (14) Taco$22.99
Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!
- LG (14) Chicken Alfredo$22.99
Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.
- LG (14) All Meat$22.99
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
- LG (14) Hawaiian$21.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.
- LG (14) Spicy Mexican$21.99
Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.
- LG (14) German$21.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.
- LG (14) Four-Star Cheese$20.99
Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.
- LG (14) Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.
- LG (14) Western$20.99
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.
- LG (14) Buffalo Chicken Ranch$21.99
Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.
- LG (14) BBQ Chicken$21.99
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.
- LG (14) Special 1/2 & 1/2$21.99
Choose two specialty pizzas!
- LG (14) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty
Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.
Jumbo (16")
- Jumbo (16) Deluxe$28.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.
- Jumbo (16) Veggie$26.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.
- Jumbo (16) Special$26.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
- Jumbo (16) Taco$26.99
Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!
- Jumbo (16) Chicken Alfredo$26.99
Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.
- Jumbo (16) All Meat$26.99
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
- Jumbo (16) Hawaiian$23.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.
- Jumbo (16) Spicy Mexican$26.99
Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.
- Jumbo (16) German$26.99
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.
- Jumbo (16) Four-Star Cheese$24.99
Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.
- Jumbo (16) Bacon Cheeseburger$26.99
Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.
- Jumbo (16) Western$26.99
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.
- Jumbo (16) Buffalo Chicken Ranch$26.99
Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.
- Jumbo (16) BBQ Chicken$26.99
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.
- Jumbo (16) Special 1/2 & 1/2$24.99
Choose two specialty pizzas!
- Jumbo (16) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty
Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.
SALADS
Small Salads
- SM Special Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, whole nuts, raisins, bacon, feta and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.
- SM Caesar Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
- SM Cranberry Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, cranberries, whole nuts, feta cheese and poppyseed dressing.
- SM Taco Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with Western dressing and sour cream.
- SM Chipotle Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes and cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.
- SM Buffalo Chicken Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese and buffalo dressing.
- SM Greek Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette.
- SM Garden Salad$5.99
Large Salads
- LG Special Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, whole nuts, raisins, bacon, feta and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.
- LG Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
- LG Cranberry Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, cranberries, whole nuts, feta cheese and poppyseed dressing.
- LG Taco Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with Western dressing and sour cream.
- LG Chipotle Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes and cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.
- LG Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese and buffalo dressing.
- LG Greek Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette.
- LG Garden Salad$10.99
PASTAS
Pastas
Pasta Dinners
- Plain Spaghetti Dinner$13.99
- Spaghetti with Meatballs Dinner$17.99
Spaghetti noodles topped with meat sauce and meatballs.
- Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner$17.99
Fettuccine noodles topped with alfredo sauce and your choice of chicken or shrimp.
- Baked Rigatoni Dinner$17.99
Rigatoni noodles topped with homemade meat sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
- Lasagna Dinner$19.99
Traditional lasagna topped with meat sauce.
WRAPS
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
- BLT Wrap$8.99
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo.
- Greek Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing.
- Cranberry Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, almonds, dried cranberries, feta cheese crumbles and poppyseed dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese and buffalo dressing.
- Lamb Gyro$8.99
- Chicken Gyro$7.99
- Taco wrap$9.99
APPETIZERS
- 8" Italian Cheese Bread$6.99
Delicious garlic flavored bread topped with golden browned mozzarella cheese. Made like a thick crust pizza, complete with a cup of marinara sauce for dipping.
- 12" Italian Cheese Bread$12.99
Delicious garlic flavored bread topped with golden browned mozzarella cheese. Made like a thick crust pizza, complete with a cup of marinara sauce for dipping.
- 14” Cheese Bread$16.75
- 16” Cheese Bread$18.99
- Bread Sticks (5)$5.99
- Buffalo Wings (6)$9.50
Traditional buffalo wings with your choice of sauce.
- Buffalo Wings (12)$18.99
Traditional buffalo wings with your choice of sauce.
- Chicken Bites (10)$9.99
- Chicken Strips (6)$9.99
- Meatball Dip$13.99
Includes 3 meatballs and cheese bread.
- Chips$0.99
BEVERAGES
2-Liter Sodas
Milkshakes
Pop to go
MEAL DEALS & SPECIALS
Meal Deals
- 16" Mega Meal Deal $44.99$44.99
Includes large (16") 2-topping pizza, cheese bread, 12 buffalo wings and a 2-liter soda.
- 16" Super Meal Deal $27.99$27.99
Includes jumbo (16") 2-topping pizza, cheese bread and 2-liter soda.
- 16" pizza & Wings $29.99$29.99
Includes jumbo (16") 2-topping pizza and 8 buffalo wings.
- Home Alone Deal $12.99$12.99
Includes small (10") 2-topping pizza and can of soda.
- 14"Big Meal Deal $24.99$24.99
Includes large (14") 2-topping pizza, small cheese bread and 2-liter Coke.
- 12" junior Meal Deal $23.99$23.99
Includes medium (12") 2-topping pizza, small cheese bread and 2-liter Coke.
- Two Pizza Deal $30.99$30.99
Includes two large (14") 2-topping pizzas.
Specials
EXTRAS
- Extra Ranch$0.75
- Extra Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Extra BBQ$0.75
- Extra Hot Sauce$0.75
- Extra Taco Sauce$0.75
- Extra Sour Cream$0.75
- Extra Pizza Sauce$0.75
- Extra Garlic Butter$0.75
- Extra Red Pepper$0.75
- Extra Parmesan$0.75
- Extra Banana Peppers$0.75
- Extra Jalapeños$0.75
- Extra Chocolate Sauce$0.75
- Extra Meatball$2.50
- Extra Dressing$0.75
- Breadstick 1$1.00
- Extra tzatziki sauce$1.00
