Pizza Man - Wauwatosa
Food Menu
To Share
- Garlic Bread$6.00
Side of marinara, with cheese for an additional charge
- Olive Della Casa$10.00
Castelvetrano, cerignola olives with fresh herbs, olive oil
- Antipasto$18.00
Pistachio mortadella, salami finocchiona, hot soppressata, provolone cheese, fontina cheese, marinated olives
- Eggplant Fries$12.00
Buttermilk-marinated, creamy parmesan dressing, marinara
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$12.00
Truffle aïoli, parmesan, sea salt
- Meatball Marinara$15.00
4 house made meatballs made of ground beef and Vinny's Italian sausage, marinara
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Bacon, parmesan, calabrian chili honey, herbs
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
3 wonton wrapped with marinara
- Crispy Calamari$16.00
Pepperoncini, marinara
- Burrata Della Casa$18.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese filled with shreds of mozzarella infused in cream layered with prosciutto di parma served with crostini
- Bruschetta Tradizionale$12.00
Diced roma tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic, and crostini drizzled with balsamic glaze
Salads
- Regular Shaved Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Arugula, Door County dried cherries, ricotta salata, toasted hazelnuts, charred lemon vinaigrette
- Regular Chopped$9.00
Seasonal greens, salami, garbanzo beans, kalamata and castelvetrano olives, celery smoked provolone, cucumber, red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette
- Regular Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, garlic bread crouton, original pizza man Caesar dressing
- Regular Garden$7.00
Seasonal greens, crouton, cucumber, pickled carrots, red onion, tomato, herb ranch dressing
Pastas
- Spaghetti + Meatballs$19.00
Italian red sauce, parmesan, herbs
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$21.00
Garlic cream sauce, parmesan
- Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Linguine pasta 7 jumbo shrimp tail on, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, fresh herbs in a white wine butter sauce
- Spicy Rigatoni a La Vodka$19.00
Vodka sauce, Vinny's Italian sausage, Calabrian peppers, parmesan
- Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Italian red sauce, spaghetti, fresh mozzarella, parmesan
- Creamy Marsala Pasta$23.00
Orecchiette pasta, sautéed spicy Italian sausage link, with mushroom and onions in a creamy marsala sauce
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
Two lightly breaded chicken breasts topped with mushroom and onion creamy Marsala sauce served with sauteed Brussel sprouts
- Bolognese$22.00
Desserts
Extra Sauces/Dips
Pizza Menu
BYO Pizza
12" MKE Style Pizza
- 12" Pizza Man Special$21.00
Classic sauce, pepperoni, vinny's italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
- 12" Milwaukee$18.00
Classic sauce, vinny's italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
- 12" Carnivoro$20.00
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Vinny's Italian sausage, salami, Canadian bacon
- 12" Bianca$18.00
Garlic cream sauce, cream cheese, mushroom, truffle oil, Parmesan, arugula
- 12" Veggie Supreme$18.00
Classic sauce, black olive, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, yellow onion
- 12" Margherita$19.00
Classic sauce, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
- 12" BBQ Chicken$19.00
BBQ sauce, cheddar, chicken, cream cheese, red onion, pickled banana pepper, chives
- 12" Pesto Pig$20.00
Basil pesto, pancetta, tomato, red wine pickled onion, goat cheese, fresh basil
- 12" Atomica$20.00
Classic sauce, spicy soppressata, prosciutto, calabrian pepper, oregano, red onion, smoked provolone
- 12" Hawaiian$19.00
Classic sauce, Canadian bacon, grilled pineapple, cream cheese
- 12" King Roni$19.00
Classic sauce, pepperoni cups, diced pepperoni, pepperoni, Parmesan, chili flake, oregano
- 12" Topher$18.00
Classic sauce, vinny's italian sausage, calabrian chili honey, cream cheese, pickled jalapeño
- 12" Artichoke a La Mode$19.00
Classic sauce, artichoke, tomato, chopped garlic, basil, cream cheese
14" MKE Style Pizza
16" MKE Style Pizza
