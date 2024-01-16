Pizza Plus - 2005 Sierra Highlands Drive Mae Anne
Build Your Own Pizza - OO
- Small 10" Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
Choose from 25 delicious toppings.
- Medium 12" Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
Choose from 25 delicious toppings.
- Large 14" Build Your Own Pizza$16.99
Choose from 25 delicious toppings.
- Mondo 18" Build Your Own Pizza$22.99
Choose from 25 delicious toppings.
- Monster Mondo 24" Build Your Own Pizza$33.99
Choose from 25 delicious toppings.
Specialty Pizzas - OO
Small 10" Specialty Pizzas
- Small 10" Original Pizza Plus Combo$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.
- Small 10" Carnivores Delight$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Small 10" Honolulu Express$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Small 10" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$12.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Small 10" Garlic Chicken$12.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Small 10" Original Veggie$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Small 10" Gourmet Veggie$12.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Small 10" Triple Pepperoni$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Crumbled Pepperoni.
Medium 12" Specialty Pizzas
- Medium 12" Original Pizza Plus Combo$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies on request.
- Medium 12" Carnivores Delight$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Medium 12" Honolulu Express$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$18.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Medium 12" Garlic Chicken$18.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Medium 12" Original Veggie$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Medium 12" Gourmet Veggie$18.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Medium 12" Triple Pepperoni$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Crumbled Pepperoni.
Large 14" Specialty Pizzas
- Large 14" Original Pizza Plus Combo$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.
- Large 14" Carnivores Delight$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Large 14" Honolulu Express$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Large 14" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$22.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Large 14" Garlic Chicken$22.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Large 14" Original Veggie$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Large 14" Gourmet Veggie$22.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Large 14" Triple Pepperoni$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Crumbled Pepperoni.
Mondo 18" Specialty Pizzas
- Mondo 18" Original Pizza Plus Combo$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.
- Mondo 18" Carnivores Delight$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Mondo 18" Honolulu Express$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Mondo 18" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$29.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Mondo 18" Garlic Chicken$29.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Mondo 18" Original Veggie$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Mondo 18" Gourmet Veggie$29.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Mondo 18" Triple Pepperoni$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Crumbled Pepperoni.
Monster Mondo 24" Specialty Pizzas
- Monster Mondo 24" Original Pizza Plus Combo$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.
- Monster Mondo 24" Carnivores Delight$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Monster Mondo 24" Honolulu Express$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Monster Mondo 24" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$44.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Monster Mondo 24" Garlic Chicken$44.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Monster Mondo 24" Original Veggie$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Monster Mondo 24" Gourmet Veggie$44.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Monster Mondo 24" Triple Pepperoni$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Crumbled Pepperoni.
Special Combos - OO
- #1 Combo$35.99
- #2 Combo$41.99
- #3 Combo$55.99
- #4 Combo$53.99
- #5 Combo$51.99
- #6 Combo Large Wings$23.99
- #6 Combo Quarter Platter$23.99
- #7 Combo Half Platter$41.99
- #8 Combo Super Platter$54.99
- #9 Combo$32.99
- #10 Combo$105.99
- #11 Combo$161.99
- #12 Combo$27.99
- #13 Web Coupon$24.99
- #14 Web Coupon$41.99
- #15 Web Coupon$43.99
Wings and Fingers - OO
Bone-In Wings
- Small Bone-In Wings - 1 lb$10.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Large Bone-In Wings - 1½ lbs$16.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Half Bucket Bone-In Wings - 2½ lbs$30.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Full Bucket Bone-In Wings - 4 lbs$43.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
Boneless Wings
- Small Boneless Wings - ¾ lbs$11.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Large Boneless Wings - 1¼ lbs$15.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Half Bucket Boneless Wings - 2 lbs$26.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Full Bucket Boneless Wings - 3 lbs$35.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
Chicken Fingers
- 3 Piece Chicken Fingers$7.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- 5 Piece Chicken Fingers$11.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- 10 Piece Chicken Fingers$23.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- 20 Piece Chicken Fingers$37.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
Appetizers - OO
Combo Platters - OO
Finger Food - OO
- Fried Zucchini$8.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Fried Poppers$9.99
Jalapeño chili peppers stuffed with cream cheese, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Potato Skins$8.99
Topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and bacon, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Onion Rings$6.99
With 4 oz of our signature ranch dip
- Steak Cut Fries$4.99
With 4 oz of our signature ranch dip
- Garlic Parmesan Steak Fries$5.99
With 4 oz of our signature ranch dip
- Garlic Bread$2.99
- Garlic Cheese Bread$3.99
- Calzones$8.99
Pizza dough stuffed with sauce, cheese and any 2 toppings