Pizza Plus - 2207 Oddie Boulevard Oddie
Build Your Own Pizza
Choose From 25 Toppings
- Small 10" Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
Starting at $9.99 thru $12.25 based upon number of toppings.
- Medium 12" Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
Starting at $13.99 thru $17.99 based upon number of toppings.
- Large 14" Build Your Own Pizza$16.99
Starting at $16.99 thru $21.99 based upon number of toppings.
- Mondo 18" Build Your Own Pizza$22.99
Starting at $22.99 thru $28.99 based upon number of toppings.
- Monster Mondo 24" Build Your Own Pizza$33.99
Starting at $33.99 thru $42.99 based upon number of toppings.
Specialty Pizzas
Small 10" Specialty Pizzas
- Small 10" Original Pizza Plus Combo$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.
- Small 10" Carnivores Delight$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Small 10" Honolulu Express$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Small 10" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$12.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Small 10" Garlic Chicken$12.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Small 10" Original Veggie$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Small 10" Gourmet Veggie$12.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Small 10" Triple Pepperoni$12.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.
Medium 12" Specialty Pizzas
- Medium 12" Original Pizza Plus Combo$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies on request.
- Medium 12" Carnivores Delight$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Medium 12" Honolulu Express$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$18.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Medium 12" Garlic Chicken$18.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Medium 12" Original Veggie$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Medium 12" Gourmet Veggie$18.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Medium 12" Triple Pepperoni$18.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.
Large 14" Specialty Pizzas
- Large 14" Original Pizza Plus Combo$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.
- Large 14" Carnivores Delight$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Large 14" Honolulu Express$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Large 14" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$22.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Large 14" Garlic Chicken$22.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Large 14" Original Veggie$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Large 14" Gourmet Veggie$22.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Large 14" Triple Pepperoni$22.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.
Mondo 18" Specialty Pizzas
- Mondo 18" Original Pizza Plus Combo$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.
- Mondo 18" Carnivores Delight$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Mondo 18" Honolulu Express$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Mondo 18" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$29.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Mondo 18" Garlic Chicken$29.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Mondo 18" Original Veggie$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Mondo 18" Gourmet Veggie$29.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Mondo 18" Triple Pepperoni$29.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.
Monster Mondo 24" Specialty Pizzas
- Monster Mondo 24" Original Pizza Plus Combo$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.
- Monster Mondo 24" Carnivores Delight$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.
- Monster Mondo 24" Honolulu Express$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.
- Monster Mondo 24" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$44.99
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.
- Monster Mondo 24" Garlic Chicken$44.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.
- Monster Mondo 24" Original Veggie$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.
- Monster Mondo 24" Gourmet Veggie$44.99
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.
- Monster Mondo 24" Triple Pepperoni$44.99
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.
Special Combos
Bast Values for Your Buck
- #1 Combo - Serves 3-4$35.99
Medium 2-Topping Pizza, Half Bucket of Wings, 2½ lbs Wings OR 10 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #2 Combo - Serves 4-6$41.99
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Half Bucket of Wings, 2½ lbs Wings OR 10 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #3 Combo - Serves 8-10$55.99
Two Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Half Bucket of Wings, 2½ lbs Wings OR 10 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #4 Combo - Serves 6-8$53.99
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Full Bucket of Wings, 4 lbs Wings OR 20 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #5 Combo - Serves 6-8$51.99
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Half and Half Bucket of Wings, 2 lbs Wings, 10 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #6 Combo with Large Wings - Serves 3-4$23.99
Small 2-Topping Pizza, 1½ lbs Wings, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #6 Combo with Quarter Platter - Serves 3-4$23.99
Small 2-Topping Pizza, Quarter Platter: 6 Wings, 3 Chicken Fingers, ½ lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #7 Combo with Half Platter - Serves 4-6$41.99
Large 3-Topping Pizza, Half Platter: 1 lb Wings, 6 Chicken Fingers, 3/4 lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, 1 lb Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #8 Combo with Super Platter - Serves 8-10$54.99
Large 3-Topping Pizza, Super Platter: 2 lbs Wings, 10 Chicken Fingers, 1 lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, 1½ lbs Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #9 Combo - Serves 6-8$32.99
2 Large 3-Topping Pizzas.
- #10 Giant Party Pack - Serves 16+$105.99
3 Large Pizzas: 2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas and 1 Large Specialty Pizza, 6½ lbs Wings, 4 lbs Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip. Over 18 lbs of Food!
- #11 Xtreme Party Pack - Serves 25+$161.99
5 Large Pizzas: 3 Large 2-Topping Pizzas and 2 Large Specialty Pizzas, 10 lbs Wings, 6 lbs Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip. Over 30 lbs of Food!
- #12 Have a Heart Combo - Serves 2-3$27.99
Large 2-Topping Heart Shaped Pizza, 1 lb Wings, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #13 Combo Digital Deal - Serves 4$24.99
1 Large 2-Topping Pizza, 10 Piece Chicken Wings, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #14 Combo Digital Deal - Serves 6-8$41.99
1 Large 2-Topping Pizza, ½ Bucket Chicken Wings, 5 Piece Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- #15 Combo Digital Deal - Serves 8-10$43.99
2 Medium 2-Topping Pizzas, ½ Bucket of Chicken Wings, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
Wings and Fingers
Bone-In Wings
- Small Bone-In Wings - 1 lb$10.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Large Bone-In Wings - 1½ lbs$16.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Half Bucket Bone-In Wings - 2½ lbs$30.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Full Bucket Bone-In Wings - 4 lbs$43.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
Boneless Wings
- Small Boneless Wings - ¾ lbs$11.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Large Boneless Wings - 1¼ lbs$15.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Half Bucket Boneless Wings - 2 lbs$26.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Full Bucket Boneless Wings - 3 lbs$35.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
Chicken Fingers
- 3 Piece Chicken Fingers$7.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- 5 Piece Chicken Fingers$11.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- 10 Piece Chicken Fingers$23.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- 20 Piece Chicken Fingers$37.99
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
Appetizers
Combo Platters
- Quarter Platter$16.99
6 Wings, 3 Chicken Fingers, ½ lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Half Platter$26.99
1 lb Wings, 6 Chicken Fingers, ¾ lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, 1 lb Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Super Platter$46.99
2 lbs Wings, 10 Chicken Fingers, 1 lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, 1½ lbs Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
Finger Food
- Fried Zucchini$8.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Fried Poppers$9.99
Jalapeño Chili Peppers stuffed with Cream Cheese, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Carrots & Celery, Marinara Sauce and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Potato Skins$8.99
Topped with Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese and Bacon, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.
- Onion Rings$6.99
Signature Ranch Dip.
- Steak Cut Fries$4.99
Signature Ranch Dip.
- Garlic Parmesan Steak Fries$5.99
Signature Ranch Dip.
- Garlic Bread$2.99
- Garlic Cheese Bread$3.99
- Calzone$8.99
An Italian turnover, folded, basted, and baked with your choice of sauce, cheese and 25 delicious toppings.