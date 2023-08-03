Pizza Pro of Cabot
Pizza
12" PIZZAS
12" BUILD YOUR OWN
1. Pick your crust. 2. Pick your sauce. 3. Pick your toppings.
12" PRO SPECIAL
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, and extra cheese.
12" MEAT TO PLEASE
Pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, ham, and extra cheese.
12" PRO DELUXE
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and extra cheese.
12" CHEESEBURGER
Mustard, beef, extra cheese, and pickles.
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN
Ranch, buffalo chicken, Frank's hot sauce, and extra cheese.
12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, and extra cheese.
12" BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ sauce, chicken, pineapple, and extra cheese.
12" PEPPERONI PLEASER
Loads of pepperoni and extra cheese.
12" VEGGIE
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, and extra cheese.
12" THE BIG DILL
Ranch dressing, dill seasoning, cheese, and dill pickles.
