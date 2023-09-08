Popular Items

PIZZA

CHEESE

$4.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese. You can then add any toppings you wish! Also available in thin crust.

PRO SPECIAL

PRO SPECIAL

$5.99+

Our version of a Supreme. We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.

PRO DELUXE

$5.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.

MEAT TO PLEASE

MEAT TO PLEASE

$5.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce and topped with pepperoni, ham, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.

VEGGIE

$5.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$5.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our homemade ranch dressing and topped with chunks of freshly grilled chicken breast, onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese. It is then dressed with extra cheddar cheese after baking. Also available in thin crust.

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$5.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with barbecue sauce and topped with chunks of freshly grilled chicken breast, onions, and mozzarella cheese. It is then drizzled with barbecue sauce after baking. Also available in thin crust.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$5.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our homemade ranch dressing and then topped with buffalo seasoned grilled chicken breast, onions, bacon and extra mozzarella cheese. it is then drizzled with buffalo sauce. Also available in thin crust.

BACON CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

$5.99+

Our spin on a cheeseburger and pizza together! We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with yellow mustard sauce. Then it is topped with crumbled beef, onions, bacon, and mozzarella cheese. After cooking, it is topped again with dill pickles and cheddar cheese! Also available in thin crust.

BBQ

$5.99+

One of our best sellers! We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce and topped with lots of hickory smoked shredded barbecue and mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.

TACO

TACO

$5.99+

Our signature cracker thin crust dough with a picante salsa base topped with crumbled beef, taco seasoning, mozzarella cheese. After cooking it is topped with shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese.

CHICKEN FAJITA

$5.99+

Our signature cracker thin crust dough with a picante salsa base topped with freshly grilled chicken breast chunks, onions, green peppers, mexican seasoning, mozzarella cheese. After cooking it is topped with cheddar cheese.

GARLIC CHICKEN

GARLIC CHICKEN

$5.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our own garlic butter and topped with chunks of freshly grilled chicken breast, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. It is then topped with parmesan cheese. Also available in thin crust.

BIG DILL

BIG DILL

$5.99+

Our Bid Dill is a BIG DEAL! We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our homemade ranch dressing and topped with lots of fresh sliced Dill pickles chips, bacon and mozzarella cheese. It is then dressed with extra cheddar cheese after baking and a ranch dressing drizzle. Also available in thin crust.

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$5.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, and roma tomatoes. Also available in thin crust.

BACON CHEESEBURGER CLASSIC

BACON CHEESEBURGER CLASSIC

$5.99+

We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with beef, bacon, and mozzarella cheese. after cooking, it is then topped with extra cheddar cheese. Also available in thin crust.

cinnamon roll special wensday only

$2.00

SIDES & SALADS

WINGS

Try our bone in wings, cooked to order, and tossed in your favorite sauce!
BONE IN Wings

BONE IN Wings

$11.99

8 pieces of freshly cooked chicken wings, tossed in your favorite sauce. Try an order today!

SIDES

CHEESESTICKS

$7.99+

BREADSTICKS

$5.99

EXTRA PEPPERS

$0.99

GARLIC CUP

$0.99

RANCH CUP

$0.99

Red Sauce Cup

$0.99

Choc Chip

$9.49+

Cinn Sticks

$5.99

PARM

RED PEPPER

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$6.49

Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.

CHEF SALAD

$8.59

Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with turkey, ham, and fresh mozzarella cheese and bacon. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.59

Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with freshly diced grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, and bacon. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.

GREEK SALAD

$8.59

Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with fresh feta cheese. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.

DRINKS

COKE 2 LITER

$3.99

DIET COKE 2 LITER

$3.99

DR PEPPER 2 LITER

$3.99

SPRITE 2 LITER

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Orange Fanta

$3.99

Strawberry Fanta

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Coke Zero

$3.99

20 oz drink

$2.25

Specials

Sept 9th Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

Large Pizza Beef, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozz Cheese

Sept 7 Thowback Thursday

$5.99

Medium 1-topping $5.99

Sept 6 Cookie Dough Cinn Sticks With any Purchase

$2.00Out of stock

$2 Cookie Cinn Sticks with any Purchase

Sept 5 Taco Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Large Taco Pizza $9.99

Sept 4 Tator Tot

Sept 4 Tator Tot

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Philly, Beef Philly, Or Taco

Sept 3rd Burnt end Pizza

Sept 3rd Burnt end Pizza

$16.99Out of stock

XL- Pizza Honey Gold BBQ sauce Bacon Onion Cheddar and Mozz Cheese

Pizza and Salad

$6.00Out of stock

10 inch 4 topping cauliflower crust 10.99

$10.99

Broccoli Crust

$10.99

10in - 4 topping Broccoli Crust