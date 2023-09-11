Pizza Roto Geneva
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- BBQ Yardbird$13.49
BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Chicken, BBQ Sauce Drizzle
- Buffalo Yardbird$13.49
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
- I Know It Was You, Fredo$13.49
Roto Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Italian Sausage, Roma Tomato, Red Onion
- I'm In A Meeting$13.49
Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatball
- Mac 'N Cheese$13.49
Cheesy Macaroni 'N Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Cheddar Cheese
- Madtown Luau$13.49
Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple
- Pizza Salad$12.49
Build your own Small Salad on top of a warm crust with Olive Oil and Parmesan.
- Roto Margherita$11.49
Roto Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil Drizzle
- The Veg$11.49
Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.49
Burger Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles.
Build Your Own Salad
- Small BYO Salad WITH MEAT$9.49
Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 2 meats, 3 veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.
- Small BYO Salad NO MEAT$9.49
Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 2 meats, 3 veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.
- Regular BYO Salad WITH MEAT$10.49
Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 2 meats, 3 veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.
- Regular BYO Salad NO MEAT$10.49
Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 2 meats, 3 veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.
Specialty Salads
- Caesar Salad - Regular$10.49
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
- Caesar Salad - Small$9.49
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
- Roto Salad - Regular$10.49
Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Salami, Mushroom, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Shredded Parmesan
- Roto Salad - Small$9.49
Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Salami, Mushroom, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Shredded Parmesan
Wings
- Boneless Wings$12.49
10-12 breaded boneless wings baked in our 750° oven. Drizzled with your favorite sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Ranch, or try our new sauce Buffagarlicue. *Sorry, no split orders*
- Traditional Oven-Roasted$15.49
10 oven roasted, bone-in wings baked in our 750° oven. Drizzle your favorite sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Ranch, or try our new sauce Buffagarlicue. A Gluten Free item. *Sorry, no split orders.*
Roto Sticks
Sweets
- Chewy Marshmallow Bar$2.99
Chewy Marshmallow Bar with browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMO’s and additives.
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.99
Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped- edged wonder.
- Iced Lemon Cake$3.25
Moist, generously-sized slices of lemon cake topped with lemon icing.
- Lemon Blueberry Cookie$2.99
Buttery, lemony, melt-in-Your-mouth sugar cookies plump with wild Maine blueberries.
- Salted Caramel Cookie$2.99
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors.
- Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake$3.85
A delicious and creamy strawberry swirled cheesecake on top of an all-butter cookie crust. No artificial preservative, colors or flavors. Individually packaged.
Dipping Sauces
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$2.79
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Milk - Chocolate$1.75
- Milk - White$1.75
- Minute Maid Apple Juice Box$1.75
- Minute Maid Fruit Punch Juice Box$1.75
- Gatorade - Glacier Freeze$3.75
- Gatorade - Glacier Cherry$3.75
- RockStar - Silver Ice$3.75
- RockStar - Original$3.75
- Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea$2.50
- Pure Leaf - Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Pepsi Bottle$3.00
- Diet Pepsi Bottle$3.00