Pizza Shark - Dennis Village
Salads
- Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing
- Cranberry Walnut Salad$10.00
A mix of arugula & spinach, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & feta with balsamic dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine, shaved Pecorino Romano & garlic-parmesan croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing
Pizzas
- Mako-Your-Own!$12.00+
A basic red sauce pizza with our secret cheese blend. Get creative with our oven-roasted toppings! For fun: name your shark in the comments and we'll write it on the box!
- Say Cheese!$12.00+
A classic cheese pizza with our secret Pizza Shark cheese blend.
- The Great White$17.00+
Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil!
- The Sand Shark$14.00+
Build your own breakfast pizza! Starts as a white pizza base with our cheese blend & scrambled eggs... ends with whatever you love in your favorite omelet! Pictured is green pepper, onion and ham. Make it a Western, a meat-lovers, a Florentine... and add a side of pure maple syrup or Siracha for a real treat!
- Tiger Shark$17.00+
Like a little spice? A buffalo sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh-roasted chopped chicken. Finished with your choice of a ranch or bleu cheese drizzle.
- Megalodon$18.00+
Our take on a meat lover's pie! This one is loaded up with our homemade meatball slices, spicy pepperoni, diced ham, crispy bacon & Italian sausage. *meatballs contain bread crumbs; please indicate in comments if you'd like to substitute ground beef for GF
- The Texas Bull$17.00+
It's BBQ time! Freshly roasted pulled pork on a BBQ sauce base with our cheese blend, pickled red onion & banana peppers.
- Deep Blue Shark$18.00+
A red sauce pizza with our tri-blend of cheeses, seasoned ground beef, blue cheese crumbles, savory caramelized onions & a blue cheese drizzle. A little shark trivia for you: Deep Blue is the largest Great White ever caught on camera at 20 feet long and 8 feet tall!
- Nurse Shark$18.00+
This shark's a vegetarian! Red sauce & Pizza Shark's signature cheese blend topped with onion, red peppers, mushrooms & broccoli. (FIN FACT: Give the soothing qualities of Apothic red blend a try! This shark cares about you, and so do we!)
- Hammerhead$18.00+
Red pizza sauce with thin-sliced prosciutto, onion & feta, topped with arugula & a balsamic reduction drizzle.
- Spotted Wobbegong$17.00+
A Fenway sausage meets a pizza with chunks of Italian sausage, green pepper strips, onion & a drizzle of classic yellow mustard. Like a grand slam, it's going... going... wobbegong!
- The Loan Shark$24.00+
A ferocious predator. Pepperoni, onion, sausage, broccoli, homemade meatball slices, red peppers, bacon & mushrooms. A true shark never leaves hungry! *meatballs contain bread crumbs; please indicate in comments if you'd like to substitute ground beef for GF
- Aloha Reef Shark$17.00+
Surfer shark! A classic Hawaiian pie topped with chopped ham and chunks of pineapple.
- The Goblin Shark$17.00+
A white pie topped with our signature cheese blend, fresh chopped chicken, crispy bacon & a drizzle of ranch dressing. You'll be "goblin" it up in no time! Shark tip: add broccoli!
- The Baby Shark$16.00+
This shark is for the kids! Red sauce & our signature cheese blend, topped with breaded chicken tender pieces. Nuggets + pizza... it's like two kids meals in one!
Sandwiches
- Albacore Tuna$8.00
Albacore tuna salad made with onion & celery, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread. Kick it up a notch by adding banana peppers or hots!
- Lo Squalo Italiano$9.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto, hand-sliced ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & hots with Lo's Italiano oil & vinegar, served on your choice of bread. Best enjoyed toasted. A classic!
- Meatball Sub$8.00
Housemade beef & pork meatballs, Pizza Shark red sauce and melted provolone cheese, served on your choice of toasted bread (note: meatballs contain breadcrumbs)
- The Shark Cuban$9.00
Hand-carved ham & our own slow roasted pulled pork with swiss cheese, pickles and spicy brown mustard on your choice of bread
- Chicken Parm$9.00
The Sharks twist on a classic. Breaded chicken tenders with red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Served toasted on your choice of bread.
- Buffalo Chicken$9.00
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & pickled red onion, topped with a creamy bleu cheese dressing on your choice of bread
- Pleasant Lake Pulled Pork$9.00
Slow roasted pulled BBQ pork, our signature cheese blend, pickled red onion & pickles on your choice of bread. Pro Tip: delicious on a Portuguese sweet roll!
- Turkey-Bacon-Ranch$8.00
Thin-sliced roasted turkey, bacon and provolone cheese with ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread
- Homemade Chicken Salad$8.00
Our homemade chicken salad (lightly dressed with celery, onion & cranberries) with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread
- Classic BLT$8.00
Why mess with a classic? Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on your choice of bread
Pints of Ice Cream
- 4x4 Brownie$5.00
Add a monster 4 by 4 inch fudgy chocolate brownie to your ice cream order for a delicious dessert!
- Campfire S'Mores$8.00
Chips of chocolate mixed into graham ice cream with a marshmellow ripple *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough chunks and bonus chocolate chips jam-packed into vanilla ice cream *contains nuts or nut oils
- Chocolate Lover's Chocolate$8.00
Rich fudge ripples through chocolate ice cream packed with brownie truffles and double chocolate cookie crunch *contains nuts or nut oils
- Cookies 'n Cream$8.00
Crumbled cream-filled chocolate cookies mixed with vanilla ice cream
- Mint Chocolate Chip$8.00
Green peppermint ice cream with chunks of dark chocolate *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils
- Moose Tracks$8.00
Tiny peanut butter cups mixed into vanilla ice cream, finished with a swirl of fudge *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils
- Old Fashioned Vanilla$8.00
A classic! *gluten-free
- Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
Rich peanut butter ice cream with a graham cracker ribbon & chunks of peanut butter cups *contains nuts or nut oil
- Peppermint Stick$8.00Out of stock
Pink peppermint ice cream chock-full of refreshing red & green peppermint crunch pieces *gluten-free
- Pumpkin Pecan Praline$8.00
Buttery brown sugar and cinnamon ribbons through spiced pumpkin ice cream with praline pecans *contains nuts or nut oils
- Sea Salt Caramel Truffle$8.00
Sea salt caramel flavored ice cream with a caramel ripple & chocolate sea salt caramel melts *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oil
- Strawberry$8.00
Real Northwest strawberries blended with creamy ice cream - a kid's favorite! *gluten-free
- Strawberry Cheesecake$8.00
Cheesecake ice cream with Northwest strawberries and a graham cracker ripple
- Toasted Coconut$8.00
Subtly sweet coconut ice cream loaded with chocolate-dusted coconut shreds *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oil