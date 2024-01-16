Pizza Thief - 28th Ave 2444 Northwest 28th Avenue
STARTERS
- Olives and Chips$6.00
Gordal and Castlevetrano Olives, Italian Potato Chips
- Garlic Cheese Bread$13.00
Mozzarella, provolone & fontal on our sourdough crust. Served with a side of Marinara sauce.
- Jalapeno Garlic Cheese Bread$14.00
Similar to our Garlic Cheese Bread, but add Jalapenos. Served with side of our Marinara sauce.
- Beer Battered Sardines w/Calabrian GarlicOut of stock
Beer Battered sardines, served with our Calabrian chili garlic suace and lemon
- Chili Verde Suppli with CheeseOut of stock
- Chlie Verde Suppli with Braised PorkOut of stock
SALADS
- Caesar w/ Kale & Mustard Greens$16.00
Kale, mustard greens, garlic focaccia crumbs, grana, & roasted garlic anchovy dressing
- SIDE Caesar with Kale & Mustard Greens$8.00
kale, mustard greens, garlic focaccia crumbs, grana, & roasted garlic anchovy dressing
- Italian Chop$18.00
Escarole, radicchio, red onion, tomatoes, sicilian olives, zucchini, caciocavallo, toscano salami, garbanzos, pepperoncini, chives, & oregano vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
- Stracciatella Sandwich$11.00
Mortadella with pistachio, stracciatella cheese, pistachio, maldon sea salt, and EVOO on our house made pizza bianca Served with Italian potato chips. *contains nuts
- Classic Italian Sandwich$13.00
Mortadella with pistachio, Cotto & Tuscan salami, Rosemary Ham, olive tapenade, aged provolone, and oregano vinaigrette on our house made pizza bianca. Served with Italian potato chips. *contains nuts. *contains nuts
- Meatball HoagieOut of stock
Beef and pork meatballs, provolone, marinara, on Brewer's Bread seeded baguette. Served with Italian potato chips.
- Roasted Veggie SandwichOut of stock
roasted seasonal vegetabls, aged provolone, pesto, on housemade Pizza Bianco. Served with Italian potato chips.
10" SICILIAN PAN PIZZA
- 10" Classic Cheese$19.00
Red sauce, mozz-provolone blend, fior di latte, pecorino, and Sicilian oregano
- 10" OG Vegan Special$22.00
Calabrian garlic-red sauce, kale, piquillo peppers, roasted shitake and cremini mushrooms, EVOO, chile flakes
- 10" The Meats Sweats$26.00
Red sauce, house made meatballs (beef & pork), fennel sausage, pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella & provolone, fior di latte, grana and Sicilian oregano
- 10" Seasonal Pie - Pesto w/Asparagus & Spring Onion MixOut of stock
- 10" Spicy Double Pepperoni w/Ricotta & Honey$23.00
Calabrian chile-red sauce, pepperoni, mozz-provolone, finished with whipped ricotta, basil, and honey.
- 10" Wildwood with Fennel Sausage$26.00
cream base, with roasted shitake and cremini mushrooms, house made fennel sausage, truffle cheese, fontal, mozz-provolone, topped with fresh rosemary and EVOO