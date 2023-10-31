Pizza Time
Main Menu
Best in town! Choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or do all three meats with eggs, cheese, potatoes, onions, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
4 pieces battered cod with homemade tartar sauce and lemon wedge
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and Thousand Island dressing
1/4 lb burger with pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onions, and Thousand Island dressing
Subs
Toasted or cold
Toasted
Toasted or cold
Cold
Toasted or cold
Toasted. Philly meat with cheese, mayo, green peppers, and onions
Toasted. Lightly battered chicken patty with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan
Toasted. Pastrami meat with cheese, pickles, and mustard
Toasted
Toasted. As stated above except no Italian dressing
Toasted. As stated above except no Italian dressing
Toasted. Regular or East coast regular - lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo or East coast-marinara and cheese
Toasted. Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and cheese
On the Lighter Side
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, mushrooms, cheese, and Italian dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, mushrooms, cheese, and Italian dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, mushrooms, cheese, and Italian dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Crispy chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese, and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Lettuce, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, cucumbers, cheese, and Italian dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Chicken breast sautéed with red onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushroom, cheese, and our homemade salsa wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Desserts
Check on flavor and availability
12"- 8 slices. Our original dough, topped with warm cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, and drizzled with icing
Appetizer
Choice of BBQ, medium, or Melly's hot wings
10 pieces. Choice of BBQ, medium, or Melly's hot
8 pieces
5 pieces
10-12 pieces
12-14
7 pieces
Salads
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions. Topped with croutons, and cheese
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, turkey, ham, bacon bits, and olives. Topped with cheese and croutons
Fresh romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese. Topped with croutons and our special Caesar dressing
Lettuce, red onions, olives, artichoke hearts, and bell peppers. Topped with salami, pepperoni, ham, and cheese
Tomatoes, lettuce with bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese with kalamata olives with lemon juice and olive oil dressing
Greek salad with chicken breast and topped with sesame ginger sauce
Fresh spinach, red onions, bacon, tomatoes, mushroom, cheese, black olives, and balsamic vinegar dressing
Pasta
Served with marinara or Alfredo sauce, topped with cheese
Served with marinara sauce, topped with cheese
Penne pasta, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, kalamata olives, spinach, feta cheese, Parmesan cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes
Penne pasta with tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, and olive oil cooked with pesto basil sauce topped with feta cheese
A crispy fried chicken breast served over penne pasta topped with marinara sauce, topped with cheese
Calzones
Baked golden brown and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Fried chicken, onion, cilantro, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese and buffalo sauce
Pesto sauce, chicken, mushroom, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, fried chicken breast patty, and your choice of marinara or Alfredo sauce
Sourdough Melts
Deals
One 14" supreme & one 14" cheese
Large 2-toppings pizza, regular garlic cheesy, & 2 chocolate chip, cookies bread, and small house salad
Pizza
Personal 8in Pizza
13in Chico's Pizza
Small 12in Pizza
Red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, and spinach
Ham, pepperoni, or Canadian bacon and pineapple
Seasoned chicken breast, red onions, cilantro and BBQ sauce
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and Alfredo sauce
Seasoned chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, and Alfredo sauce
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, and olives
Loaded with mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, ricotta, and feta cheese
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green pepper, and onion
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and meatball
Made with special hot sauce and any 5 toppings of your choice sincerely hot!
Pick 5 toppings from our kitchen sink!
Pick 9 toppings from our kitchen sink!
Homemade salsa with meatballs, topped with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, chips, Cheddar cheese, and fresh jalapeños
Garlic, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, pesto sauce and cheese
Seasoned chicken breast, onions, cilantro, and buffalo sauce
Garlic butter on the bottom, cheese, bacon, fried chicken, crispy mojo potatoes, and drizzled with tons of our homemade ranch
Thin crust dough with olive oil, feta, and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onions, bell pepper, and kalamata olives
Pulled pork, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños with our special BBQ and Melly's sauce
Medium 14in Pizza
Red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, and spinach
Ham, pepperoni, or Canadian bacon and pineapple
Seasoned chicken breast, red onions, cilantro and BBQ sauce
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and Alfredo sauce
Seasoned chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, and Alfredo sauce
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, and olives
Loaded with mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, ricotta, and feta cheese
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green pepper, and onion
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and meatball
Made with special hot sauce and any 5 toppings of your choice sincerely hot!
Pick 5 toppings from our kitchen sink!
Pick 9 toppings from our kitchen sink!
Homemade salsa with meatballs, topped with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, chips, Cheddar cheese, and fresh jalapeños
Garlic, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, pesto sauce and cheese
Seasoned chicken breast, onions, cilantro, and buffalo sauce
Garlic butter on the bottom, cheese, bacon, fried chicken, crispy mojo potatoes, and drizzled with tons of our homemade ranch
Thin crust dough with olive oil, feta, and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onions, bell pepper, and kalamata olives
Pulled pork, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños with our special BBQ and Melly's sauce
Large 16in Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, or Canadian bacon and pineapple
Red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, and spinach
Seasoned chicken breast, red onions, cilantro and BBQ sauce
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and Alfredo sauce
Seasoned chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, and Alfredo sauce
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, and olives
Loaded with mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, ricotta, and feta cheese
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green pepper, and onion
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and meatball
Made with special hot sauce and any 5 toppings of your choice sincerely hot!
Pick 5 toppings from our kitchen sink!
Pick 9 toppings from our kitchen sink!
Homemade salsa with meatballs, topped with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, chips, Cheddar cheese, and fresh jalapeños
Garlic, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, pesto sauce and cheese
Seasoned chicken breast, onions, cilantro, and buffalo sauce
Garlic butter on the bottom, cheese, bacon, fried chicken, crispy mojo potatoes, and drizzled with tons of our homemade ranch
Thin crust dough with olive oil, feta, and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onions, bell pepper, and kalamata olives
Pulled pork, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños with our special BBQ and Melly's sauce
Extra Large 18in Pizza
Red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, and spinach
Ham, pepperoni, or Canadian bacon and pineapple
Seasoned chicken breast, red onions, cilantro and BBQ sauce
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and Alfredo sauce
Seasoned chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, and Alfredo sauce
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, and olives
Loaded with mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, ricotta, and feta cheese
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green pepper, and onion
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and meatball
Made with special hot sauce and any 5 toppings of your choice sincerely hot!
Pick 5 toppings from our kitchen sink!
Pick 9 toppings from our kitchen sink!
Homemade salsa with meatballs, topped with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, chips, Cheddar cheese, and fresh jalapeños
Garlic, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, pesto sauce and cheese
Seasoned chicken breast, onions, cilantro, and buffalo sauce
Garlic butter on the bottom, cheese, bacon, fried chicken, crispy mojo potatoes, and drizzled with tons of our homemade ranch
Thin crust dough with olive oil, feta, and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onions, bell pepper, and kalamata olives
Pulled pork, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños with our special BBQ and Melly's sauce
Monster Pizza
Pumpkin & Heart Shaped
Gluten-Free Menu
Pasta
Penne pasta, tomatoes, kalamata olives, spinach, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, oil, and balsamic vinegar
Bread
Comes with a side of marinara
Subs
Salami, ham, and pepperoni
Mayo, green peppers, onions, and cheese
Mustard, dill pickles, and cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Catering
Served with dressing on the side
Penne pasta with tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, and olive oil, cooked with pesto basil sauce, and topped with feta cheese
Cold. Choice of turkey, ham, chicken, or mix-n-match
Lunch Specials
With the choice of salad, Mojos, or fries and a drink
With salad, chips, mojo jojo potatoes, or French fries, and a drink
